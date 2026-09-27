Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers defeat Giants in 10 innings to close out regular season with 100 wins

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits a single in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits a single in the third inning of a 5-1 win in 10 innings over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Alex Call hit a run-scoring double and Andy Pages followed with a three-run home run in the 10th inning as the Dodgers defeated the Giants 5-1 to close out the regular season with 100 wins.
  • The Dodgers will have a mini break before opening the National League Division Series against either Atlanta or Philadelphia on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
1

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers closed the 2026 regular season with a 5-1 win against the Giants on Sunday, bringing their record to 100-62.

“It’s actually flown by,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “But we’ve had a lot to deal with, and so to be on the verge of 100 is pretty pretty impressive.”

The Dodgers were already locked into a No. 2 seed, with a first-round bye. But the slate of games Sunday sorted out the rest of the postseason bracket.

Advertisement

In the National League Division Series, the Dodgers play the winner of the best-of-three wild-card series between the No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies (who claimed the final NL wild-card spot with a win Sunday) or the No. 3 Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers' Miguel Rojas celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run in Game 7 of the World Series.
Voices
For Subscribers

Plaschke: The Dodgers cannot three-peat without ‘That Guy’... but who is he?

Dave Roberts know the Dodgers’ chances of a three-peat rest on a surprise hero giving the team a timely boost. Meet Bill Plaschke’s top candidates for the job.

During the bye, the Dodgers will balance practice and simulated games with rest. Then they’ll host Game 1 and 2 of the NL Division Series on Oct. 3 and 4. The Dodgers will hit the road for Game 3 on Oct. 6 and an if-necessary Game 4 the next day. If the NLDS goes to five games, it will return to Dodger Stadium on Oct. 9.

The Dodgers’ regular season puts them in strong playoff position. Now, it’s their job to capitalize on it.

Here are the numbers that sum up the Dodgers’ 2026 regular season:

2

100 wins

The Dodgers posted their best regular-season record since 2023, when they went 100-62. This is their fourth 100-win season in six years, and they’ve recorded 100-plus wins in six of the past nine full seasons.

Regular-season success isn’t directly correlated with postseason performance. The Dodgers won the last two World Series after 98- and 93-win seasons.

Advertisement
3

14 straight postseason berths

The Dodgers tied the record for consecutive postseason berths, set by the Braves from 1991 to 2005.

4

5 games the Dodgers’ A lineup has been available

Injuries rolled through the Dodgers’ position-player group throughout the season, including extended absences for Tommy Edman (ankle) and Will Smith (neck). Significant September injuries included Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) and Andy Pages (hand).

So, the Dodgers’ last five games of the season were their only ones with their projected postseason lineup available. Those nine only started one game together. The team hopes that means the best is yet to come.

5

22 combined starts for Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow

The rotation was also hit hard by injuries. Along with Ohtani, Blake Snell (shoulder, elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) were also limited. But they got healthy at the right time, joining stalwart Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA) and trade-deadline acquisition Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.61 with Dodgers) to form a fearsome four for the postseason.

6

10 two-way games from Shohei Ohtani

This was supposed to be Ohtani’s first full two-way season since 2023. But he only made 14 starts on the mound before injuries limited him to hitting. And in four of those pitching starts, he was not in the batting order, in an early effort to manage his workload.

Advertisement

His 1.79 ERA put him in the early Cy Young conversation. In the end, injuries not only ended that dream but tanked his case for a third consecutive MVP as well.

7

11 pitchers recorded saves

The Dodgers signed closer Edwin Díaz to a three-year, $69-million contract in the offseason — securing a closer to a multi-year deal for the second straight year.

Between injuries and poor performance, Díaz lost the closer role. He made just 21 appearances and tallied seven saves. But in the final week of the season, he pitched his way back into the late-inning conversation.

Tanner Scott led the team in saves, with 25.

8

.715 OPS posted by Kyle Tucker

Tucker was the other big offseason signing. The right fielder set an average annual value record with his four-year, $240-million deal. Then he posted a sub-.800 OPS for the first time since his 2018 rookie season, when he logged just 72 plate appearances.

Tucker hit better on the road (.841 OPS entering Sunday) than at Dodger Stadium (.592). And he has swung a hot bat in September, entering Sunday with a .919 OPS this month.

Advertisement
9

1,000 career wins by Dave Roberts

Roberts became the fastest manager to 1,000 wins with a victory against the Athletics on June 30. He finished the season with 1,044.

10

2,500 career-hits by Freddie Freeman

Freeman reached the mark on June 9, the first player to do so since 2019. He finished with 2,598 career hits, leading all active players.

11

4,034,219 Dodger Stadium attendance record

For the second straight season, the Dodgers’ home attendance surpassed 4 million. They beat last year’s record by 21,749.

12

11 wins for three-peat

The bye week will allow the Dodgers’ front office to finalize the NLDS roster. They have decisions to make regarding their bench and bullpen.

Rookie Josue De Paula, up for a pinch-hitting role, is set to join the team Tuesday, Roberts said. And the team is considering utility player Hyeseong Kim as a potential pinch-runner.

Advertisement

Right-handed reliever Edgardo Henriquez, who landed on the injured list two weeks ago with lower-back discomfort, is scheduled to throw to batters this week at Dodger Stadium, Roberts said. If that goes well, he’s expected to be on the NLDS roster.
DodgersSports

Are you a true-blue fan?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement