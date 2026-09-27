Dodgers defeat Giants in 10 innings to close out regular season with 100 wins

The Dodgers closed the 2026 regular season with a 5-1 win against the Giants on Sunday, bringing their record to 100-62.

“It’s actually flown by,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “But we’ve had a lot to deal with, and so to be on the verge of 100 is pretty pretty impressive.”

The Dodgers were already locked into a No. 2 seed, with a first-round bye. But the slate of games Sunday sorted out the rest of the postseason bracket.

Advertisement

In the National League Division Series, the Dodgers play the winner of the best-of-three wild-card series between the No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies (who claimed the final NL wild-card spot with a win Sunday) or the No. 3 Atlanta Braves.

During the bye, the Dodgers will balance practice and simulated games with rest. Then they’ll host Game 1 and 2 of the NL Division Series on Oct. 3 and 4. The Dodgers will hit the road for Game 3 on Oct. 6 and an if-necessary Game 4 the next day. If the NLDS goes to five games, it will return to Dodger Stadium on Oct. 9.

The Dodgers’ regular season puts them in strong playoff position. Now, it’s their job to capitalize on it.

Here are the numbers that sum up the Dodgers’ 2026 regular season: