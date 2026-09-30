Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas soaking up possible last hurrah: ‘I wouldn’t play for another team’

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Miguel Rojas has remained composed at the field. But away from it, on the precipice of what could be his last postseason run as a player, he hasn’t been able to hold back the tears.

“It’s been hard,” Rojas said in a recent conversation with The Times. “I’m not going to lie. I’ve been crying by myself at home.

“Every time I take a little time to post on my social media about saying thank you, it’s because I don’t want to do a full press conference of telling people, ‘Hey, this is the day that I’m retiring’ because I don’t think I’m good enough. I didn’t play a career that I’m good enough to do that. I’m not going to end up in the Hall of Fame or anything like that. So I’m just going to do it my own way. And whenever I go, I just want the fans, the people around baseball, [to know] how grateful I am for all the moments.”

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His last Instagram post was a series of photos of him looking up at the applauding crowd in the Dodger Stadium left-field bleachers. He put it up during the Dodgers’ final regular-season homestand with the caption, “Thank You Dodger Fans” and a blue heart emoji, taking a moment to let it sink in that it could be his last before hanging up his spikes.

Rojas hasn’t finalized his retirement decision just yet, however. He’ll reflect more on his future after the final out of the Dodgers’ postseason run.

“From this moment on, it will be kind of like a day-to-day thing,” he said. “And you might get to know that I’m stepping away from the game in an Instagram post, or from me just saying goodbye on a video. I don’t know. I don’t know how it’s going to be, but at this moment, I’m not 100% [certain].”

When Rojas first returned to the Dodgers, he didn’t necessarily expect this chapter of his career to be so meaningful. He’d debuted with the club in 2014 but spent the next eight years with Miami. Then in 2023, the Marlins traded him.

“I came here as a protection piece,” he said. “Like, ‘OK, we’re going to bring this guy in, he can play different positions, he can be our security blanket if something happened with any one of our infielders.’ I didn’t think too much of it. As a player, I was thinking that this is great that is happening to me. I’m coming to the best team in baseball with an opportunity to win a championship, late in my career. I mean, what’s better than that?”

Well, two championships, and a quest for a third.

Over the past four seasons, not only has Rojas established himself as a clubhouse leader, winning the Roy Campanella award three years in a row, but he also became a 2025 World Series hero.

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“I’m living proof that you never know when good things are going to be happening to you,” Rojas said. “It can be at the beginning of your career, or it can be when you’re like 20 years into your professional career.”

He’s set to become a free agent this winter, once the one-year, $5.5 million deal he signed last December expires. So, the 37-year-old has had to grapple with the reality that his 13-year MLB career could be coming to a close.

“There’s days where I feel like I shouldn’t be retiring,” he said. “There’s days where I wake up in the morning and I say, ‘Yeah, it’s time.’ I’m still going back and forth. I’m not 100% sure that this is the right decision, of stepping away from the game. … When I think about what will be the deciding factor, it will be if this is enough for me, just walk away with what I have. I don’t want to be a bother. … If I’m going to be here next year, it’s going to be because we’re looking for something.”

No matter what, he pictures his future with the Dodgers.

“I wouldn’t play for another team,” he said. “After what happened my last couple years, after winning two World Series here, after becoming a big part of the 2025 season, it would be kind of stupid for me to go anywhere else and part ways with this organization.”

If Rojas doesn’t come back as a player, he’s lined up to join the Dodgers’ player development department, with managerial aspirations down the line.

That vision of the future includes a milestone in his personal life: becoming a citizen of the United States. Rojas is scheduled to take his naturalization test this week, as he first told the Orange County Register.

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“I’m really excited about this opportunity and this part of my life, where I become a United States citizen,” he said. “Both of my kids were born in Miami and grew up in the United States. And obviously, my ties with Venezuela will always be where I’m coming from, and I will never forget that. But this is a great opportunity for me, especially after my [playing] career, and I’m looking forward to continuing my career after baseball here in the United States.”

Rojas’ appointment was originally scheduled for January, he said. But relations between his home country of Venezuela and the United States froze the process.

A series of memos from the Department of Homeland Security put a hold on immigration applications from nationals of countries on the department’s “high risk” list, including Venezuela. In early January, the United States captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a covert military operation.

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Rojas has been waiting all year for a letter rescheduling his naturalization test, he said. Finally, last week his wife texted him with the new date: Oct. 2. He’d have to fly to Miami the day before.

That was another advantage of claiming a first-round bye: Rojas won’t have to miss an if-necessary wild-card Game 3.

Instead, he’ll have that final big step in the citizenship application process done before the Dodgers begin their postseason run with Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday. Rojas will be there as they shoot for a third straight World Series title, a feat no NL team has ever achieved.

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“We’re not going to play until we’re 50 and be this good,” Rojas said of the veteran-heavy Dodgers. “But if this is a window that we have to be great, why not try to go after it?”