Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Braves in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves were two games from the end of their first road trip under new manager Walt Weiss when Braves starter Reynaldo López threw up and in to the Angels’ Jorge Soler with a 96-mph fastball. Soler responded by charging the pitcher only to be tackled by Weiss, who holds a black belt in taekwondo.

The Braves rallied to win that game and move into first in the National League East and they stayed there the rest of the season. For the scrappy Weiss, who didn’t post a winning record in four seasons as manager in Colorado, that moment gave him the chance to show he had his team’s back and cement his reputation in the clubhouse as a player’s manager.

“There’s not a guy in here who doesn’t respect Walt,” first baseman Matt Olson said.

And the Braves responded, winning 94 games to return to the playoffs a year after finishing 20 games back in the division standings. And they did that with a balanced team, one that finished third in the league in pitching with a 3.63 ERA and seventh in scoring.

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Atlanta can slug, with eight players hitting 12 or more home runs led by Olson’s 41, while ageless left-hander Chris Sale was second in the league in ERA (2.16), fourth in strikeouts (200) and fifth in wins (14).

Most significant, the Braves had the best record of any National League opponent against the Dodgers this season, winning five of six games.

Here are nine things to know about the Braves heading into Game 1 of the NL Division Series with the Dodgers on Saturday.