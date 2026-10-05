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It’s a Braves new world.

In a development as startling as tablecloths at a Waffle House, the Dodgers are in a country-fried quandary.

Nine innings from putting a headlock on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division series Sunday, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves threatened with their own suffocation.

It was a gimme that turned into gotcha.

It was a game in which the Dodgers should have dominated and instead were disgraced.

It could be the last anybody around here sees of them until next spring.

When the sweltering night at Dodger Stadium began, the Dodgers were starting a two-time Cy Young winner against an anonymous and depleted Braves bullpen in an attempt to take a 2-0 lead and essentially put this best-of-five series to bed.

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When the night ended, the Dodgers were faced with facts that could keep them up all night.

Blake Snell was bad. The offense was bad. The defense was bad. How’s that for a three-peat?

In the last moment of the last inning, the Dodgers needed a miracle swing from rookie Josue De Paula in his first postseason plate appearance, and the poor kid fouled out, and the Braves sneaked out with a 3-2 victory and a new lease on their postseason life.

“They’re going to fight ... we knew it was going to be a battle,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “So we knew those guys weren’t going to go down.”

Did you really? The Dodgers sure didn’t act like it. Instead of displaying their trademark hunger Sunday, the Dodgers had an air of entitlement, failing to do the little things, forgetting to show that fear that got them here.

In shutting down the Dodgers with the likes of Ray Kerr and Didier Fuentes, the Braves did all those things and more.

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Voices Swanson: Dodgers’ ace-filled rotation affords them the audacity to reveal next-round plans Many teams would find it foolhardy to plan for the NLCS with the NLDS still not won, but the Dodgers’ star-filled pitching staff affords them that luxury.

“Yeah, huge,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “Getting the split in this place against these guys, yeah, it’s awesome.”

The series now moves to Atlanta, where a certain team trying to make history is on the verge of becoming history.

Their playoff run can’t really end this soon, can it? Well, technically and frightfully, it can.

“We got our work cut out,” Roberts said.

The Braves’ starter in Tuesday’s Game 3 will be ace Chris Sale, who was controversially held out of Sunday’s game because the Braves didn’t want to use him on short rest. Wonderful. Now the Dodgers must face him on full rest, and the last time that happened, last month, he bewitched them with a five-hit shutout featuring 11 strikeouts.

“Certainly Sale is going to be tough because there’s a lot of strike to ball, it’s high velocity,” Roberts said.

High pressure is more like it, and it doesn’t get any easier in Wednesday’s Game 4, which will be started by Tyler Mahle, a veteran who threw seven scoreless innings against the Dodgers twice in the last two years.

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Of course, the Dodgers will be able to rely on their gold-star pitching depth, countering Tuesday with World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto followed by fourth starter Tyler Glasnow.

And if the series moves back to Dodger Stadium on Friday for a deciding Game 5? Waiting for the Braves will be Tarik Skubal, another reason that maybe nobody around here should panic just yet.

But still, still, still.

Still one wonders how six Braves relievers — you’ve only heard of two of them, tops — could hold the Dodgers to six hits while retiring 15 of the last 16 batters.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Braves on Sunday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Still, one wonders about Snell, who started only nine games in the regular season and didn’t seem comfortable or prepared. He gave up a run on a couple of walks and two hits in the first inning and never settled, finally leaving in the fourth after giving up five walks and throwing 90 pitches.

Still one wonders about the defense after Teoscar Hernández misplayed a Michael Harris II double into a triple in the fifth inning before Kris Bubic threw a wild pitch to plate the go-ahead run.

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Still one wonders... Kris Bubic? Really?

And on a night when one half of the Dodgers’ Tattered Twosome broke out of their slump with a home run — finally, Freddie Freeman! — still one wonders about the other guy.

Is Shohei Ohtani hurting the Dodgers more than helping them? Might the Dodgers think about moving him down in the order ... or dumping him out completely?

The injured superstar with no homers and one RBI in the last month and a half managed only a single with two strikeouts while failing to advance two baserunners. Ohtani has just two singles in eight at-bats in this series and has been so awful, in the third inning, the Braves’ Kerr actually walked Mookie Betts on four pitches to bring him to the plate.

At which point, Ohtani popped out.

Voices Shaikin: ‘Hired gun’ Tarik Skubal opens up on the pressure, pain and lessons of October The Dodgers acquired left-hander Tarik Skubal for five or six starts in October, the first of them this weekend. How best to capture his feelings: Excitement? Pressure? Responsibility?

“I haven’t heard anything other than he feels fine,” Roberts said. “So I don’t know if he’s trying to do too much because he doesn’t feel perfect. This time of year ... no one feels perfect. He’s doing the best he can.”

The fifth inning in which Ohtani singled set up the Dodgers for another failure, that being the willingness to do the little thing.

With Betts on second and Ohtani on first and no outs, Betts had several chances to steal third. The way the Braves were playing, he could have walked there. Yet he stayed on second while both Will Smith and Freeman hit fly balls that could have scored him.

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“Postseason, you never know what’s going to happen,” Weiss said. “There’s no blueprint.”

If there was, the Atlanta Braves just tore it to hell.