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Bill Plaschke
Dodgers

Rejuvenated Dodgers beat Braves, ignore awful Tomahawk Chop in series that feels over

Kiké Hernández celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning for the Dodgers against the Braves.
Kiké Hernández celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the Dodgers’ 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS at Truist Field on Tuesday.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke
By Bill Plaschke
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  • Faced with the reality they would need to do more to beat the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers delivered in a 3-1 win in Game of the NLDS.
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto proved he’s the ace of the staff, throwing seven dominant innings to put the Dodgers in command heading into Game 4.
  • Kiké Hernández continued to show why he’s one of the Dodgers’ greatest October stars, hitting a two-run home run.

Scared straight.

Faced with a reality check, the Dodgers got real. Confronted with the end, the Dodgers are just getting started.

Stepping warily into Atlanta’s Truist Park with their five-game division series tied at one game apiece and Braves’ ace Chris Sale waiting for them on the mound Tuesday, the Dodgers marched out three hours later on the verge of another champagne shower.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was brilliant, showing everyone that they were focusing on the wrong ace.

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The Dodger bats were reborn, showing everyone that they still know how to hit in October.

And, yes, the Dodgers finally have a closer, Edwin Díaz entering the ninth and allowing a leadoff double to Ozzie Albies before retiring the next three hitters for the biggest save of his brief Dodgers career.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) follows through on a solo home run off a pitch from Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) as catcher Drake Baldwin and umpire James Hoye look on during the fourth inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Dodgers

Dodgers beat Braves on Kiké Hernández and Freddie Freeman homers, take 2-1 NLDS lead

The Dodgers secure a 3-1 victory Tuesday on the strength of two home runs, including Freddie Freeman’s second of the NLDS, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s seven stellar innings of work.

In all, the Dodgers drowned out that horrible Tomahawk Chop with some mighty hacks of their own, winning 3-1 and setting themselves up for a gentle coast into the next round.

Seemingly moments after staring the Dodgers down with a thrilling Game 2 victory, the Braves have essentially been consigned to their rear view mirror.

Historically, the team that wins Game 3 in a best-of-five series wins that series 72% of the time, but the Dodgers don’t need some fancy stats to tell them what they know.

The Braves can’t beat the Dodgers in two straight games, and they can’t do it with one of those games at Dodger Stadium if necessary, and they can’t do it with Tyler Mahle pitching in one game and the bullpen handling the other game.

The Dodgers have Tyler Glasnow on their mound in Wednesday’s Game 4 and Tarik Skubal waiting for a possible Game 5 and this thing feels over.

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It started with the Dodgers’ offense against Sale, who shut them out in a 1-0 victory over Yamamoto just last month.

This time they were patient. This time they were smart. This time they worked him for 24 pitches in the first inning, 18 in the second, 20 in the third.

All of this set up the 37-year-old Sale for a fourth-inning beatdown with some familiar Dodger postseason magic.

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a 3-1 win over the Braves in Game 3.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a 3-1 win over the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday.
(Mike Stewart / Associated Press)

With Andy Pages on first after a ground-ball single — he’s breaking out of his two-year postseason slump! — Kiké Hernández drove in a hanging change-up 406 feet over the left-field wall for a two-run homer, and where have you heard this before?

Hernández is arguably the most consistently unlikely postseason hero in Dodger history. During the regular season he struggles. During the postseason he shines.

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This was his 17th postseason home run, fourth in Dodger history, and remember the three home runs he hit that night in the 2017 National League Championship Series in Chicago?

He’s been doing that sort of thing ever since, and this time he was followed two batters later by another familiar October bat. It’s safe to say that Freddie Freeman has broken out of his slump, as he homered for the second time in two nights after hitting one in the previous 66 games. It was the first time Sale had given up more than two runs in an inning in three years.

That made the score 3-1 and considering Yamamoto was 33-0 with at least three runs of support in his career, this game felt over. And it was indeed over.

In notching a postseason-high 10 strikeouts over eight innings, Yamamoto showed why he — and not Skubal — is the ace of this staff.

Dodger vice–president Fred Claire(left)talks things over with manager Tommy Lasorda around the batting cage at Vero Beach .
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Plaschke: Fred Claire’s quiet impact on the Dodgers should never be forgotten

The resuscitation of a Dodger brand during what was quite possibly its darkest moment? It all started with Fred Claire.

Making his first start in 13 days, he gave up just one run on four hits in seven innings in a continuation of his postseason mastery. He now has an 8-0 career postseason record with a 2.14 ERA and that doesn’t begin to illustrate his impact.

Yamamoto was held back for this game while Skubal started the opener, but he shouldn’t take a back seat to anyone anymore this postseason. He should pitch early, often, every day if possible, because he is darn near unhittable.

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Unhittable in a different sense was struggling Shohei Ohtani, who was moved down from the top of the order to the fifth spot, and it didn’t do him any good.

He failed to get a hit in four plate appearances, reacting so badly to one of Sale’s change-ups that he foolishly called for an ABS challenge that he lost.

Ohtani is still lost. But on a turning-point night in Atlanta, the Dodgers found themselves.

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Bill Plaschke

Bill Plaschke, an L.A. Times Sports columnist since 1996, is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame and California Sports Hall of Fame. He has been named national Sports Columnist of the Year nine times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of six books, including a collection of his columns entitled “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoilsports, Foul Balls and Oddballs.” Plaschke was also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn.” He is in the national Big Brothers/Big Sisters Alumni Hall of Fame and has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters as well as receiving a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center. Plaschke has appeared in a movie (“Ali”), a dramatic HBO series (“Luck”) and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth.

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