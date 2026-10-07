Andy Pages’ clutch hit, bullpen’s shutdown effort carry Dodgers back to NLCS

The Dodgers’ Andy Pages reacts after hitting a tiebreaking, two-run single against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning Wednesday.

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The Dodgers punched their ticket to the National League Championship Series with a 4-1 win in Game 4 of the division series on Wednesday at Truist Park.

The Dodgers got a tiebreaking, two-run single from Andy Pages in the seventh, Max Muncy’s third homer in four games and a shutdown effort by the bullpen.

It’s the ninth time in the last 14 seasons that the Dodgers advanced to the NLCS, and they will be seeking their sixth World Series in 10 seasons starting Sunday against either the Milwaukee Brewers or San Diego Padres.

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Dodger right-hander Tyler Glasnow limited the Braves to one hit and one run in 4-2/3 innings. But walks prevented him from pitching deeper into the game.

His five walks were tied for the second-most he’s given up in a postseason game. The only time he topped that was in Game 1 of the 2020 World Series, when he pitched for Tampa Bay and issued six walks to the Dodgers.

The lone run he gave up was made possible by Braves leadoff hitter Michael Harris II’s speed. He got on top of Glasnow’s first pitch, a fastball up and out of the strike zone, to shoot a single through the right side.

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Harris then stole second and failed to capitalize on catcher Will Smith’s off-target throw, which got past second baseman Kiké Hernández and bounced into the outfield. But no matter. Harris advanced to third on Matt Olson’s groundout.

Then, in an 0-and-2 count to Ozzie Albies, Glasnow spiked a curveball in front of the plate. Smith managed to block the ball, despite the high bounce, but it rolled back toward the mound, giving Harris time to dash home.

Glasnow didn’t have another runner get past first until the fifth when, when he issued his second walk of the inning with two outs. That spelled the end of his start.

The Dodgers’ offense followed up their two-homer performance against Braves ace Chris Sale the night before with an anticlimactic effort against Braves right-hander Tyler Mahle.

They hadn’t faced Mahle since April, when he was with the San Francisco Giants and racking up a 5.13 ERA. But he’d been lights out since the Braves acquired him, authoring a 1.99 ERA. In his postseason debut, he limited the Philadelphia Phillies to one run in seven innings.

The Dodgers faced that new and improved version of Mahle on Wednesday.

“He’s on a nice run here,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “We’re certainly not going to take him lightly. We’ve got our work cut out.”

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The one run the Dodgers scored against Mahle was something of a fluke.

In the second inning, Shohei Ohtani, who moved up to the cleanup spot after hitting fifth the day before, drew a five-pitch walk without taking a swing. He then stole second base, drawing an errant throw that allowed him to advance to third. So, he was in position to score the tying run when Braves shortstop Mauricio Dubón, who robbed Freddie Freeman of a home run as the left fielder the day before, dropped a popup in shallow left.

The Dodgers recorded only three hits against Mahle in 6 ⅓ innings. So, the game would come down to the bullpens.

Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández had a scary moment in the sixth inning. He crashed into the wall in an all-out effort to nab Ozzie Albies’ double off left-handed reliever Alex Vesia. Hernández was slow to get up and put his hand on his head as he talked to an athletic trainer but stayed the game.

Then in the top of the seventh inning, the Dodgers loaded the bases with a single from Teoscar Hernández, a pinch-hit walk from rookie Josue De Paula, and a five-pitch walk from Kyle Tucker.

The Braves called in right-handed reliever Robert Suarez to face Andy Pages.

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Pages worked a full count and then sent a fastball through the middle of the infield to drive in two runs and give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.

It was his fourth hit in two games, representing a sharp turnaround after going 0-for-7 in the first two games of the series.

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In the ninth, Max Muncy added an insurance run for the Dodgers with his third home run of the series.

On the other side, four Dodgers relievers — Vesia, Edgardo Henriquez, Tanner Scott and Edwin Díaz — held the Braves scoreless the rest of the way.