Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Brewers in the NLCS

Milwaukee has averaged a baseball-best 97 wins a season in Pat Murphy’s three years as manager, topped by a franchise-record 103 victories this summer. What the Brewers haven’t won is a National League pennant, a drought they could end by beating the Dodgers in a rematch of last fall’s NL Championship Series.

The Dodgers won that series, of course. And that bit of confidence could prove important against a team that got better as the season wore on. Milwaukee not only had the best overall record (103-59) and best home record (55-26) in the majors, but they had the best record in the second half (44-22) as well as in September (18-6).

But if the Brewers have the numbers on their side, the Dodgers have history: Milwaukee was baseball’s winningest team last season but couldn’t get by the Dodgers, who have never lost a playoff series to the Brewers.

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Here are nine things to know about the Brewers heading into Game 1 of the NL Championship Series with the Dodgers on Sunday.