Dodgers add Justin Wrobleski to NLCS roster, keep Miguel Rojas and drop Hyeseong Kim

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The Dodgers added left-handed reliever Justin Wrobleski to the National League Championship Series roster on Sunday, bolstering their bullpen with a pitcher who can cover multiple innings, as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers, the best team in the regular season.

In the Dodgers’ first best-of-seven series of the postseason, they will carry 13 pitchers and 13 position players — one more pitcher and one fewer position player than the previous round.

To even the balance, they left pinch-runner/defensive replacement Hyeseong Kim off the NLCS roster. Kim appeared in just one game in the NLDS, on defense in the ninth inning of Game 4.

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Dodgers Dodgers confident Shohei Ohtani will break out of his slump against Brewers Shohei Ohtani took batting practice ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS, but will he find success at the plate against Jacob Misiorowski? Dave Roberts thinks so.

Wrobleski was an All-Star for his first-half performance (2.69 ERA). But an up and down second half included a short stint in the injured list, as the team kept an eye on his workload, and a move to the bullpen. He finished the season strong, allowing just one run in his last eight appearances (8 ⅔ innings).

“Length, having a guy that can go two or three, is something where you essentially protect downside on the pitching,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday when asked what traits the Dodgers would prioritize when considering which pitcher to add. “As far as handedness, they’re pretty balanced, so that really doesn’t come into play. For us, it’s more of who can take down a couple innings.”

Here’s the Dodgers’ full NLCS roster:

Infielders (6)

1B Freddie Freeman

3B Max Muncy

SS Mookie Betts

IF Miguel Rojas

UTL Kiké Hernández

UTL Tommy Edman

Outfielders (3)

LF Teoscar Hernández

CF Andy Pages

RF Kyle Tucker

Designated hitters (2)

DH Shohei Ohtani

PH Josue De Paula

Catchers (2)

C Will Smith

C Hunter Feduccia

Starting pitchers (4)

LHP Tarik Skubal

LHP Blake Snell

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

RHP Tyler Glasnow

Relief pitchers (9)

RHP Roki Sasaki

RHP Edwin Díaz

RHP Edgardo Henriquez

RHP Evan Phillips

RHP Brock Stewart

LHP Tanner Scott

LHP Alex Vesia

LHP Kris Bubic

LHP Justin Wrobleski

