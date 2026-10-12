Advertisement
Voices
Mirjam Swanson
Dodgers

Dodgers can forget about a three-peat if they can’t fix their RISP problem

Andy Pages reacts after striking out with runners on first and third for the Dodgers against the Brewers.
Andy Pages reacts after striking out with runners on first and third in the sixth inning of the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times columnist Mirjam Swanson
By Mirjam Swanson
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • The Dodgers have been struggling to get hits with runners in scoring position all season, and it could doom their chances of beating the Brewers in the NLCS.
  • The Dodgers left nine runners on base and went one for six with runners in scoring position during a 2-1 loss to Milwaukee in Game 1.
  • Chasing a third consecutive World Series title, the Dodgers could see their chance to make history slip away if they keep stranding baserunners.

MILWAUKEE — Imagine a nurse asking the Dodgers: “Any allergies?”

And the Dodgers responding: “Oh, just RISP.”

Just RISP?” the nurse would ask, incredulously. “Just hitting with runners in scoring position? Fellas, that’s serious. That could be season-ending.”

“Oh, it’s OK,” the Dodgers would say, “because we can always slug to counteract it. And we have incredible starting pitching, so we can get away with it.”

That would not make the nurse — or any Dodgers fan sweating out this postseason — feel better.

Advertisement

Especially not after watching how consequential the Dodgers’ lack of timely hitting was Sunday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series, a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee, WI - October 11, 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) wipes off his face while headed to the dugout after giving up one run during the fifth inning of game one of NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Brewers get just enough off Tarik Skubal, draw first blood in NLCS Game 1 win

In a highly anticipated pitching matchup, the Dodgers drive Jacob Misiorowski out of the game early, but the Brewers touch up Tarik Skubal and get the 2-1 victory.

The Dodgers left nine runners on base and went one for six with runners in scoring position.

Thus far, Andy Pages appears to be the only one on the team somewhat immune to the inopportune blues, because while in five postseason games the Dodgers are collectively two for 22 with runners in scoring position, he has both of those hits. But he also struck out with runners on the corners in the sixth inning Sunday.

Continuing to squander so many opportunities is bound to come with a price.

Squandering so many competitive at-bats against the Brewers’ flamethrowing Jacob Misiorowski is going to cost the Dodgers.

Squandering slumping Shohei Ohtani’s single — a Sho-poke to left-center field that was just his third hit in these playoffs — is going to haunt them.

×
Advertisement

The Dodgers are going to squander the grandest opportunity of all — the possibility of the three-peat, something only two other MLB franchises have pulled off, and none in the National League.

They know this.

“The offense has to find a way to get some more timely hits,” said Mookie Betts, who got a pitch in the middle of the zone but flew out to center field to end the game with two runners aboard. “We do have to keep applying pressure, but we’ve got to find a way to break through.”

That’s L.A. traffic for you.

It stinks if you get stuck in it, but it’s also a sign of a desirable situation, of good weather and lively culture and plentiful entertainment options that include, typically, winning baseball.

The Dodgers left 7.19 runners on base per game this 100-win season, more than all but four teams, and they ranked 16th with 3.5 runners left in scoring position. That they regularly got so many runners on is a good thing; leaving so many of them stranded isn’t.

Milwaukee, WI - October 11, 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker.
Voices

Shaikin: Is there a law that says the Dodgers can’t play small ball?

This is postseason baseball, where the best pitchers take center stage and runs are at a premium. Would a stolen base or a sacrifice bunt every so often kill the Dodgers?

“It depends on your perspective,” Betts said Sunday. “For us, obviously it sucks. But it’s encouraging just because we keep applying pressure. That’s all you can really do and hope that somebody gets that hit. They got it, they got their hit. At some point we’ve got to get ours.”

The Brewers left seven runners on base Sunday and went two for seven with runners in scoring position. That one extra hit — not only getting something brewing, but following through, manufacturing a second run with a sacrifice bunt and a timely single — was the difference.

Advertisement

“Some of it is just baseball,” Betts added. “We hit into a couple double plays and just didn’t really get to build any innings.”

The Dodgers actually hit into three double plays Sunday — an entirely characteristic plot point for an older, slower team that hit into a league-leading 128 double plays this season.

“Just didn’t get the hit with guys in scoring position,” said Teoscar Hernández, who singled twice and was stranded each time. “We need to be better in that situation.”

Milwaukee, WI - October 11, 2026: Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang.
Voices
For Subscribers

Plaschke: Dodgers could be in big trouble if Brewers steal their October swagger

The Milwaukee Brewers dealt a blow to the Dodgers’ October psyche with their NLCS Game 1 win, but the Dodgers have shown they’re capable of bouncing back.

How? What’s the prescription? Is there a reliable antihistamine for these chronic RISP woes?

“Just keep grinding,” Hernández said. “Get a good pitch and don’t miss it. They’re not going to miss a lot, so when you get one you just have to put a good swing on it.”

It isn’t only the NBA that’s a make-or-miss league, turns out.

And Kobe Bryant’s famous “job’s not finished” postseason credo really is about taking it one step at a time, all the way across the finish line.

Advertisement

The Dodgers need to finish the job, need to bring home some baserunners — or they won’t be bringing home a third consecutive World Series championship.

×

More to Read

DodgersSports

Are you a true-blue fan?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Mirjam Swanson

Mirjam Swanson is a sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked for the Southern California News Group, as a sports columnist and an NBA and WNBA beat writer. A Southern California native, she earned the distinction of a top 10 APSE honor for columns in 2023. At prior stops, she covered golf, action sports, city government, education and the occasional unexpected bear visit.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement