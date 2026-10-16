It wasn’t just Brewers dominance. There’s a simpler explanation for the Dodgers’ demise

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This wasn’t supposed to be how the Dodgers’ 2026 season ended.

There was supposed to be more champagne, a trophy to raise, and the first World Series three-peat by a National League team to jot down in the history books.

Instead, the Dodgers ran into the team with the best regular-season record. And the Milwaukee Brewers proved they weren’t just some plucky underdog anymore, as they felled a giant on their way to the World Series.

“This is a special group,” veteran third baseman Max Muncy said Thursday night in a solemn clubhouse. “It’s kind of hard to put into words how much this hurts right now. We all know what we did out there; we didn’t play well. But for three years straight, we left it all out there. The train finally ran out of steam, I guess. It just sucks.”

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An autopsy of the ousted Dodgers, taken down in a four-game sweep in the National League Championship Series, would reveal several weaknesses — aging stars, Shohei Ohtani’s nagging ailments, an offense that never quite clicked against the Brewers’ overwhelming pitching staff.

Maybe, however, it’s simpler than all that.

Maybe, as Muncy said, the Dodgers just ran out of steam.

“We’ve seen how difficult it is to repeat,” said Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, when they clinched the NL West title. “It’s even more difficult to do it three in a row. We know everyone is coming for us, and we get that. So for us it’s about putting our heads down and doing everything we can to win — hopefully it’s 11 games in October.”

They won three.

“I personally told our guys that there’s no apologies, there’s no sorries,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We gave it everything we had, and it wasn’t good enough. That’s part of life.”

A major aspect of the challenge is simply workload. The Dodgers not only have played more games than any other team the last two years, but their schedule has included grueling travel.

The Dodgers started both the 2024 and 2025 seasons early and overseas, playing in the Seoul Series and Tokyo Series in consecutive years. And both years ended with coast-to-coast travel for the World Series, as the Dodgers won titles over the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

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The team’s collective age — the Dodgers carried the oldest lineup in the majors this year, according to Baseball Reference, weighted by at-bats and games played — may not have helped. But the roster was deep enough for the Dodgers to absorb injuries in the regular season and still win 100 games.

The Dodgers had mostly returned to health by the postseason, when experience was expected to be an advantage.

“This group, we’ve been through a lot together,” veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “Been all over the world together. Done some really, really cool things in this game together. But we came up short on the three-peat.

“But we’ll keep our heads high, knowing we accomplished some cool stuff and get back at it.”

While Freeman seemed to overcome the knee tendinitis that flared in September, with treatment and a little extra rest, Ohtani still didn’t look like himself entering the playoffs.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday at Dodger Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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The Dodgers tend to be proactive in their approach to injuries in the regular season. But as Ohtani battled nagging pain in his left knee and a recurring problem with his right biceps, the team didn’t shut down his attempts to return to pitching until the end of August. And they didn’t put him on the injured list until early September.

The two sides appeared to still be ironing out their lines of communication through the process. Should Ohtani have been more transparent about what he was feeling? Should the Dodgers have taken the decision of whether to keep playing out of his hands?

The lack of clarity on the root of his ailments complicated the balancing act on both sides. And regardless of who should take more of the blame, the result was the same: a compromised version of Ohtani entered the postseason.

It’s not fair to blame the Dodgers’ offensive woes on one player, but his struggles transformed the lineup, even as Roberts dropped him in the batting order to mitigate the effects — up until the last game, when he batted leadoff and hit his first home run in nearly two months.

The Dodgers’ trade deadline acquisition of two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal covered the loss of Ohtani in the rotation. But there was no replacing him on offense.

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“I haven’t been able to really come to grip in terms of what I’ve learned overall this season,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “It’s something that I’m going to kind of go back to the drawing board in terms of treatment, training program. and see what I can come up with for next season.”

With Ohtani struggling, the juggernaut Dodgers looked beatable. And the Brewers rebounded from being swept last year by the Dodgers in the NLCS, to put together a more complete team that not only could win 103 games in the regular season, but also sustain a deep postseason run.

“I’ve watched all their interviews,” Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell said earlier this week. “I’ve noticed how they talk. A lot of one-on-one competition is like a key for them. Even the way that Pat [Murphy] talks and how he talks to the team is way different than last year.”

The underdog schtick from the year before had faded. This time, the Brewers played like they expected to win.

“They played much better than we did,” infielder Miguel Rojas said in Spanish. “It’s a team that has been consistent throughout the year. They deserve it. Congratulations to the Milwaukee Brewers, to that entire organization. They deserve to be in this position. They’re a team that has been special throughout the entire year.”