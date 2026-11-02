Dodgers adding former Padres executive to their front office

The Dodgers are hiring former Padres executive Caroline Perry, left, and are promoting Royce Cohen, right, to roles in their front office.

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The Dodgers are adding former Padres chief operating officer Caroline Perry to their leadership team, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

Effective Nov. 30, Perry will serve as executive vice president and COO, filling a position vacated by retiring longtime Dodgers executive Bob Wolfe, who is transitioning to an advisory role.

In addition, the Dodgers announced they promoted Royce Cohen to executive vice president and chief business officer, after he most recently served as senior vice president of business strategy. Cohen has worked for the Dodgers since 2014 and was a key figure in the formation of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, another one of Dodgers owner Mark Walter’s sports business endeavors.

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“Caroline comes to the Dodgers with an exceptional record of service in baseball, and Royce has repeatedly proven his ability to be a step ahead in the sports business world,” Dodgers president and Chief Executive Stan Kasten said in a statement. “They both offer a level of knowledge and expertise that is truly enviable.”

Perry spent 16 seasons with the Padres, working her way up from associate general counsel. She became the highest-ranking female employee in Padres history when she was promoted to COO in 2023. She is also one of just three female COOs in Major League Baseball.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Dodgers,” Perry said in a statement. “On the field, they have set an unparalleled standard of excellence in baseball under the current leadership. Off the field, their historic legacy, passionate fan base and service to the community speak for themselves. While I am incredibly grateful for my time with the Padres and for the colleagues who made those years so meaningful, I am excited to take my place with the Dodgers and to contribute to their continued success.”