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Dodgers

Dodgers and hitting coach Aaron Bates part ways in shakeup to coaching staff

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, talks with hitting coach Aaron Bates in the dugout before a 2024 game against the Athletics
The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, left, talks with hitting coach Aaron Bates in the dugout before a 2024 game against the Athletics.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 

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In a surprise shakeup of the Dodgers coaching staff, hitting coach Aaron Bates and the team are parting ways, as confirmed by a person with knowledge of the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said after the season that he expected “status quo” for the coaching staff. But, as MLB Trade Rumors first reported, negotiations on a new contract for Bates eventually reached an impasse.

Bates spent 12 years in the Dodgers organization, including four as a co-hitting coach with Robert Van Scoyoc, and four as an assistant hitting coach. Before joining the major-league staff, Bates served as a minor-league hitting director, assistant coordinator and coach.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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