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Dodgers hire former Marlins coach Pedro Guerrero as new hitting instructor

Pedro Guerrero poses for a photo during the Miami Marlins Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on Feb. 18, 2026 in Jupiter, Fla.
Pedro Guerrero spent two seasons as the Miami Marlins hitting instructor after stints with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.
(Rich Storry / Getty Images)
By Maddie LeeStaff Writer 
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LAS VEGAS — The Dodgers hired former Miami Marlins hitting coach Pedro Guerrero, filling the one opening on their coaching staff.

The team announced the move Tuesday, during the first day of MLB’s general managers meetings. Guerrero — who’s not the four-time All-Star slugger with the same name who starred for the Dodgers in the ‘80s — will work alongside longtime hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc.

Guerrero spent two seasons as the Marlins’ hitting coach before the team decided not to retain him, opting for a “new voice,” as president of baseball operations Peter Bendix put it, while praising Guerrero as a person and a coach.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) President, Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman and Executive Vice President & General Manager Brandon Gomes of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on during the ring ceremony before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

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Guerrero has ties to the Dodgers organization, as a minor league player from 2006-13. He also served as the bench coach for rookie-level Ogden in 2016-17.

Guerrero went on to work as an assistant hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies (2018-21) and San Francisco Giants (2022-24) before joining the Marlins.

Guerrero replaces Aaron Bates, who parted ways with the Dodgers last week after contract negotiations reached a stalemate.

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Maddie Lee

Maddie Lee covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in March 2026 after six years in Chicago, where she was a Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC Sports Chicago. Her previous stops include the Oklahoman, the Clarion-Ledger, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

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