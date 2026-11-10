Dodgers hire former Marlins coach Pedro Guerrero as new hitting instructor

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The Dodgers hired former Miami Marlins hitting coach Pedro Guerrero, filling the one opening on their coaching staff.

The team announced the move Tuesday, during the first day of MLB’s general managers meetings. Guerrero — who’s not the four-time All-Star slugger with the same name who starred for the Dodgers in the ‘80s — will work alongside longtime hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc.

Guerrero spent two seasons as the Marlins’ hitting coach before the team decided not to retain him, opting for a “new voice,” as president of baseball operations Peter Bendix put it, while praising Guerrero as a person and a coach.

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Guerrero has ties to the Dodgers organization, as a minor league player from 2006-13. He also served as the bench coach for rookie-level Ogden in 2016-17.

Guerrero went on to work as an assistant hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies (2018-21) and San Francisco Giants (2022-24) before joining the Marlins.

Guerrero replaces Aaron Bates, who parted ways with the Dodgers last week after contract negotiations reached a stalemate.