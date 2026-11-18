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Don’t you dare say the Dodgers don’t need him.

The Dodgers desperately need him.

Don’t you dare believe the Dodgers’ starting rotation is deep enough to withstand his loss.

It’s not as deep as you think.

And don’t you dare give the Dodgers a pass because their owner Mark Walter might have money troubles and there may be a lockout and how can they afford to spend more than $350 million on such an uncertain future?

Excuses, excuses, excuses.

Sign Skubal.

If the Dodgers are serious about keeping their swiftly closing championship window open, they will sign Tarik Skubal.

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If the Dodgers are going to keep investing in their fans, they will re-invest in the best pitcher in baseball, buying the asset that was so successful as a rental, christening their new ace.

Sign Skubal.

You may have heard that Skubal, who went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 10 starts for the Dodgers after being acquired at the trade deadline, is now a free agent.

You may have heard he’s seeking at least a $350-million deal, one that could be offered by several different teams, notably deep-pocketed Steve Cohen’s New York Mets.

You may have also heard that the Dodgers only have lukewarm interest in adding this big contract to their already bloated payroll, that they love their all-world rotation and wouldn’t be crushed if the new guy goes elsewhere.

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They should be crushed. They should be furious. They need to do this.

Sign Skubal.

As it currently stands, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is their only starter who is a consistent reliable force. As the window closes on this aging superstar-filled lineup’s championship hopes, one stud starter is not enough, particularly in October.

Last month, in two postseason starts, Skubal had a 2.45 ERA and Yamamoto had a 3.72 ERA. The other two guys? Ugly.

Blake Snell, who turns 34 next month and has the physical makeup of someone twice that age, made only nine starts in the regular season before falling apart in October, racking up a 4.66 ERA with three homers allowed in 9 ⅔ innings.

Tyler Glasnow, who will be 34 next August and only made 13 regular-season starts, also blew up in the playoffs, with 5.00 ERA in two starts and seven walks in nine innings.

Then there’s the starters who didn’t start in the postseason, and there’s not a totally reliable arm among them.

Shohei Ohtani was 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 regular-season starts, but his pitching led to injuries that severely damaged his hitting, and this space maintains the belief that he should never pitch again.

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Emmet Sheehan, Roki Sasaki and Justin Wrobleski all made more than 20 starts, and each pitched well in stretches, but all three combined would not be reason to forsake Skubal.

Check out the numbers, examine the resumes, and it’s painfully clear that the Dodgers should bring back the pitcher who belonged here the moment he arrived.

Sign Skubal.

He wasn’t a cheap rental like Manny Machado, who showed up in 2018, dogged it to first base a few times, and skipped town for San Diego.

He wasn’t an unsightly rental like Max Scherzer, who showed up in 2021, tapped out of a playoff start, and skipped town for New York.

Skubal was that rare rental that shined, hurrying into his Dodger uniform less than 24 hours after the trade, immediately cheering on his new teammates from a strange dugout while commanding respect in the clubhouse like he’s been here for years.

“The group of guys, the clubhouse, the culture they have here — it’s real,” he told reporters after the Dodgers final playoff loss. “I was honored to be part of it.”

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The Dodgers were honored to have him, and they knew it.

“It’s not easy for a guy to get traded in the middle of a season to come to a new city, new clubhouse, you have set routines and you have to make those adjustments, it’s not easy,” said Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operation, in his postseason presser. “The way he was able to seamlessly transition, not just in terms of on the field, but in the clubhouse, I can’t say enough good things about the impact that he made in such a short period of time. We have a tremendous amount of respect for him on and off the field.”

So what’s the problem?

“I think a lot of it is continuing to see what this all looks like,” said Brandon Gomes, general manager, to reporters at last week’s general managers’ meetings, later adding, “Obviously, we know what kind of pitcher he is. So for us, it’s understanding what this all looks like, as far as what does our team need? What does the contract look like? Where does he end up? I don’t know. We know we love the player, we love the human, and you kind of have to let things play out to understand what that looks like, and if it’s something that we’re gonna ultimately execute.”

Don’t know what it looks like? Here’s what it looks like.

With Skubal: Championship favorites

Without Skubal: Just another contender.

At this point you might be saying, wait a minute, they finished only second in the National League with Skubal, they can do that much without him.

Please, don’t blame the Brewers’ sweep on him. The culprits were the batters, who were seemingly smothered underneath the empty uniform that was Ohtani.

They get their first offseason rest in three years, they add a couple of bats, Ohtani gets healthy, Will Smith gets refreshed, Kyle Tucker rebounds, the offense will recover enough to chase another championship.

But it is doubtful they will catch it without Tarik Skubal.

He reportedly plans to sign before the current Collective Bargaining Agreement ends on Dec. 1, after which the owners are expected to lock the players out in hopes of imposing a salary cap.

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That gives the Dodgers, what, two weeks? They should do this in two minutes.

Sign Skubal.