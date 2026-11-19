Returning (min 10 IP in 2026 season): Edwin Díaz, Tanner Scott, Edgardo Henriquez, Jack Dreyer, Will Klein, Brock Stewart, Kyle Hurt, Landon Knack
Out: Evan Phillips (signed with Braves), Seth Halvorsen (Tommy John surgery)
Free agent: Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, Kris Bubic
Phillips’ three-year, $35 million deal helped set the early bullpen market. He returns to the Braves, the team that drafted him in 2015, after six years with the Dodgers.
It was always clear that the Dodgers would have work to do this offseason reinforcing their bullpen, a common winter project for most teams around the league. Though the Dodgers have signed closers (Scott and Díaz) in back-to-back offseasons, both of whom remain under contract, manager Dave Roberts regularly leaned on Phillips and Vesia in high-leverage situations.
Treinen hurt his shoulder during the last series of the regular season, and Graterol hasn’t thrown in a major-league game since the 2024 World Series due to injuries. Bubic has traditionally been a starter, but after the Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline, while he was still on the injured list, he worked back as a reliever to shorten his return timeline.
Halvorsen, the hard-throwing right-hander who the Dodgers acquired from the Rockies in late July, only made 11 major-league appearances with the Dodgers, but the 26-year-old showed plenty of potential. After undergoing Tommy John surgery on Tuesday he’s expected to miss the 2027 season.
The reliever market started moving early, in an offseason that’s expected to go into an indefinite hold when MLB owners impose a lockout, likely on Dec. 1.