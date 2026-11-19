Returning: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan

Free agent: Tarik Skubal, Eric Lauer

Additional depth: Gavin Stone

Skubal essentially replaced Ohtani, limited by injuries to his left knee and right biceps, in the rotation when the Dodgers acquired the left-hander at the trade deadline. But if they don’t re-sign Skubal, it won’t be as simple as Ohtani tagging back in. The Dodgers still have to work out his workload for next year, as he returns to two-way duties.

The Dodgers do have pitching depth, with a promising trio of Sasaki, Wrobleski and Sheehan rounding out the back of the rotation, and Stone expected to be healthy next year, but the Dodgers’ commitment to a six-man rotation requires a wealth of options. They also aren’t looking to coast after an NLCS exit. And raising the bar from 2026 could mean supplementing the rotation, whether that be with Skubal or another starter via free agency or trade.

“Do you need it? I don’t know. Do you want it? Maybe,” general manager Brandon Gomes said at the MLB general manager meetings last week. “You may not know that you need it until it’s too late. … The floor right now is really high. We do have a good amount of depth in our pitching, so now it’s just taking into account what makes sense for us based on different avenues of how things shake out.”