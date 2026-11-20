Royce Lewis celebrates after hitting a three-run home run for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 2.

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The Dodgers began addressing their offseason wish list on Friday, as the non-tender deadline spurred action around MLB.

With that backdrop, the Dodgers acquired infielder Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins in a trade announced by the Dodgers Friday afternoon.

The news was first reported by the New York Post. In return, the Dodgers are sending right-hander Bobby Miller and minor-league catcher Francisco Espinoza to the Twins.

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Lewis, 27, hit .227 in a career-high 125 games this season. But the former No. 1 overall draft pick out of JSerra High in San Juan Capistrano has hit double-digit home runs in four straight seasons, despite being limited by a string of mostly lower-body injuries.

Lewis’ most productive season was 2023, when the rookie posted a .921 OPS, but he only played 58 games that year.

The Dodgers have been seeking to add a right-handed-hitting versatile infielder to fill the hole left by veteran Miguel Rojas, who retired after this season.

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Miller, who the Dodgers drafted No. 29 overall in the 2020 MLB draft, ends his time with the Dodgers with a 5.37 ERA over parts of four seasons. Miller didn’t make his 2026 debut until September, after a long recovery from a shoulder injury. But he allowed just three earned runs total in three appearances (3.68 ERA). Espinoza, 19, reached Class-A Ontario this past season.