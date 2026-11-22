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Something weird is happening with the Dodgers.

Something unusual, something unexpected, something scary.

They just lost their main target in free agency, the pitcher who cost them three top prospects just four months ago, the instant ace of their staff, their best starting pitcher in the postseason, the one man who could ensure they were World Series favorites again next season, their chosen one.

The Dodgers just lost Tarik Skubal to the New York Mets for $450 million and … what the hell happened?

The Dodgers never lose these battles. The Dodgers are never outbid for a player they covet. When it comes to the offseason, the Dodgers never finish second.

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This is a first. This doesn’t make sense. This doesn’t seem right.

They wanted Tarik Skubal. They embraced him during the nearly three months he was here. They marveled at his guts, admired his smarts, and were thrilled that he had made a good friend in Blake Snell.

When he became a free agent, they chased him like they have chased all their superstar signings, ultimately showering him with sweet talk during a meeting last week in Los Angeles.

The Mets wanted him. The Toronto Blue Jays wanted him. The San Diego Padres wanted him.

But the Dodgers really wanted him, and don’t the Dodgers always get what they want?

Not this time, and now one has to wonder, are the Dodgers still the Dodgers?

They haven’t been outspent since Guggenheim bought the team 14 years ago, and now one has to wonder if this is bigger than baseball.

Is this the first sign that chairman Mark Walter’s money troubles are impacting the Dodgers’ roster?

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Dodgers owner Mark Walter presents pitcher Roki Sasaki with his 2025 World Series ring during an on-field ceremony at Dodger Stadium on March 27. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

Alleged shady dealings by Walter’s two insurance companies have led to a federal probe. Reportedly faced with paying out billions to avoid further scrutiny, Walter has sold his stake in the Lakers, Premier League team Chelsea FC, the French soccer club in Strasbourg, and, soon, reportedly the WNBA’s Sparks. He is also reportedly considering selling his stake in the Cadillac Formula One team.

The crown jewel in his portfolio is the Dodgers and, if one crunches the complex web of numbers, it appears he may have to eventually sell them too, which he earlier denied.

“We’re going to keep the team no matter what,” he told the California Post earlier this winter.

That’s all well and good, but exactly what team is he keeping? Will the Dodgers be able to continue spending the sort of money that helped them win three World Series championships in the last seven years?

Walter also told the Post, “We’ll explore every avenue we can to make this team stronger.”

Voices Shaikin: Mark Walter says he won’t sell the Dodgers, but his plans keep changing Mark Walter and his representatives have said multiple times the Dodgers won’t be sold, but he also said that about his stake in the Cadillac Formula One team.

Then why was Skubal a dead end?

Granted, he was in a traditionally risky category that usually doesn’t thrill baseball president Andrew Friedman, that being a 30-year-old pitcher wanting a long-term deal.

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But this guy was different. Everybody saw it. Everybody knew it.

Carrying the weight of the baseball world on his shoulders when he joined the Dodgers in August as a two-time defending Cy Young Award winner, Skubal handled the burden with a rare calm fierceness.

He was the Dodgers’ best pitcher down the stretch with a 5-2 record and a 2.61 ERA. He was good enough to be their Game 1 starter in both the division series and the championship series, holding the Atlanta Braves to one run in six innings and two runs in five innings.

He would have returned as the ace on a staff where only Yoshinobu Yamamoto rivaled his value. After all their injuries and their recent postseason implosions, can the Dodgers really count on Tyler Glasnow and Snell? And, for the sake of keeping him well enough to play every day, should Shohei Ohtani even still be allowed to pitch?

Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 3. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

In Skubal, the Dodgers not only had a chance to enlist perhaps baseball’s best arm, but they would also be bringing back a player who they knew and understood, signing a Dodger to be a Dodger.

So, the $450 million is a record for starting pitchers.

So, the Dodgers spent $700 million on Ohtani. Heck, the Dodgers spent $325 million on Yamamoto.

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The Dodgers seemingly could have done this. The Dodgers clearly should have done this.

Unless, with so much uncertainty around Walter’s financial situation, they couldn’t spend the money.

If this is true, this golden age of Dodger baseball could soon begin bleeding a slow Frank McCourt-like death.

Certainly, there are no other signs of this happening, and the Skubal signing may simply be a case of Friedman once again being smarter than everyone else.

But still... for the first winter in a long time, fans who became so devoted to a team with no limits may have to start worrying about the bottom line.

Whenever opening day arrives next year, Mark Walter will still likely own the Dodgers, and they still have enough great players to be serious championship contenders.

But the message in the Skubal strikeout was agonizingly clear.

Enjoy it while you can.