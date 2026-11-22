Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal is congratulated by teammates during the eighth inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds.

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The Dodgers will not be reuniting with left-hander Tarik Skubal, despite a mutually beneficial three months together.

Skubal instead has agreed to a record-setting nine-year, $450 million deal with the Mets, a person with knowledge of the deal not authroized to discuss it publicly told The Times. Jon Heyman was the first to report the agreement, while Jeff Passan was first to share the historic terms.

Skubal’s new deal is the highest ever paid to an MLB pitcher, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal with the Dodgers.

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The Dodgers pursued him in free agency and were among the teams that reached the meeting stage. But this time, they weren’t the last team standing.

The Dodgers made it clear from the end of season news conference that they’d remain in touch with Skubal’s camp. But even during the general manager meetings, a week before their meeting with Skubal, they didn’t reveal how aggressively they planned to pursue him.

“For us, it’s understanding what this all looks like, as far as what does our team need, what does the contract look like?” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said then. “Where does he end up? I don’t know. We know we love the player, we love the human, and you kind of have to let things play out to understand what that looks like, and if it’s something that we’re gonna ultimately execute.”

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The Dodgers initially agreed on the trade to acquire Skubal from the Tigers on Aug. 1, two days before the trade deadline. They sent three prospects — outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith — two of whom were on MLB Pipelines’s Top 100 list, to the Tigers to complete the deal.

Skubal, who had undergone a scope procedure to remove a bone chip from his left elbow earlier in the season, improved on his pre-trade deadline ERA to post a 2.61 ERA with the Dodgers.

Voices Shaikin: ‘Hired gun’ Tarik Skubal opens up on the pressure, pain and lessons of October The Dodgers acquired left-hander Tarik Skubal for five or six starts in October, the first of them this weekend. How best to capture his feelings: Excitement? Pressure? Responsibility?

Skubal wrapped up his regular season with his most dominant start of his Dodgers tenure, needing just 75 pitches to hold the Giants scoreless through seven innings. And in the postseason, Skubal’s comfort pitching on regular rest proved invaluable as the Dodgers lined up their playoff rotation, and earned him the Game 1 start in both of the Dodgers’ postseason series.

He was the most consistent of the Dodgers’ postseason starters, limiting opponents to a total of three runs in 11 innings. But the Dodgers’ quest for a three-peat still ended with a four-game National League Championship Series sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

As the Dodgers look to replace Skubal’s production, they have some internal candidates. But two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani’s 2027 pitching schedule is still in flux, as he and the Dodgers try to avoid the stacking of injuries that landed him on the IL down the stretch. So, the Dodgers will at least have to continue to build pitching depth, if not add another starter.