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It’s fine.

Not even facetiously; it’s actually fine.

The New York Mets felt it wise to give 30-year-old Tarik Skubal a monumentally massive nine-year, $450 million deal and the Dodgers did not.

Good.

Maybe it was the uncertainty of a new CBA and what that might look like that dissuaded the club from bidding to retain the high-priced starting pitcher. Maybe it’s the Dodgers doing some budgeting, in light of the federal investigations into team owner Mark Walter’s business empire.

Maybe it’s simply that the Dodgers aren’t dumb.

Skubal, who already has undergone three elbow surgeries, will be making $50 million every season until he’s 39.

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The Dodgers are over here needing to get younger. Locking in Skubal for all of his 30s wouldn’t have helped any in that endeavor.

Skubal is a special talent, of course. One of baseball’s most dominant pitchers.

A two-time American League Cy Young Award winner and the 2024 AL pitching triple crown winner. Last season, he earned his third consecutive All-MLB selection after he went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA, 186 strikeouts and 27 walks in 26 starts with the Tigers and Dodgers.

That type of production is why the Dodgers traded a trio of prospects from a flush farm system to the Detroit Tigers to get Skubal.

They splurged on what they knew could and probably would be a short-term rental. It was worth it to shore up their pitching rotation for a shot at a three-peat.

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It’s the same reason the Dodgers overpaid for Kyle Tucker, whom they signed to a four-year, $240 million deal in January. But there’s a Big Apple-to-oranges difference between Tucker’s deal and Skubal’s new one: Tucker’s was for four years of his prime, running until he’s 32.

Skubal’s is for the really long haul.

Despite his best efforts in his short stint with the Dodgers — in two postseason starts, Skubal was 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP — the three-peat didn’t transpire. Those small-market Milwaukee Brewers got the best of everyone.

And now Skubal has a historic contract, agreeing to the largest deal for a pitcher in the sport’s history — $125 million more than Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal with the Dodgers.

That leaves the Dodgers with, what? Well, with eight — eight! — quality starting pitchers left on their roster to help them navigate the long (we hope) regular season and to compete for their fourth World Series in eight seasons.

The Dodgers are never going to stop moving, but you can’t cry for a club that’s saying goodbye to Skubal and still has a starting pitching pool featuring Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone.

Whenever it starts, the Dodgers will enter the season armed with plenty of arms, enough to insulate themselves from injuries that inevitably will crop up. The club also has plenty more prospects in the minor leagues it can use to entice trade partners at the deadline, should, say, the Pittsburgh Pirates decide to see what they can get for 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes.

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And the Dodgers’ priority should be Yamamoto, whose 12-year, $325-million deal has an opt-out window after the 2029 season — when he’ll no doubt ask for Skubal-like compensation.

He’ll deserve to get it — from the Dodgers.

Because Yamamoto is a Dodgers legend. Because of the three games he won in the 2025 World Series, including his nine-inning complete game effort in Game 2, a win in Game 6 — and the next game, on no days’ rest, 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to clinch the championship.

The Mets haven’t won one of those since 1986.

But they have just about kept pace with the Dodgers in spending, paying about $433 million in payroll and luxury taxes in 2025, per the Associated Press — less than only the Dodgers’ $514 million that season.

Factor in the competitive balance tax and the two teams’ expenditures for the 2026 season came out to more than $1.07 billion.

The difference: The Dodgers went 193-131 over the past two seasons. The Mets weren’t even .500, finishing a combined 157-167.

The strongest indicator that the Dodgers made the right call bowing out of the Skubal free agency sweepstakes?

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The Mets think the deal is a good idea.