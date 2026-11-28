Reliever Alex Vesia delivers for the Dodgers during a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in August.

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Left-handed reliever Alex Vesia described his six years with the Dodgers as “life-changing,” when he stood in front of his locker last month, the team’s postseason run over in an NLCS sweep, and Vesia’s free agency fate unknown.

On Saturday, he agreed to a three-year, $39-million deal with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports, joining Tarik Skubal, another former Dodger, in the Big Apple.

In contrast to the Mets’ market-pushing offseason, the Dodgers have been quiet this month, other than a minor-league signing and a tender-deadline day trade for infielder Royce Lewis.

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With just three days to go before the owners are expected to lock out the players in a contentious Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiation, the Dodgers will likely have to address most of their offseason checklist, including the bullpen, post-lockout.

Vesia is the latest reliever to leave the Dodgers in free agency. Right-hander Evan Phillips also signed a three-year deal — his for $35 million with the Atlanta Braves.

Vesia had been a Dodger since 2021, when the Marlins traded him and right-hander Kyle Hurt to Los Angeles for right-handed reliever Dylan Floro.

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Vesia, who had made just five appearances in his debut season with the Marlins the previous year, posted a 2.25 ERA in 41 games with the Dodgers as a rookie.

Vesia went on to develop into one of the Dodgers’ most trusted high-leverage relievers, while his energy on the mound, and high Red Bull intake, paired with his performance to make him a fan favorite.

That support from the fan base was especially apparent during the World Series last year, when Vesia and wife Kayla grieved the death of their newborn daughter, Sterling Sol.

“The outpouring of love and support Kay and I have had over the past few months has been unmatched,” Vesia said during spring training, reading from a statement. “We’re both grateful to not only Dodger nation, but the fans worldwide. ... My DMs are basically broken on Instagram from all the love and support that we’ve had. I’ve tried to read all the comments and everything just because it’s meant the world, really.”

Dodgers Dodgers acquire infielder Royce Lewis in trade with Twins The Dodgers acquire infielder Royce Lewis, a former No. 1 overall pick nine years ago, in a trade with the Minnesota Twins that includes Bobby Miller.

This past season, Vesia made a career-high 72 appearances (3-1, 2.64 ERA). And in five postseason outings, he held opponents to just one hit.

He wraps up his Dodgers tenure with a 2.66 ERA in 367 regular-season games and a 1.59 ERA in 31 playoff games, including four scoreless appearances in the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

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“The coaching staff, to the front office, to the players that have taken me under their wing have helped mold and shape me to who I am and how I carry myself, how I go about my business,” Vesia said at the end of the season. “And if it wasn’t for the people in the room in this room, I would not be where I’m at today. So, very thankful.”