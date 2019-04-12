Advertisement

NHL playoffs: Leafs top Bruins 4-1

By Associated Press
Apr 11, 2019 | 6:55 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (29) skates with the puck trailed by Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round during the NHL playoffs on Thursday. (Adam Glanzman / Getty Images)

Mitch Marner scored twice, the second on a short-handed penalty shot to give Toronto the lead for good, and the Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Thursday night in the opener of their first-round playoff series.

It was Toronto's first postseason penalty shot in 20 years.

Frederik Andersen made 37 saves and William Nylander and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, which swiped the home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series as it tries to advance through Boston for the first time in six tries.

Game 2 is Saturday night.
