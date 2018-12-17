What we learned in the NHL last week: Dave Hakstol is out at Philadelphia, but Joel Quenneville isn't in

He partied hard after the Washington Capitals became champions in June — his keg stands were the stuff of legend — but Ovechkin has avoided the usual post-Cup letdown. His game-tying goal against Buffalo on Saturday was his league-leading 29th and extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, including back-to-back hat tricks against Detroit and Carolina. It also stretched his point streak to a career-best 14 games. Then he scored the deciding goal in the shootout as the Capitals won their fifth straight game and eighth in 10. Ovechkin, 33, is closing in on his 14th consecutive season of scoring 30 goals or more. The record for consecutive seasons scoring 30 or more goals is 15, shared by Mike Gartner and Jaromir Jagr. Ovechkin, who has 17 goals and 23 points during his streak, “came back after winning the Stanley Cup and he was ready to go from Day 1 and he hasn't stopped since,” Capitals coach Todd Reirden told reporters last week. No argument there.