Kings call on Anti-Defamation League to help address Jr. Kings’ alleged anti-Semitic acts

“The LA Kings have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The Kings are committed to maintaining an environment that is free from all forms of discrimination. This sort of behavior does not reflect our values and culture. Through our resources within the organization we have consulted with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and we have connected the Jr. Kings with the ADL to build out educational programs for these players to take measures so that this terrible behavior does not happen again. We are grateful for the support of the ADL. With their support of the Jr. Kings we collectively will use this as an opportunity to make an impact on the broader problem.”