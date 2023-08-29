LA Times Today: Louis Lappe’s walk-off home run lifts El Segundo to Little League World Series title
After more than a week of tough competition, El Segundo played Curacao in the Little League championship game on Sunday, winning 6-5.
L.A. Times Prep Sports columnist Eric Sondheimer was following the tournament and joined Lisa McRee with more on their victory.
