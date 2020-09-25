Photos: Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of Western Conference finals

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, center, shoots between Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and forward Torrey Craig (3) during the first half of Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, tries to put up a shot over Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap during the first half of Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Members of the Lakers, including LeBron James, third from left, kneel before Game 4 against the Nuggets. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, shoots in front Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic during the first half of Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap during Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers center Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scores against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, shoots in front of Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant during the first half of Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers forward LeBron James, left, drives on Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant during the first half of Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, shoots Lakers guard Rajon Rondo during the first half of Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, right, passes over Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during the first half of Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, top, looks to pass over Denver Nuggets forwards Torrey Craig (3) and Jerami Grant (9) during the first half of Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Denver Nuggets forward Tyler Cook, right, shoots over Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half of Game 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)