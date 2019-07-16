Sherman Oaks Notre Dame showing potential in skill positions

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has finished first in two passing tournaments this summer, giving the Knights optimism about their skill position players for this fall.

It’s a group of rising juniors who have been particularly impressive. Leading the way are running back Anthony Spearman, linebacker Jacob Moore and quarterback Cooper Meek. Also playing well has been sophomore quarterback Zachary Siskowic, who has been pushing Meek.

“It’s a good group of kids who have been working hard and want to do well,” said coach Kevin Rooney, who will be entering his 40th season with the Knights.

The secondary has also shown potential with Sean Guyton, Justin Horton, Evan McLurkin and Andre Bray.

The players have received a little inspiration this summer from seeing one professional athlete after another stopping by to use Notre Dame’s sports facilities, including NFL players Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley.

“They certainly get an idea how to go about their business in a serious manner,” Rooney said.