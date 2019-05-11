Servite's Jake Overman trying to find the right fit on whirlwind of recruiting trips

“They want somebody [like me] instead of [someone] who can just block and then another player that can just catch and run routes. They want somebody that can do both and I think I bring that to the table,” he said. “The trip was great. It was a good time. I spent a lot of time with the coaching staff, hung out with some of the players, got to see the new facilities and got to experience Boulder with my family. It was a great time.”