On opening day in prep baseball, Jared Jones of La Mirada strikes out 11

On opening day in prep baseball, a rainy morning forced schools to scramble. Some had tarps to help; others had to cancel games. Coaches had been saying for weeks that the pitchers would be ahead of the hitters, and no one was better than junior Jared Jones of La Mirada.
In his season debut on Saturday at Servite, Jones struck out 11 in five innings, walking two and allowing zero hits. His fastball was consistent at 92, 93 mph with a high of 97, according to one pro scout’s radar gun. Even more impressive was his slider. It was simply unhittable. He also collected two hits.
But give Servite credit. Starting pitcher Knolton Clark kept the Friars close, giving up one run in six innings. Then the Friars pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth aided by four walks to tie the game and won it 2-1 in the eighth with a walk-off double by Mike Santos.
Servite completed a doubleheader sweep of No. 1-ranked La Mirada with a 4-3 victory in the second game. Freshman Chris Grothues struck out eight in a complete game. Jake Lappin had a two-run single in the fifth.
Laguna Beach 2, Beckman 0: In the first game, Eric Silva and Cutter Clawson combined on a two-hitter. Silva struck out six in 4 1/3 innings.
Harvard-Westlake 5, Burbank 0: All-star Pete Crow-Armstrong began his junior year by going three for four with a home run, triple and double. Jack Limongelli struck out nine in five innings. Tyler Ganus went three for three.
Loyola 8, Campbell Hall 2: Kevin Parada hit two triples and finished with five RBIs.
Hart 5, Agoura 4: The Indians rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth, keyed by a two-run home run from Jakob Marquez. Nick Seyler had two hits and two RBIs for Agoura.
Crespi 8, Quartz Hill 7: Devin Kougher hit two doubles and a single to lead the Celts.
Etiwanda 15, Alta Loma 4: Gio Del Negro contributed three hits and four RBIs for Etiwanda. Geo Mejia added three hits.
Valencia 12, Calabasas 5: Tyler Robitaille struck out nine in five innings.