The Times’ All-Star high school baseball team

By
Jun 01, 2019 | 9:35 AM
The Times’ All-Star high school baseball team
Huntington Beach High's Josh Hahn was selected the Gatorade state player of the year and is in the outfield of the 2019 Los Angeles Times All-Star high school baseball team. (Kevin Chang / Daily Pilot)

A look at the 2019 Los Angeles Times All-Star high school baseball team:

Pos. — Name, School, Yr., Comment

P — Jared Jones, La Mirada, Jr.: The USC commit went 7-1 with an 0.77 ERA while also hitting .457 with three home runs for the Suburban League champions.

P — Max Rajcic, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: The UCLA commit was 7-0 with an 0.39 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 54 innings for the Trinity League champions.

C — Johnny Tincher, Lake Balboa Birmingham, Sr.: The Washington signee led Birmingham to its third consecutive City Section Open Division title with his defensive expertise.

INF — Joe Naranjo, Chino Hills Ayala, Sr.: The Cal State Fullerton signee hit .382 with 29 RBIs and eight home runs for the Palomares League runner-up.

INF — Milan Tolentino, Santa Margarita, Jr.: The UCLA commit and Trinity League MVP hit .347 with 15 stolen bases and recorded six saves for the Division 2 champions.

INF — Michael Curialle, San Juan Capistrano JSerra, Sr.: The UCLA signee batted .422 with 43 hits while playing solid at shortstop for the Trinity League runner-up.

INF — Cameron Repetti, Cypress, Sr.: The Cal State Fullerton signee led Cypress to the Division 1 title, showing off a gold glove at third base, hitting .371 and going 11-2 with a 1.23 ERA.

OF — Pete Crow-Armstrong, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: The Vanderbilt commit had 47 hits, scored 40 runs and batted .395 for the Division 1 finalists.

OF — Michael Forbes, Norco, Sr.: Batted .309 and was 9-1 with a 1.28 ERA for the Division 2 finalists while making the catch of the year at Dodger Stadium.

OF — Josh Hahn, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The UCLA signee hit .376 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs while also being a top pitcher. Selected Gatorade state player of the year.

UT — Lucas Gordon, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Jr.: The USC commit was the Mission League MVP, hitting .366 with 34 hits while going 5-1 with a 1.39 ERA.

