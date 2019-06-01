The Times’ All-Star high school baseball team

A look at the 2019 Los Angeles Times All-Star high school baseball team:
Pos. — Name, School, Yr., Comment
P — Jared Jones, La Mirada, Jr.: The USC commit went 7-1 with an 0.77 ERA while also hitting .457 with three home runs for the Suburban League champions.
P — Max Rajcic, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: The UCLA commit was 7-0 with an 0.39 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 54 innings for the Trinity League champions.
C — Johnny Tincher, Lake Balboa Birmingham, Sr.: The Washington signee led Birmingham to its third consecutive City Section Open Division title with his defensive expertise.
INF — Joe Naranjo, Chino Hills Ayala, Sr.: The Cal State Fullerton signee hit .382 with 29 RBIs and eight home runs for the Palomares League runner-up.
INF — Milan Tolentino, Santa Margarita, Jr.: The UCLA commit and Trinity League MVP hit .347 with 15 stolen bases and recorded six saves for the Division 2 champions.
INF — Michael Curialle, San Juan Capistrano JSerra, Sr.: The UCLA signee batted .422 with 43 hits while playing solid at shortstop for the Trinity League runner-up.
INF — Cameron Repetti, Cypress, Sr.: The Cal State Fullerton signee led Cypress to the Division 1 title, showing off a gold glove at third base, hitting .371 and going 11-2 with a 1.23 ERA.
OF — Pete Crow-Armstrong, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: The Vanderbilt commit had 47 hits, scored 40 runs and batted .395 for the Division 1 finalists.
OF — Michael Forbes, Norco, Sr.: Batted .309 and was 9-1 with a 1.28 ERA for the Division 2 finalists while making the catch of the year at Dodger Stadium.
OF — Josh Hahn, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The UCLA signee hit .376 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs while also being a top pitcher. Selected Gatorade state player of the year.
UT — Lucas Gordon, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Jr.: The USC commit was the Mission League MVP, hitting .366 with 34 hits while going 5-1 with a 1.39 ERA.