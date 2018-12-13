Preview of the CIF state bowl games

A capsulized look at the top CIF state championship bowl games this weekend:
Friday
Division 2-AA: Simi Valley Grace Brethren (13-2) vs. Loomis Del Oro (13-1) at Cerritos College, 4 p.m.
Grace Brethren is on a 10-game winning streak and the Lancers appear to be getting better every week. Their big, powerful offensive line tries to wear down opponents and create opportunities for running backs Lontrelle Diggs and Josh Henderson. Del Oro has been a frequent CIF bowl participant and relies on its defense. Junior running back Sheldon Conde has rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 14 touchdowns. The pick: Grace Brethren.
Division 1-AA: San Diego Cathedral Catholic (13-1) vs. Folsom (13-1) at Cerritos College, 8 p.m.
Folsom likes to throw the ball. Again and again. Quarterback Kaiden Bennett has passed for nearly 4,000 yards and 60 touchdowns. The best chance for Cathedral is to control the clock with its running game and keep Folsom’s offense off the field. The pick: Folsom.
Saturday
Division 2-A: Lawndale (13-2) vs. Fresno San Joaquin Memorial (14-0) at Cerritos College, 4 p.m.
USC commit Jordan Wilmore, a standout running back, keeps delivering for Lawndale. Alec Trujillo, a senior quarterback, has passed for 4,091 yards and 49 touchdowns for San Joaquin Memorial. The pick: San Joaquin Memorial.
Division 1-A: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (12-3) vs. Brentwood Liberty (12-1) at Cerritos College, 8 p.m.
Sierra Canyon starts seven sophomores and one freshman but the Trailblazers are 15 games into the season and in peak form. Their trio of running backs continue to produce when needed. Liberty’s only loss was to Concord De La Salle. Quarterback Jay Butterfield, a 6-foot-6 junior, has passed for 3,176 yards and 43 touchdowns. The pick: Sierra Canyon.
3-A: Fontana Kaiser (14-1) at Santa Clara Wilcox (13-1), 6 p.m.
Christian Hunter of Kaiser has rushed for 3,635 yards and 54 touchdowns. Wilcox has two rushers with more than 1,300 yards. The pick: Wilcox.
4-A: Los Angeles Garfield (13-1) vs. Oakland McClymonds (11-2) at Laney College, 6 p.m.
It’s the first championship bowl appearance for Garfield. The Bulldogs have added an improved passing attack in recent weeks but still rely on their defense. McClymonds, which produced basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell and baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, relies on a large, strong offensive line. McClymonds’ coach, Michael Peters, is the father of Rams cornerback Marcus Peters. The pick: McClymonds.
5-AA: San Bernardino San Gorgonio (12-3) at Rio Linda (12-2), 6 p.m.
San Gorgonio has a formidable passing attack. Spartans quarterback Jordan Pachot has passed for 4,084 yards and 37 touchdowns. Junior Jaylen Matthews has caught 101 passes. Rio Linda running back Cameron Skatteo has rushed for 3,157 yards and 39 touchdowns. The pick: Rio Linda.
Other state bowl games Saturday:
Division 3-AA: San Diego Lincoln (11-4) vs. Atherton Menlo-Atherton (12-2) at Redwood City Sequoia, 6 p.m
Division 5-A: San Diego (12-1) at Colfax (13-0), 6 p.m.
Division 6-AA: Strathmore (13-1) vs. Hilmar (12-2) at Atwater, 6 p.m.
Division 6-A: Escondido Orange Glen (9-3) vs. San Francisco Lincoln (12-0) at CC of San Francisco, noon