High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer.

SOUTHERN SECTION

CHANNEL LEAGUE

Ventura 35, Oxnard 0

Rio Mesa 46, San Marcos 7

NONLEAGUE

Diamond Ranch 35, Adelanto 20

Arrowhead Christian 40, Whittier Christian 0

Bolsa Grande 49, Artesia 42

Azusa 29, Century 8

Banning 62, Desert Chapel 0

Fountain Valley 42, Bellflower 35

Arcaida 39, Brea Olinda 33

Burbank Burroughs 20, St. Genevieve 3

Santa Paula 42, Campbell Hall 36

Canyon Springs 27, Citrus Hill 21

St. Margaret’s 26, Capistrano Valley Christian 20

Castaic 39, Burbank 7

Cathedral City 37, Pacific 0

Aliso Niguel 55, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

JSerra 41, Chaminade 7

Carpinteria 35, Channel Islands 6

Chino Hills 36, Riverside North 3

Citrus Valley 35, Silverado 8

Los Osos 40, Claremont 6

Colony 41, Alta Loma 7

Crespi 42, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0

Loyola 24, Culver City 6

Desert Mirage 21, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 13

Monrovia 43, El Rancho 13

El Segundo 34, Mary Star 8

Western 34, El Toro 7

Rim of the World 16, Estancia 9

Carter 43, Fontana 7

Foothill 35, Orange 22

Hoover 34, Gabrielino 6

Gardena Serra 47, Cathedral 14

Maranatha 34, Garey 13

Glendale 32, Keppel 6

Glendora 46, Charter Oak 22

Golden Valley 36, Quartz Hill 35 (OT)

Grace Brethren 36, Santa Rosa Academy 34

Hesperia 24, Granite Hills 0

Hacienda Heights Wilson 14, Rowland 9

Hart 43, Fillmore 0

Canyon Country Canyon 46, Harvard-Westlake 7

Grand Terrace 36, Hillcrest 35

Capistrano Valley 38, Huntington Beach 14

Irvine 43, Troy 42

Peninsula 47, Katella 0

King 34, Ramona 14

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14, La Canada 9

Newport Harbor 33, La Habra 28

Laguna Hills 31, Lakewood 23

Leuzinger 40, Ayala 19

Linfield Christian 52, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Los Altos 37, Walnut 14

San Dimas 21, Marina 15

Mayfair 44, Mira Costa 35

Long Beach Poly 32, Mission Viejo 28

Valencia 20, Murrieta Mesa 14

Santa Maria St. Joseph 63, Newbury Park 52

Northview 49, South Hills 14

Laguna Beach 35, Northwood 21

Oaks Christian 50, Eastvale Roosevelt 14

Gahr 43, Ocean View 7

San Gorgonio 61, Ontario 0

Ontario Christian 22, Brentwood 14

Eisenhower 28, Palm Springs 7

Kaiser 32, Paloma Valley 13

Paramount 83, Compton 0

Patriot 31, Jurupa Valley 14

Desert Hot Springs 35, Perris 27

Redlands East Valley 38, Moreno Valley 20

Lancaster 41, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

Rio Hondo Prep 45, El Monte 15

Simi Valley 62, Royal 7

Bloomington 40, Rubidoux 24

Beckman 28, San Bernardino 7

San Juan Hills 50, Corona Santiago 6

Santa Ana 41, Garden Grove 21

Western Christian 41, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17

Buena Park 46, Santa Fe 21

Santa Monica 28, West Torrance 9

Camarillo 34, Saugus 10

Garden Grove Santiago 28, Savanna 23

Servite 60, La Mirada 14

South El Monte 23, Montebello 22

Dominguez 34, St. Anthony 15

Sultana 48, Riverside Poly 47

Temecula Valley 37, Temescal Canyon 0

Temple City 41, Alhambra 23

Thousand Oaks 27, Westlake 3

Trabuco Hills 31, Crean Lutheran 21

Cabrillo 49, Verbum Dei 0

Salesian 34, Village Christian 18

Vista Murrieta 34, Orange Vista 31

Warren 39, La Serna 21

West Covina 24, Crescenta Valley 7

Rancho Christian 14, West Valley 13

Mountain View 49, Workman 12

Tesoro 12, Yorba Linda 7

INTERSECTIONAL

San Clemente 28, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 0

Corona 30, Spring Valley Monte Vista 27

Silver Valley 68, Edwards AFB Desert 0

Great Oak 34, Fallbrook 0

Sierra Canyon 56, Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley 0

Kapolei (Hawaii) 48, Calabasas 30

Bishop Diego 33, La Jolla Bishop’s 30

St. John Bosco 48, Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) 12

Moorpark 41, Bakersfield Garces 35

Birmingham 56, Oak Park 7

Palo Verde Valley 40, El Cajon Grossmont 38

Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe 31, Palm Desert 15

Los Alamitos 57, Provo (Utah) Timpview 35

Boron 45, Riverside Prep 6

Lutheran 20, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 0

San Diego Clairemont 35, Viewpoint 7

San Diego Lincoln 49, St. Bonaventure 12

Santa Margarita 34, Bakersfield Liberty 14

St. Monica 41, Locke 16

Tucson Salpointe Catholic 52, Alemany 21

California City 40, Vasquez 0

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Baptist 57, Academy of Careers & Exploration 24

Hillcrest Christian 52, Lucerne Valley 26

Malibu 26, Lancaster Desert Christian 15

Southlands Christian 34, Noli Indian 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Hesperia Christian 59, Chula Vista Victory Christian 6

El Cajon Foothills Christian 34, Windward 20

Sage Hill 69, Lone Pine 22

PAL Academy 34, Salton City West Shores 20

San Marcos St. Joseph Academy 52, California Lutheran 12

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

