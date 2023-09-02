Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer.
SOUTHERN SECTION
CHANNEL LEAGUE
Ventura 35, Oxnard 0
Rio Mesa 46, San Marcos 7
NONLEAGUE
Diamond Ranch 35, Adelanto 20
Arrowhead Christian 40, Whittier Christian 0
Bolsa Grande 49, Artesia 42
Azusa 29, Century 8
Banning 62, Desert Chapel 0
Fountain Valley 42, Bellflower 35
Arcaida 39, Brea Olinda 33
Burbank Burroughs 20, St. Genevieve 3
Santa Paula 42, Campbell Hall 36
Canyon Springs 27, Citrus Hill 21
St. Margaret’s 26, Capistrano Valley Christian 20
Castaic 39, Burbank 7
Cathedral City 37, Pacific 0
Aliso Niguel 55, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
JSerra 41, Chaminade 7
Carpinteria 35, Channel Islands 6
Chino Hills 36, Riverside North 3
Citrus Valley 35, Silverado 8
Los Osos 40, Claremont 6
Colony 41, Alta Loma 7
Crespi 42, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0
Loyola 24, Culver City 6
Desert Mirage 21, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 13
Monrovia 43, El Rancho 13
El Segundo 34, Mary Star 8
Western 34, El Toro 7
Rim of the World 16, Estancia 9
Carter 43, Fontana 7
Foothill 35, Orange 22
Hoover 34, Gabrielino 6
Gardena Serra 47, Cathedral 14
Maranatha 34, Garey 13
Glendale 32, Keppel 6
Glendora 46, Charter Oak 22
Golden Valley 36, Quartz Hill 35 (OT)
Grace Brethren 36, Santa Rosa Academy 34
Hesperia 24, Granite Hills 0
Hacienda Heights Wilson 14, Rowland 9
Hart 43, Fillmore 0
Canyon Country Canyon 46, Harvard-Westlake 7
Grand Terrace 36, Hillcrest 35
Capistrano Valley 38, Huntington Beach 14
Irvine 43, Troy 42
Peninsula 47, Katella 0
King 34, Ramona 14
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14, La Canada 9
Newport Harbor 33, La Habra 28
Laguna Hills 31, Lakewood 23
Leuzinger 40, Ayala 19
Linfield Christian 52, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Los Altos 37, Walnut 14
San Dimas 21, Marina 15
Mayfair 44, Mira Costa 35
Long Beach Poly 32, Mission Viejo 28
Valencia 20, Murrieta Mesa 14
Santa Maria St. Joseph 63, Newbury Park 52
Northview 49, South Hills 14
Laguna Beach 35, Northwood 21
Oaks Christian 50, Eastvale Roosevelt 14
Gahr 43, Ocean View 7
San Gorgonio 61, Ontario 0
Ontario Christian 22, Brentwood 14
Eisenhower 28, Palm Springs 7
Kaiser 32, Paloma Valley 13
Paramount 83, Compton 0
Patriot 31, Jurupa Valley 14
Desert Hot Springs 35, Perris 27
Redlands East Valley 38, Moreno Valley 20
Lancaster 41, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Rio Hondo Prep 45, El Monte 15
Simi Valley 62, Royal 7
Bloomington 40, Rubidoux 24
Beckman 28, San Bernardino 7
San Juan Hills 50, Corona Santiago 6
Santa Ana 41, Garden Grove 21
Western Christian 41, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17
Buena Park 46, Santa Fe 21
Santa Monica 28, West Torrance 9
Camarillo 34, Saugus 10
Garden Grove Santiago 28, Savanna 23
Servite 60, La Mirada 14
South El Monte 23, Montebello 22
Dominguez 34, St. Anthony 15
Sultana 48, Riverside Poly 47
Temecula Valley 37, Temescal Canyon 0
Temple City 41, Alhambra 23
Thousand Oaks 27, Westlake 3
Trabuco Hills 31, Crean Lutheran 21
Cabrillo 49, Verbum Dei 0
Salesian 34, Village Christian 18
Vista Murrieta 34, Orange Vista 31
Warren 39, La Serna 21
West Covina 24, Crescenta Valley 7
Rancho Christian 14, West Valley 13
Mountain View 49, Workman 12
Tesoro 12, Yorba Linda 7
INTERSECTIONAL
San Clemente 28, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 0
Corona 30, Spring Valley Monte Vista 27
Silver Valley 68, Edwards AFB Desert 0
Great Oak 34, Fallbrook 0
Sierra Canyon 56, Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley 0
Kapolei (Hawaii) 48, Calabasas 30
Bishop Diego 33, La Jolla Bishop’s 30
St. John Bosco 48, Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) 12
Moorpark 41, Bakersfield Garces 35
Birmingham 56, Oak Park 7
Palo Verde Valley 40, El Cajon Grossmont 38
Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe 31, Palm Desert 15
Los Alamitos 57, Provo (Utah) Timpview 35
Boron 45, Riverside Prep 6
Lutheran 20, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 0
San Diego Clairemont 35, Viewpoint 7
San Diego Lincoln 49, St. Bonaventure 12
Santa Margarita 34, Bakersfield Liberty 14
St. Monica 41, Locke 16
Tucson Salpointe Catholic 52, Alemany 21
California City 40, Vasquez 0
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Lancaster Baptist 57, Academy of Careers & Exploration 24
Hillcrest Christian 52, Lucerne Valley 26
Malibu 26, Lancaster Desert Christian 15
Southlands Christian 34, Noli Indian 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Hesperia Christian 59, Chula Vista Victory Christian 6
El Cajon Foothills Christian 34, Windward 20
Sage Hill 69, Lone Pine 22
PAL Academy 34, Salton City West Shores 20
San Marcos St. Joseph Academy 52, California Lutheran 12
