Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:
CITY SECTION
East Valley League
Sun Valley Poly 14, Chavez 8
Grant 32, Fulton 14
Verdugo Hills 45, Monroe 29
North Hollywood 49, Arleta 14
Eastern League
Garfield 41, Huntington Park 25
South Gate 44, Legacy 41
Bell 36, South East 13
Valley Mission League
Sylmar 38, Panorama 6
Nonleague
Westchester 18, Cleveland 13
San Pedro 49, Eagle Rock 6
El Camino Real 34, Dymally 8
Dorsey 42, Granada Hills 0
Hawkins 49, Belmont 0
King/Drew 28, Marquez 21 (OT)
Lincoln 27, Manual Arts 24
Bernstein 26, Locke 18
L.A. Marshall 54, Mendez 7
Roybal 21, Maywood CES 7
Venice 56, Santee 7
Los Angeles 28, L.A. University 16
Van Nuys 57, West Adams 0
View Park 47, Torres 24
Crenshaw 27, Fairfax 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea 63, Verbum Dei 0
Foothill League
Canyon 36, Castaic 35
Hart 35, Golden Valley 14
Valencia 62, Saugus 21
Golden League
Eastside 41, Littlerock 15
Lancaster 22, Palmdale 16
Highland 20, Quartz Hill 14
Manzanita League
California Military Institute 40, Nuview Bridge 6
Anza Hamilton 39, San Jacinto Valley Academy 8
Moore League
Lakewood 57, Compton 0
Long Beach Poly 33, Long Beach Jordan 0
Millikan 56, Long Beach Cabrillo 13
Pacific League
Burbank Burroughs 21, Arcadia 13
Muir 35, Burbank 13
Nonleague
Rio Hondo Prep 44, Bellflower 6
Nordhoff 40, Beverly Hills 7
Bonita 47, Kaiser 0
Agoura 21, Buena 14
San Jacinto 34, Cajon 8
Laguna Hills 35, Anaheim Canyon 28
San Clemente 35, Chino Hills 28
Alta Loma 7, Claremont 3
Crean Lutheran 20, La Serna 0
Tesoro 42, Cypress 7
Elsinore 31, Eisenhower 12
Laguna Beach 40, El Dorado 0
Trabuco Hills 35, El Toro 20
Marina 21, Esperanza 7
Capistrano Valley 38, Foothill 35
Edison 49, Fountain Valley 6
Hacienda Heights Wilson 47, Garey 0
Norte Vista 28, Granite Hills 27
Temescal Canyon 49, Heritage 15
Hillcrest 37, Lakeside 0
San Gorgonio 42, Indio 18
Inglewood 54, Oxnard Pacifica 21
JSerra 49, Damien 21
Irvine 28, La Palma Kennedy 14
La Puente 42, Rosemead 14
Heritage Christian 34, La Salle 6
Norwalk 65, Linfield Christian 34
Loyola 35, St. Francis 7
Lynwood 52, Magnolia 0
La Cañada 35, Maranatha 31
Huntington Beach 31, Mayfair 21
Norco 17, Citrus Valley 10
Palm Desert 43, Serrano 27
Colton 28, Rim of the World 21
Rio Mesa 27, Oxnard 22
Santa Ana 28, Santa Ana Valley 7
Leuzinger 14, Santa Margarita 13
Simi Valley 42, Thousand Oaks 28
Oak Hills 45, St. Bonaventure 24
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 42, Westlake 10
Westminster La Quinta 32, Glenn 12
Palm Springs 32, Yucaipa 14
Arroyo 36, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 32
Bishop Diego 28, Etiwanda 28
South Pasadena 35, Alhambra 12
Temple City 21, Azusa 14
Rancho Cucamonga 21, Bishop Amat 19
Artesia 41, Mountain View 7
Baldwin Park 44, El Monte 13
Garden Grove Pacifica 44, Walnut 0
Glendora 29, Ayala 14
Los Altos 43, Gahr 26
Paloma Valley 20, Diamond Bar 14
San Dimas 44, Sunny Hills 10
Santa Fe 24, Montebello 0
Sonora 52, California 13
Whittier 34, Katella 22
Whittier Christian 35, Riverside Prep 6
Aliso Niguel 35, Dominguez 15
Chaparral 42, Great Oak 0
Rancho Alamitos 37, Godinez 3
Santa Monica 46, Hueneme 12
West Torrance 41, Cerritos 21
INTERSECTIONAL
Salesian 49, Angelou 16
Mission Viejo 31, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 28
California City 28, Silver Valley 0
North Torrance 20, Carson 0
Fillmore 24, Chatsworth 6
Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain 35, Downey 32
Lynwood Firebaugh 23, L.A. Jefferson 12
Lawndale 52, L.A. Hamilton 12
Maranatha Christian 41, Saddleback 29
El Modena 48, Mission Prep 21
Moorpark 27, Pueblo (Colo.) Central 3
Narbonne 35, L.A. Cathedral 31
Ontario Christian 26, Bishop 0
Palisades 30, Harvard-Westlake 13
Wilmington Banning 14, Palos Verdes 7
St. John Bosco 35, Pittsburgh 14
Schurr 34, L.A. Franklin 0
Newport Harbor 28, San Diego St. Augustine 7
Santa Ana Mater Dei 25, Baltimore St. Frances Academy 14
San Marino 24, L.A. Wilson 7
Chaminade 35, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro 14
El Centro Central 40, Coachella Valley 20
