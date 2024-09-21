Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:

CITY SECTION

East Valley League

Sun Valley Poly 14, Chavez 8

Grant 32, Fulton 14

Verdugo Hills 45, Monroe 29

North Hollywood 49, Arleta 14

Eastern League

Garfield 41, Huntington Park 25

South Gate 44, Legacy 41

Bell 36, South East 13

Valley Mission League

Sylmar 38, Panorama 6

Nonleague

Westchester 18, Cleveland 13

San Pedro 49, Eagle Rock 6

El Camino Real 34, Dymally 8

Dorsey 42, Granada Hills 0

Hawkins 49, Belmont 0

King/Drew 28, Marquez 21 (OT)

Lincoln 27, Manual Arts 24

Bernstein 26, Locke 18

L.A. Marshall 54, Mendez 7

Roybal 21, Maywood CES 7

Venice 56, Santee 7

Los Angeles 28, L.A. University 16

Van Nuys 57, West Adams 0

View Park 47, Torres 24

Crenshaw 27, Fairfax 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

Camino Real League

Mary Star of the Sea 63, Verbum Dei 0

Foothill League

Canyon 36, Castaic 35

Hart 35, Golden Valley 14

Valencia 62, Saugus 21

Golden League

Eastside 41, Littlerock 15

Lancaster 22, Palmdale 16

Highland 20, Quartz Hill 14

Manzanita League

California Military Institute 40, Nuview Bridge 6

Anza Hamilton 39, San Jacinto Valley Academy 8

Moore League

Lakewood 57, Compton 0

Long Beach Poly 33, Long Beach Jordan 0

Millikan 56, Long Beach Cabrillo 13

Pacific League

Burbank Burroughs 21, Arcadia 13

Muir 35, Burbank 13

Nonleague

Rio Hondo Prep 44, Bellflower 6

Nordhoff 40, Beverly Hills 7

Bonita 47, Kaiser 0

Agoura 21, Buena 14

San Jacinto 34, Cajon 8

Laguna Hills 35, Anaheim Canyon 28

San Clemente 35, Chino Hills 28

Alta Loma 7, Claremont 3

Crean Lutheran 20, La Serna 0

Tesoro 42, Cypress 7

Elsinore 31, Eisenhower 12

Laguna Beach 40, El Dorado 0

Trabuco Hills 35, El Toro 20

Marina 21, Esperanza 7

Capistrano Valley 38, Foothill 35

Edison 49, Fountain Valley 6

Hacienda Heights Wilson 47, Garey 0

Norte Vista 28, Granite Hills 27

Temescal Canyon 49, Heritage 15

Hillcrest 37, Lakeside 0

San Gorgonio 42, Indio 18

Inglewood 54, Oxnard Pacifica 21

JSerra 49, Damien 21

Irvine 28, La Palma Kennedy 14

La Puente 42, Rosemead 14

Heritage Christian 34, La Salle 6

Norwalk 65, Linfield Christian 34

Loyola 35, St. Francis 7

Lynwood 52, Magnolia 0

La Cañada 35, Maranatha 31

Huntington Beach 31, Mayfair 21

Norco 17, Citrus Valley 10

Palm Desert 43, Serrano 27

Colton 28, Rim of the World 21

Rio Mesa 27, Oxnard 22

Santa Ana 28, Santa Ana Valley 7

Leuzinger 14, Santa Margarita 13

Simi Valley 42, Thousand Oaks 28

Oak Hills 45, St. Bonaventure 24

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 42, Westlake 10

Westminster La Quinta 32, Glenn 12

Palm Springs 32, Yucaipa 14

Arroyo 36, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 32

Bishop Diego 28, Etiwanda 28

South Pasadena 35, Alhambra 12

Temple City 21, Azusa 14

Rancho Cucamonga 21, Bishop Amat 19

Artesia 41, Mountain View 7

Baldwin Park 44, El Monte 13

Garden Grove Pacifica 44, Walnut 0

Glendora 29, Ayala 14

Los Altos 43, Gahr 26

Paloma Valley 20, Diamond Bar 14

San Dimas 44, Sunny Hills 10

Santa Fe 24, Montebello 0

Sonora 52, California 13

Whittier 34, Katella 22

Whittier Christian 35, Riverside Prep 6

Aliso Niguel 35, Dominguez 15

Chaparral 42, Great Oak 0

Rancho Alamitos 37, Godinez 3

Santa Monica 46, Hueneme 12

West Torrance 41, Cerritos 21

INTERSECTIONAL

Salesian 49, Angelou 16

Mission Viejo 31, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 28

California City 28, Silver Valley 0

North Torrance 20, Carson 0

Fillmore 24, Chatsworth 6

Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain 35, Downey 32

Lynwood Firebaugh 23, L.A. Jefferson 12

Lawndale 52, L.A. Hamilton 12

Maranatha Christian 41, Saddleback 29

El Modena 48, Mission Prep 21

Moorpark 27, Pueblo (Colo.) Central 3

Narbonne 35, L.A. Cathedral 31

Ontario Christian 26, Bishop 0

Palisades 30, Harvard-Westlake 13

Wilmington Banning 14, Palos Verdes 7

St. John Bosco 35, Pittsburgh 14

Schurr 34, L.A. Franklin 0

Newport Harbor 28, San Diego St. Augustine 7

Santa Ana Mater Dei 25, Baltimore St. Frances Academy 14

San Marino 24, L.A. Wilson 7

Chaminade 35, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro 14

El Centro Central 40, Coachella Valley 20

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

