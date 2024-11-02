Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:
CITY SECTION
Central League
Bernstein 67, Belmont 28
Contreras 14, Roybal 7
Hollywood 38, Mendez 0
Coliseum League
Dorsey 33, Washington 0
Fremont 20, Dymally 6
King/Drew 56, Crenshaw 7
East Valley League
Arleta 40, Chavez 8
Fulton 19, Monroe 0
Grant 41, Poly 10
North Hollywood 42, Verdugo Hills 14
Eastern League
Bell 42, Huntington Park 26
Legacy 42, Garfield 21
Roosevelt 42, South Gate 36
Exposition League
Angelou 42, Santee 20
Marquez 19, Manual Arts 0
Marine League
Narbonne d. Carson, forfeit
San Pedro 17, Gardena 3
Metro League
Hawkins 26, Locke 0
Jordan d. View Park, forfeit
Northern League
Eagle Rock 41, Wilson 7
Lincoln 33, Marshall 7
Southern League
Los Angeles 55, Sotomayor 6
Maywood CES 36, Torres 6
Rivera 42, West Adams 6
Valley Mission League
Kennedy 32, Van Nuys 19
Panorama 16, Canoga Park 8
San Fernando 42, Reseda 0
West Valley League
Birmingham 52, Granada Hills 0
Cleveland 42, Taft 14
Chatsworth 29, El Camino Real 27
Western League
Fairfax 34, University 12
Palisades 42, Hamilton 0
Venice 28, Westchester 15
8 Man
City League
Animo Robinson 50, USC Hybrid 0
Valley League
Valley Oaks CES 56, Discovery 0
Sherman Oaks CES 48, East Valley 26
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
San Gabriel 41, Montebello 7
Schurr 49, Bell Gardens 7
Alpha League
Mission Viejo 40, Los Alamitos 14
San Clemente 21, Edison 17
Angelus League
Cathedral 16, St. Paul 14
Paraclete 42, Alemany 21
St. Francis 35, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 14
Baseline League
Chino Hills 17, Upland 12
Damien 34, Rancho Cucamonga 31
Etiwanda 35, Ayala 21
Bay League
Inglewood 52, Culver City 27
Leuzinger 56, Lawndale 0
Palos Verdes 20, Mira Costa 13
Big West — Lower
Riverside King 25, Great Oak 15
Murrieta Mesa 29, Corona Santiago 3
Temecula Valley 45, Corona 0
Big West — Upper
Corona Centennial 54, Chaparral 12
Murrieta Valley 56, Roosevelt 3
Bravo League
San Juan Hills 42, Tesoro 7
Villa Park 46, Newport Harbor 21
Yorba Linda 21, Corona del Mar 14
Camino Real League
St. Monica 53, St. Bernard 7
Channel League
Moorpark 63, Buena 40
Oak Park 42, Royal 14
Ventura 19, Oxnard 9
Citrus Belt League
Cajon 49, Yucaipa 10
Citrus Coast League
Grace 48, Carpinteria 0
Nordhoff 41, Channel Islands 6
Conejo Coast League
Calabasas 37, Westlake 28
Newbury Park 41, Rio Mesa 2
Thousand Oaks 34, Santa Barbara 28
Cottonwood League
Temecula Prep 28, Webb 19
Del Rey League
Harvard-Westlake 38, La Salle 26
Salesian 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0
St. Anthony 30, Crespi 27
Del Rio League
El Rancho 28, Whittier 6
La Serna 49, Santa Fe 7
Delta League
Tustin 21, Capistrano Valley 10
Desert Empire League
Palm Desert 22, La Quinta 0
Rancho Mirage 49, Palm Springs 29
Xavier Prep 41, Shadow Hills 37
Desert Sky League
Granite Hills 35, Barstow 0
Victor Valley 7, Silverado 0
Desert Valley League
Coachella Valley 58, Indio 0
Epsilon League
Crean Lutheran 35, Laguna Hills 7
La Habra 49, Foothill 14
Foothill League
Golden Valley 35, Canyon Country Canyon 21
Hart 54, Saugus 40
Valencia 35, West Ranch 0
Foxtrot League
Aliso Niguel 26, Fountain Valley 24
Northwood 22, Dana Hills 7
Laguna Beach 42, Orange 18
Gano League
Chaffey 30, Rowland 26
Don Lugo 35, Montclair 0
Gateway League
Dominguez 43, Bellflower 0
Downey 49, Mayfair 44
Warren 38, La Mirada 35
Golden League
Eastside 44, Knight 18
Highland 40, Palmdale 22
Lancaster 49, Antelope Valley 6
Hacienda League
Chino 28, Covina 21
Diamond Bar 49, Walnut 14
South Hills 38, Los Altos 21
Inland Valley League
Perris 35, Heritage 12
Moreno Valley 41, Canyon Springs 28
Iota League
Troy 42, El Toro 24
Ironwood League
Aquinas 55, Village Christian 0
Ontario Christian 29, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 42, Heritage Christian 21
Ivy League
Orange Vista 13, Rancho Verde 12
Vista del Lago 42, Riverside North 21
Kappa League
Brea Olinda 36, Esperanza 29
St. Margaret’s 43, Westminster 0
Segerstrom 47, Garden Grove 19
Lambda League
La Palma Kennedy 28, Sunny Hills 20
Placentia Valencia 28, Fullerton 21
Marina 27, Beckman 24
Manzanita League
Vasquez 21, Anza Hamilton 16
Marmonte League
Simi Valley 28, Oaks Christian 23
Oxnard Pacifica 21, Bishop Diego 14
St. Bonaventure 41, Camarillo 28
Mesquite League
Big Bear 44, Arrowhead Christian 6
Linfield Christian 40, Western Christian 0
Whittier Christian 37, Maranatha 21
Mid-Cities League
Paramount 36, Gahr 0
Miramonte League
Ganesha 35, Bassett 0
Duarte 28, La Puente 27
Mission League
Chaminade 38, Bishop Amat 35
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35, Loyola 34
Sierra Canyon 21, Gardena Serra 20
Mission Valley League
El Monte 56, Mountain View 12
South El Monte 35, Arroyo 14
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 35, Serrano 0
Hesperia 28, Sultana 0
Oak Hills 49, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Montview League
Hacienda Heights Wilson 43, Pomona 6
Moore League
Long Beach Jordan 46, Long Beach Cabrillo 21
Lakewood 44, Long Beach Wilson 7
Long Beach Poly 58, Compton 0
Ocean League
West Torrance 38, El Segundo 21
Omicron League
Woodbridge 50, Buena Park 18
Irvine University 35, Katella 14
Pacific League
Burbank 42, Burbank Burroughs 21
Crescenta Valley 34, Arcadia 19
Hoover 35, Glendale 0
Muir 49, Pasadena 13
Pioneer League
North Torrance 34, Torrance 14
Peninsula 49, Santa Monica 13
Redondo Union 49, South Torrance 20
Rio Hondo League
South Pasadena 28, La Canada 10
Monrovia 49, Pasadena Poly 0
San Marino 48, Temple City 28
River Valley League
Norte Vista 35, Jurupa Valley 0
San Andreas League
San Gorgonio 42, Rialto 0
Sierra League
Bonita 33, Colony 0
Charter Oak 38, Glendora 14
Los Osos 34, Claremont 0
Sigma League
Estancia 49, Santa Ana Valley 0
Los Amigos 17, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 16
Ocean View 28, Rancho Alamitos 21
Skyline League
Colton 62, Riverside Notre Dame 6
Fontana 43, Bloomington 0
Sun Valley League
Banning 23, Desert Mirage 6
Desert Hot Springs 27, Cathedral City 8
Sunbelt League
Rancho Christian 31, Hemet 28
Hillcrest 24, Valley View 14
Riverside Poly 38, Arlington 0
Sunkist League
Summit 37, Eisenhower 0
Tango League
Anaheim 34, Westminster La Quinta 28
Tri County League
San Marcos 42, Dos Pueblos 0
Santa Paula 31, Fillmore 7
Agoura 42, Hueneme 12
Trinity League
Mater Dei 38, Orange Lutheran 14
Santa Margarita 44, Servite 8
St. John Bosco 44, JSerra 24
Zeta League
Saddleback 23, Magnolia 0
Century 41, Godinez 7
8 Man
Nonleague
California School for the Deaf d. Entrepreneur, forfeit
Flintridge Prep 22, Chadwick 6
California Lutheran 37, Malibu 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Santa Clara 60, Orcutt Academy 30
Public Safety Academy 56, Warner 0
Coast Union 21, Sierra 14
Until next time...
