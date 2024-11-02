Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:

CITY SECTION

Central League

Bernstein 67, Belmont 28

Contreras 14, Roybal 7

Hollywood 38, Mendez 0

Coliseum League

Dorsey 33, Washington 0

Fremont 20, Dymally 6

King/Drew 56, Crenshaw 7

East Valley League

Advertisement

Arleta 40, Chavez 8

Fulton 19, Monroe 0

Grant 41, Poly 10

North Hollywood 42, Verdugo Hills 14

Eastern League

Bell 42, Huntington Park 26

Legacy 42, Garfield 21

Roosevelt 42, South Gate 36

Exposition League

Angelou 42, Santee 20

Marquez 19, Manual Arts 0

Marine League

Advertisement

Narbonne d. Carson, forfeit

San Pedro 17, Gardena 3

Metro League

Hawkins 26, Locke 0

Jordan d. View Park, forfeit

Northern League

Eagle Rock 41, Wilson 7

Lincoln 33, Marshall 7

Southern League

Advertisement

Los Angeles 55, Sotomayor 6

Maywood CES 36, Torres 6

Rivera 42, West Adams 6

Valley Mission League

Kennedy 32, Van Nuys 19

Panorama 16, Canoga Park 8

San Fernando 42, Reseda 0

West Valley League

Birmingham 52, Granada Hills 0

Cleveland 42, Taft 14

Chatsworth 29, El Camino Real 27

Western League

Fairfax 34, University 12

Palisades 42, Hamilton 0

Venice 28, Westchester 15

8 Man

City League

Animo Robinson 50, USC Hybrid 0

Valley League

Advertisement

Valley Oaks CES 56, Discovery 0

Sherman Oaks CES 48, East Valley 26

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

San Gabriel 41, Montebello 7

Schurr 49, Bell Gardens 7

Alpha League

Mission Viejo 40, Los Alamitos 14

San Clemente 21, Edison 17

Angelus League

Cathedral 16, St. Paul 14

Paraclete 42, Alemany 21

St. Francis 35, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 14

Baseline League

Chino Hills 17, Upland 12

Damien 34, Rancho Cucamonga 31

Etiwanda 35, Ayala 21

Bay League

Advertisement

Inglewood 52, Culver City 27

Leuzinger 56, Lawndale 0

Palos Verdes 20, Mira Costa 13

Big West — Lower

Riverside King 25, Great Oak 15

Murrieta Mesa 29, Corona Santiago 3

Temecula Valley 45, Corona 0

Big West — Upper

Corona Centennial 54, Chaparral 12

Murrieta Valley 56, Roosevelt 3

Bravo League

San Juan Hills 42, Tesoro 7

Villa Park 46, Newport Harbor 21

Yorba Linda 21, Corona del Mar 14

Camino Real League

St. Monica 53, St. Bernard 7

Channel League

Moorpark 63, Buena 40

Oak Park 42, Royal 14

Ventura 19, Oxnard 9

Citrus Belt League

Advertisement

Cajon 49, Yucaipa 10

Citrus Coast League

Grace 48, Carpinteria 0

Nordhoff 41, Channel Islands 6

Conejo Coast League

Calabasas 37, Westlake 28

Newbury Park 41, Rio Mesa 2

Thousand Oaks 34, Santa Barbara 28

Cottonwood League

Temecula Prep 28, Webb 19

Del Rey League

Harvard-Westlake 38, La Salle 26

Salesian 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0

St. Anthony 30, Crespi 27

Del Rio League

El Rancho 28, Whittier 6

La Serna 49, Santa Fe 7

Delta League

Advertisement

Tustin 21, Capistrano Valley 10

Desert Empire League

Palm Desert 22, La Quinta 0

Rancho Mirage 49, Palm Springs 29

Xavier Prep 41, Shadow Hills 37

Desert Sky League

Granite Hills 35, Barstow 0

Victor Valley 7, Silverado 0

Desert Valley League

Coachella Valley 58, Indio 0

Epsilon League

Crean Lutheran 35, Laguna Hills 7

La Habra 49, Foothill 14

Foothill League

Golden Valley 35, Canyon Country Canyon 21

Hart 54, Saugus 40

Valencia 35, West Ranch 0

Foxtrot League

Advertisement

Aliso Niguel 26, Fountain Valley 24

Northwood 22, Dana Hills 7

Laguna Beach 42, Orange 18

Gano League

Chaffey 30, Rowland 26

Don Lugo 35, Montclair 0

Gateway League

Dominguez 43, Bellflower 0

Downey 49, Mayfair 44

Warren 38, La Mirada 35

Golden League

Eastside 44, Knight 18

Highland 40, Palmdale 22

Lancaster 49, Antelope Valley 6

Hacienda League

Chino 28, Covina 21

Diamond Bar 49, Walnut 14

South Hills 38, Los Altos 21

Inland Valley League

Perris 35, Heritage 12

Moreno Valley 41, Canyon Springs 28

Iota League

Advertisement

Troy 42, El Toro 24

Ironwood League

Aquinas 55, Village Christian 0

Ontario Christian 29, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 42, Heritage Christian 21

Ivy League

Orange Vista 13, Rancho Verde 12

Vista del Lago 42, Riverside North 21

Kappa League

Brea Olinda 36, Esperanza 29

St. Margaret’s 43, Westminster 0

Segerstrom 47, Garden Grove 19

Lambda League

La Palma Kennedy 28, Sunny Hills 20

Placentia Valencia 28, Fullerton 21

Marina 27, Beckman 24

Manzanita League

Vasquez 21, Anza Hamilton 16

Marmonte League

Advertisement

Simi Valley 28, Oaks Christian 23

Oxnard Pacifica 21, Bishop Diego 14

St. Bonaventure 41, Camarillo 28

Mesquite League

Big Bear 44, Arrowhead Christian 6

Linfield Christian 40, Western Christian 0

Whittier Christian 37, Maranatha 21

Mid-Cities League

Paramount 36, Gahr 0

Miramonte League

Ganesha 35, Bassett 0

Duarte 28, La Puente 27

Mission League

Chaminade 38, Bishop Amat 35

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35, Loyola 34

Sierra Canyon 21, Gardena Serra 20

Mission Valley League

El Monte 56, Mountain View 12

South El Monte 35, Arroyo 14

Mojave River League

Advertisement

Apple Valley 35, Serrano 0

Hesperia 28, Sultana 0

Oak Hills 49, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

Montview League

Hacienda Heights Wilson 43, Pomona 6

Moore League

Long Beach Jordan 46, Long Beach Cabrillo 21

Lakewood 44, Long Beach Wilson 7

Long Beach Poly 58, Compton 0

Ocean League

West Torrance 38, El Segundo 21

Omicron League

Woodbridge 50, Buena Park 18

Irvine University 35, Katella 14

Pacific League

Burbank 42, Burbank Burroughs 21

Crescenta Valley 34, Arcadia 19

Hoover 35, Glendale 0

Muir 49, Pasadena 13

Pioneer League

Advertisement

North Torrance 34, Torrance 14

Peninsula 49, Santa Monica 13

Redondo Union 49, South Torrance 20

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times

Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Rio Hondo League

South Pasadena 28, La Canada 10

Monrovia 49, Pasadena Poly 0

San Marino 48, Temple City 28

River Valley League

Norte Vista 35, Jurupa Valley 0

San Andreas League

San Gorgonio 42, Rialto 0

Sierra League

Bonita 33, Colony 0

Charter Oak 38, Glendora 14

Los Osos 34, Claremont 0

Sigma League

Advertisement

Estancia 49, Santa Ana Valley 0

Los Amigos 17, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 16

Ocean View 28, Rancho Alamitos 21

Skyline League

Colton 62, Riverside Notre Dame 6

Fontana 43, Bloomington 0

Sun Valley League

Banning 23, Desert Mirage 6

Desert Hot Springs 27, Cathedral City 8

Sunbelt League

Rancho Christian 31, Hemet 28

Hillcrest 24, Valley View 14

Riverside Poly 38, Arlington 0

Sunkist League

Summit 37, Eisenhower 0

Tango League

Anaheim 34, Westminster La Quinta 28

Tri County League

Advertisement

San Marcos 42, Dos Pueblos 0

Santa Paula 31, Fillmore 7

Agoura 42, Hueneme 12

Trinity League

Mater Dei 38, Orange Lutheran 14

Santa Margarita 44, Servite 8

St. John Bosco 44, JSerra 24

Zeta League

Saddleback 23, Magnolia 0

Century 41, Godinez 7

8 Man

Nonleague

California School for the Deaf d. Entrepreneur, forfeit

Flintridge Prep 22, Chadwick 6

California Lutheran 37, Malibu 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Santa Clara 60, Orcutt Academy 30

Public Safety Academy 56, Warner 0

Coast Union 21, Sierra 14

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.

Advertisement
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement