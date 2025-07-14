Prep Rally: Top Southern California high school running backs to watch this season

Garfield’s Ceasar Reyes, right, runs with the ball against Roosevelt during the East L.A. Classic at Sofi Stadium last season.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Let’s take a sneak peek at running backs to watch this fall.

The ground gainers

As much as everyone likes to pass these days in football, the running backs are the ones that can lead to victory or defeat. If you can’t run, you probably won’t win on a night the line can’t protect the quarterback.

The City Section has two running backs coming off fantastic sophomore seasons in Edward Rivera of South East and Ceasar Reyes of Garfield. Both have been working hard this summer to improve their speed and strength. Reyes could benefit from a new all-weather field opening at Garfield.

Deshone Redeaux of Oaks Christian has definitely been spending time in weight room. pic.twitter.com/Qv1vev1Ltz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 12, 2025

Journee Tonga of Leuzinger is the little engine that could. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns as a 5-foot-8 junior. Brian Bonner of Valencia and Deshonne Redeaux of Oaks Christian are speedsters committed to Washington and USC, respectively, and capable of breaking away for touchdowns if defenses give them any kind of openings.

AJ McBean of Mira Costa is a 205-pound bruising junior running back with improving speed and power.

Maliq Allen of St. John Bosco showed moments of brilliance as a sophomore and gained 1,003 yards rushing.

Jaxsen Stokes of Sierra Canyon showed he was a big-play weapon in the making as a sophomore. Justin Lewis has taken his talents from Thousand Oaks to Mater Dei, so let’s see how the transition goes. Sean Morris, a Northwestern commit, has left Loyola for Orange Lutheran.

Noah Penunuri of Rio Hondo Prep had 1,965 yards rushing. Zander Lewis has moved from Ontario Christian to Corona Centennial, joining leading rusher Braylin Drake and super sophomore Malaki Davis. Jorden Wells moves from the freshman team to varsity at Servite. His speed could make immediate impact. Kevika Martinez of La Habra is coming off a sophomore season in which he gained 1,021 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.

There are other transfers that must fill out paperwork to decide whether they will be eligible immediately or have to sit out the first part of the season.

Summer success

Ohio State commit Luke Fahey of Mission Viejo launches pass on Saturday at Edison’s passing tournament. (Craig Weston)

The summer passing season ended Saturday with Mission Viejo once again being best behind quarterback Luke Fahey. The Diablos went 7-0 in the Edison seven-on-seven tournament. Here’s a report.

First-year Santa Margarita head coach Carson Palmer. (Craig Weston)

Santa Margarita, under first-year coach Carson Palmer, made its first appearance and there’s lots to like about what the Eagles will have available this fall, from an all-star coaching staff, to the Mosley brothers, Trent and Grant, to new quarterback Trace Johnson.

Highlights from intense Cathedral vs. Mission Viejo semifinal featuring QB Jaden Jefferson vs. QB Luke Fahey. pic.twitter.com/EiG5hD2Zzo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 13, 2025

The season opener matching Mission Viejo against Santa Margarita on Aug. 22 is shaping up as the best opening football game this fall.

Freshman quarterback Thaddeus Breaux is Hamilton High’s newest standout player. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Hamilton is planning for big improvement after a 2-9 rookie season for coach Elijah Asante and has a freshman quarterback, Thaddeus Breaux, who Asante is calling “The Franchise.” Here’s the report.

Missing trophy

The City Section perpetual football trophy is missing again. In 2021, it was found in a dumpster and ended up at the Southern Section, where commissioner Rob Wigod presented it to City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos. (Southern Section)

The City Section wants its perpetual football trophy back from Narbonne, which has to vacate its 2024 title for rules violations. Unfortunately, the trophy is apparently missing again.

This is a repeat from when Narbonne had the trophy in 2018 and it went missing until being found in a dumpster in 2021.

Here’s the report.

Santa Margarita flag football quarterback Madi Lam. (Steve Galluzzo)

Several of Southern California’s best girls’ flag football players will be competing this weekend at the NFL Flag Championships beginning Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

They’re playing for an all-star club team representing the Chargers from Southern California, the Conquer Chargers.

Madi Lam, who will be a senior at Santa Margarita, is the team’s talented quarterback. Also on the team is Hayli McIlroy from Crean Lutheran, a receiver and defensive back, and center Shelby Nguyen from Marina.

Two recent graduates are key players — Sophie Guitron from Mira Costa and Aaya McLyn from Long Beach Poly.

MLB draft

Corona shortstop Billy Carlson (3) is pumped with teammate Seth Hernandez. Both were first-round draft picks on Sunday. (Nick Koza)

It was a big Sunday for Corona High baseball, becoming the first high school to have three first-round draft picks. Pitcher Seth Hernandez was taken No. 6 by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Shortstop Billy Carlson was selected No. 10 by the Chicago White Sox. Third baseman Brady Ebel went No. 32 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here’s a report.

Notes . . .

Kevin Smith, the former baseball coach at South Hills and Mt. San Antonio College, is the new head coach at Los Altos. ...

Mike Voelkel has stepped down as baseball coach after 18 seasons at Palisades. He no longer has a field after the school put temporary bungalows on the field for the next five years to help the campus recover from damage of the Palisades fire. ...

Running back Brian Bonner of Valencia committed to Washington. ...

Harvard-Westlake baseball coach Jared Halpert and athletic director Matt LaCour will be in Atlanta on Tuesday to watch former Wolverines Max Fried and Pete Crow-Armstrong in the MLB All-Star Game. Here’s a report. . . .

A double first base will be required beginning in 2027 for all high school baseball games. Here’s the latest rules changes. ...

Electronic communication by softball players have been clarified in new rules for the sport. Here’s the report. ...

Gary Meek, who was a Hall of Fame football coach at Esperanza, died on Thursday. He was 76. He was head coach for 17 years, won two section titles and was inducted into the Southern Section Hall of Fame in 2023. ...

St. Bernard guard Joshua Palmer has committed to UC Irvine. His father is UCLA assistant Rod Palmer. ...

Sierra Canyon’s basketball program has added 6-foot-7 Brannon Martinsen from JSerra and 6-2 DeLan Grant from St. Francis. ...

Jason Crowe Jr., the standout basketball player at Inglewood, is scheduled to announce his college choice on Friday. ...

Jason Edgmond has resigned as girls basketball coach at Beckman. ...

Eddie Arnett is the new athletic director at Ontario Christian. ...

Redondo Union has an opening for softball coach. ...

Mathis Dritz, one of the top girls basketball players in Ventura County last season at Westlake, has transferred to Fairmont Prep. ...

Receiver Jonah Smith of Santa Margarita, a UCLA commit, will miss his senior season because of a knee injury. ...

Cameron Chinn is the new baseball coach at Los Alamitos. He’s a former Edison coach. ...

It appears that Palisades’ football team won’t be able to use its home stadium this season. The team has scheduled three home games at Santa Monica College.

From the archives: Troy Williams

Former Narbonne quarterback Troy Williams (right) while playing for Utah in 2017. (Utah)

Troy Williams, a two-time City Section player of the year from Narbonne in 2011 and 2012, is helping coach at El Camino College this summer with his former offensive coordinator, Tim Kaub. Williams plays quarterback for the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League.

Here’s a story from 2011 about Williams’ potential.

Here’s a story from 2012 about Williams’ continuing progress.

