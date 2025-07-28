Prep Rally: These offensive linemen will be throwing their weight around this season

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. This week, with official football practice beginning on Monday, let’s look at the players who never pass up doughnuts, steaks or pancakes — the offensive linemen.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Looking for pancakes

Those with ambitions of winning football championships know it starts with the offensive line.

In the City Section, Birmingham has weaknesses to fix, but a big, experienced offensive line that will create openings for two promising running back transfers will be key to the Patriots’ City title hopes. Leading the way is junior Pablo Granados, an improving 6-foot-4, 280-pound left tackle who started as a sophomore.

San Pedro returns two All-City linemen in David Medina and Quincy Couch. Banning has Erick Hernandez, a 6-5, 260-pound senior. Kai Wheeler is a 6-2, 320-pound senior offensive tackle from Crenshaw becoming more agile and stronger.

Kodi Greene (No. 75) of Mater Dei blocks last season. He’s one of the nation’s top blockers. (Craig Weston)

Mater Dei went unbeaten in the Southern Section last season aided by a strong offensive line, and two of the Monarchs’ top blockers return in Kodi Greene and Lex Mailangi. Servite might have the best sophomore lineman in Elisha Mueller. Alabama commit Sam Utu leads an experienced Orange Lutheran line that includes junior Lucas Rhoa.

Official high school football practice begins on Monday. Three days of conditioning for City Section teams. Southern Section teams with zero week games can begin. Remember to be careful with heat. It can kill. Lots of water breaks. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 27, 2025

Advertisement

Josh Haney at JSerra, Niniva Nicholson at Santa Margarita and Kaden Franco at St. John Bosco round out an impressive group of blockers in the Trinity League.

Cooper Javorsky, a UCLA commit at San Juan Hills, had a great off season to surge as a player and prospect. Andre White at Rancho Cucamonga and Elisha Faamatuainu of Murrieta Valley are big men to watch in the Inland Empire. Dylan Felli of Mission Viejo is the key blocker for quarterback Luke Fahey.

Blake Graham of Leuzinger is a 280-pound battering ram.

Schools deal with ICE raids

With downtown Los Angeles in the background, Contreras football coach Manuel Guevara prepares for another obstacle this season _ ICE raids that strike fear among his players and their parents. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

As high school football practices begin Monday, three downtown Los Angeles high schools, Contreras, Roybal and Belmont, are trying to deal with the effects of ICE raids in the community.

Summer practices have been disrupted. Coaches have been trying to keep players safe and calm fears of parents.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the fears and obstacles ahead.

Unsung contributors

Micaiah Underwood operates Hart High’s drone on Wednesday morning. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Drone operators, managers and athletic trainers. As football practices begin Monday, coaches are relying on unsung contributors to help them manage programs.

Advertisement

Here’s a look.

This is the way

Hamilton coach Elijah Asante (left) and Jordan coach James Boyd are on friendly terms. Asante was his high school coach. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

There’s lots of challenges among City Section coaches, but the only way forward is to focus on players you have, teach them, allow them to have fun and prepare them for life ahead.

Here’s a look at why City coaches have stopped fighting and started sharing stories and ideas to move forward.

Notes . . .

Kinsley Spencer celebrates after scoring a run for Westchester Little League softball team that won the West Regional on Friday. (Craig Weston)

The Westchester Del Rey softball team will be competing in the Little League World Series in North Carolina this week. Here’s the report. . . .

Advertisement

Quarterback Deuce Jefferson from Long Beach Poly has committed to Weber State. . . .

Corona High first-round draft picks Seth Hernandez, Billy Carlson and Brady Ebel received a combined $16,235,900 in signing bonuses. . . .

Warren graduate Angel Cervantes, a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced he would be attending UCLA. The hard-throwing Cervantes will be a key addition to the Bruins’ pitching staff. The deadline to sign a pro contract is 2 p.m. on Monday. Here’s the report. . . .

The Perfect Game All-American Game will be held Aug. 17 at Petco Park. Among the players selected for the West team is outfielder Blake Bowen of JSerra, infielder Trey Ebel of Corona, outfielder Isaiah Hearn of Chaminade, outfielder Anthony Murphy of Corona, pitcher Logan Schmidt of Orange Lutheran and outfielder Eric Zdunek of Orange Lutheran. . . .

Joseph Nava is the new wrestling coach at Santa Margarita. Ivan Buich, a former USC assistant, is the school’s new boys water polo coach. . . .

Defensive lineman JD Hill of Mission Viejo has committed to Northern Arizona.

From the archives: Jordin Canada

Former Los Angeles Sparks guard Jordin Canada in 2023. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

During her prolific high school basketball days at Windward, Jordin Canada said she wanted to become a nurse. Basketball, though, has taken up much of her time, from UCLA to spending eight years in the WNBA.

This season she’s playing for the Atlanta Dream, averaging 10 points a game. The former Los Angeles Times player of the year was at the beginning of the rapid growth of girls’ basketball in the Southland.

Here’s a story from 2013 when she was The Times’ player of the year.

Here’s a video from 2013 on Canada’s guard skills in the state championship game.

Advertisement

Recommendations

From Abqjournal.com, a story on former Mira Costa third baseman Kyle Karros.

From Themercedfocus.org, a story on a sportswriter switching sides.

From Burlisononbasketball, a story on late summer basketball movers.

From BaseballAmerica, a story on UCLA coach John Savage trying to keep building without lots of transfers.

From NFHS.org, a story encouraging multi-sport athletes in high school.

Tweets you might have missed

If you want to subscribe to get Prep Rally delivered weekly to you via email, you can sign up here. High school football scores will also be mailed to you on Friday nights. https://t.co/HK1v5jGAny — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2025

There will be 71 high schools playing 11-man football in the City Section this season. Of course, that may drop if several determine they don't have enough players. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2025

Gregory Torosian of Birmingham won seven matches in a row over two days to win the 16-Under Junior National Greco Roman Championships in Fargo, North Dakota. 150-pound weight class with 89 competitors from around the country. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2025

Advertisement

Oaks Christian alum and former Dorsey player, too. https://t.co/v17TRsVeVS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2025

1st-rder Billy Carlson signs w/@WhiteSox for $6,235,900 (slot 10 value minus the $2,500 contingency bonus). California prep SS, some scouts say he's the best defensive HS SS they've ever seen, 20-homer upside too. Tennessee recruit. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/JP42J7gxgy — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 22, 2025

No. 6 overall pick Seth Hernandez signs w/@Pirates for $7.25 million (slot 6 value = $7,558,600), record @MLBDraft bonus for HS pitcher. California prep RHP, most talented player in @MLBDraft, fastball to 100 mph, advanced changeup, big power at plate also. Vanderbilt recruit. pic.twitter.com/4X0ZU9wl2k — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 22, 2025

12th overall pick Gavin Fien signs w/@Rangers for $4.8 million (slot value = $5,746,800). California prep SS, one of of best HS offensive packages in @MLBDraft, likely winds up at 3B, has arm for the hot corner. Texas recruit. pic.twitter.com/hGuztRrvOr — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 22, 2025

Junior Troy Taulua, an All-City defensive back at Carson and starter since his freshman season, is supposedly checking out to transfer to . . . Bishop Montgomery. This fall is going to be full of drama off the field. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

Mayfair Football will open the 2025 Season Thursday Aug. 21, 5 PM. Vs Yorba Linda @ Sofi Stadium. #UNCOMMON pic.twitter.com/0LbzDF6A52 — Mayfair Monsoons Football (@SoonsFootball) July 22, 2025

It's one month before the high school football season begins. Transfer paperwork hasn't been submitted yet for many schools. The risk of not being cleared in time rises. But the pressure is on athletic directors. One mistake can result in forfeits down the road. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 22, 2025

Can’t believe we just finished our 3rd time playing in the Simi preseason scrimmages. Proud of our development. We started w/ 1 team & 25 plyrs. Now 2 teams, 4 coaches, 41 plyrs (after cuts), boosters, & alumni visiting practices. We started with a team & have built a program. pic.twitter.com/OLFQOzGSpx — Steve Wood (@CoachSWood14) July 22, 2025

11-man and girls flag football players from Cleveland and Locke have been chosen to participate in a program with the Rams and RISE. They will attend training camp on July 30 at Loyola Marymount. https://t.co/TwnBcHtnyd. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 22, 2025

Ontario Christian star https://t.co/9FfSFsjzQI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 23, 2025

Advertisement

USC star freshman Alijah Arenas sidelined by serious knee injury https://t.co/IWurfFvS0E — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) July 24, 2025

End of the road for travel ball. I’m excited to get on campus in a few weeks and start my next softball chapter @Lehighsoftball#GoodbyeTravelBall #ocbatbusters #batbustersmaroon #travelsoftball pic.twitter.com/8QxE11wfNA — Addison Moorman (@AMoorman2025) July 24, 2025

Derek Fisher is going to be doing double duty, Crespi coach and NBC NBA analyst https://t.co/X5Lphuxwu1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 25, 2025

Matt Logan has decided to try to win the Trinity League in the first three games of the football season. Corona Centennial opens with Servite at home, then plays Santa Margarita on the road and Mater Dei at home. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 25, 2025

Advertisement

Miller Moss gives back to Palisades community by hosting youth football camp https://t.co/MwS32SYd1y — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 26, 2025

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .