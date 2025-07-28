Prep Rally: These offensive linemen will be throwing their weight around this season
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. This week, with official football practice beginning on Monday, let’s look at the players who never pass up doughnuts, steaks or pancakes — the offensive linemen.
Looking for pancakes
Those with ambitions of winning football championships know it starts with the offensive line.
In the City Section, Birmingham has weaknesses to fix, but a big, experienced offensive line that will create openings for two promising running back transfers will be key to the Patriots’ City title hopes. Leading the way is junior Pablo Granados, an improving 6-foot-4, 280-pound left tackle who started as a sophomore.
San Pedro returns two All-City linemen in David Medina and Quincy Couch. Banning has Erick Hernandez, a 6-5, 260-pound senior. Kai Wheeler is a 6-2, 320-pound senior offensive tackle from Crenshaw becoming more agile and stronger.
Mater Dei went unbeaten in the Southern Section last season aided by a strong offensive line, and two of the Monarchs’ top blockers return in Kodi Greene and Lex Mailangi. Servite might have the best sophomore lineman in Elisha Mueller. Alabama commit Sam Utu leads an experienced Orange Lutheran line that includes junior Lucas Rhoa.
Josh Haney at JSerra, Niniva Nicholson at Santa Margarita and Kaden Franco at St. John Bosco round out an impressive group of blockers in the Trinity League.
Cooper Javorsky, a UCLA commit at San Juan Hills, had a great off season to surge as a player and prospect. Andre White at Rancho Cucamonga and Elisha Faamatuainu of Murrieta Valley are big men to watch in the Inland Empire. Dylan Felli of Mission Viejo is the key blocker for quarterback Luke Fahey.
Blake Graham of Leuzinger is a 280-pound battering ram.
Schools deal with ICE raids
As high school football practices begin Monday, three downtown Los Angeles high schools, Contreras, Roybal and Belmont, are trying to deal with the effects of ICE raids in the community.
Summer practices have been disrupted. Coaches have been trying to keep players safe and calm fears of parents.
Here’s a look at the fears and obstacles ahead.
Unsung contributors
Drone operators, managers and athletic trainers. As football practices begin Monday, coaches are relying on unsung contributors to help them manage programs.
Here’s a look.
This is the way
There’s lots of challenges among City Section coaches, but the only way forward is to focus on players you have, teach them, allow them to have fun and prepare them for life ahead.
Here’s a look at why City coaches have stopped fighting and started sharing stories and ideas to move forward.
Notes . . .
The Westchester Del Rey softball team will be competing in the Little League World Series in North Carolina this week. Here’s the report. . . .
Quarterback Deuce Jefferson from Long Beach Poly has committed to Weber State. . . .
Corona High first-round draft picks Seth Hernandez, Billy Carlson and Brady Ebel received a combined $16,235,900 in signing bonuses. . . .
Warren graduate Angel Cervantes, a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced he would be attending UCLA. The hard-throwing Cervantes will be a key addition to the Bruins’ pitching staff. The deadline to sign a pro contract is 2 p.m. on Monday. Here’s the report. . . .
The Perfect Game All-American Game will be held Aug. 17 at Petco Park. Among the players selected for the West team is outfielder Blake Bowen of JSerra, infielder Trey Ebel of Corona, outfielder Isaiah Hearn of Chaminade, outfielder Anthony Murphy of Corona, pitcher Logan Schmidt of Orange Lutheran and outfielder Eric Zdunek of Orange Lutheran. . . .
Joseph Nava is the new wrestling coach at Santa Margarita. Ivan Buich, a former USC assistant, is the school’s new boys water polo coach. . . .
Defensive lineman JD Hill of Mission Viejo has committed to Northern Arizona.
From the archives: Jordin Canada
During her prolific high school basketball days at Windward, Jordin Canada said she wanted to become a nurse. Basketball, though, has taken up much of her time, from UCLA to spending eight years in the WNBA.
This season she’s playing for the Atlanta Dream, averaging 10 points a game. The former Los Angeles Times player of the year was at the beginning of the rapid growth of girls’ basketball in the Southland.
Here’s a story from 2013 when she was The Times’ player of the year.
Here’s a video from 2013 on Canada’s guard skills in the state championship game.
Recommendations
From Abqjournal.com, a story on former Mira Costa third baseman Kyle Karros.
From Themercedfocus.org, a story on a sportswriter switching sides.
From Burlisononbasketball, a story on late summer basketball movers.
From BaseballAmerica, a story on UCLA coach John Savage trying to keep building without lots of transfers.
From NFHS.org, a story encouraging multi-sport athletes in high school.
