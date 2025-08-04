Prep Rally: Looking at the best high school defensive linemen in Southern California

Mater Dei lineman Tomuhini Topui scores on a 15-yard pass against St John Bosco in 2023.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. With one week to go before The Times begins a nine-part series looking at the top players by positions on Aug. 12, let’s give a sneak peek at the strongest position in Southern California this season: defensive line. And look at some talented linebackers.

Big men, big hitters

Defensive end Richard Wesley of Sierra Canyon. (Craig Weston)

Defensive line, in my opinion, is the strongest position in Southern California when it comes to elite players who could make an impact at the college and even NFL level one day.

Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei is a 320-pound man among boys. He will be the crown jewel in the USC 2026 recruiting class. He’s so athletic he’ll also be seeing time on Mater Dei’s offensive line. But make no mistake about it — he causes havoc in the middle for the Monarchs.

Marcus Fakatou of Orange Lutheran is a 6-foot-7, 265-pound sophomore who continues to grow into his body and becomes meaner every game. Khary Wilder of Gardena Serra is an Ohio State commit who routinely sees double teams. Richard Wesley of Sierra Canyon is a Texas commit and part of a Trailblazers defense that might be best in the Southland. Don’t sleep on his teammate, Mikhal Johnson, a two-sport athlete who had 16 tackles for losses.

Dutch Horisk of St. John Bosco and Anthony Jones of Crean Lutheran are committed to Oregon and UCLA, respectively. Elijah Harmon of Inglewood is 280-pound junior with immense potential. Simonte Katoanga has transferred from JSerra to Santa Margarita and is committed to USC.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias has Malik Brooks, a 330-pound USC commit. JD Hill of Mission Viejo is a Northern Arizona commit with improving skills. Devyn Blake of Edison is a 275-pound Sacramento State commit. Elyjah Staples of Marquez had 13 sacks as a sophomore and is the younger brother of UCLA receiver Ezavier Staples. Corona Centennial defensive lineman Kingston Schirmer is a Cal commit.

Linebackers make impact

When it comes to linebackers, there’s an impressive list to admire.

Tristan Phillips of Ventura is an Oregon commit and tackling machine. Shaun Scott of Mater Dei is a USC commit with the speed to sack quarterbacks. Samu Moala of Leuzinger is a Texas A&M commit who keeps getting bigger and stronger.

Dash Fifita of Santa Margarita is an Arizona commit who fills up the middle better than anyone even though his 5-9. Isaiah Leilua of Servite and Isaiah Phelps of Oxnard Pacifica who are two juniors ready for big seasons.

Taylor Johnson of Cajon is a USC commit who averaged double-digit tackles. St. John Bosco is filled with quality linebackers, led by UCLA commit Matthew Muasau. Jackson Reach at Mira Costa is a top tackler and long snapper.

Practice begins

Quarterback Jeremy Pacheco of University is back after suffering a season-ending knee injury in first game last season. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Official football practice began on Monday. Senior quarterback Jeremy Pacheco of University was particularly happy. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game last season. To get back onto the field healthy was something he had worked hard to accomplish.

Here’s a report.

14-year-old Austin Miller is 6-5 and growing. Freshman receiver. pic.twitter.com/oKpG7SijeM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 2, 2025

Bellflower went 0-10 last season but is ready for a big change under first-year coach Keith Miller. Here’s a report.

The City Section preseason top 10 rankings are in. Here’s the report.

Quarterback Brady Smigiel (left) and linebacker Balen Bentancourt have been teammates since fourth grade. They’re seniors at Newbury Park. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The Conejo Coast League held its media day, with Newbury Park leading the way as the team to beat. Here’s the report.

The rule changes in flag football are immense, from allowing punting for the first time to figuring out screen blocking and what’s legal and what’s a penalty.

Then there’s the defense starting from only one yard from the line of scrimmage instead of seven yards last season. All these changes will make the early season game important for everyone — coaches, players, officials, parents.

The most controversial rule in flag football. Blocking. pic.twitter.com/gnVNzBoQXm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 30, 2025

Here’s a report from a City Section meeting in which coaches asked repeated questions to the official explaining the new rules.

Notes . . .

Brothers Marcus and Maximo Adams. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The high school basketball player who has made big-time progress in terms of attracting attention from elite college programs this summer is Maximo Adams of Sierra Canyon, younger brother of Arizona State’s Marcus Adams. Duke is the latest program to offer Adams. . . .

Corona Centennial guard Isaiah Rogers has committed to Stanford. . . .

Left-handed pitcher Drew Slevcove of Cypress has committed to UC Santa Barbara. . . .

Oaks Christian cornerback Davon Benjamin has committed to Oregon. . . .

Spectrum takes over televising Southern Section football. pic.twitter.com/AcUa8cbW2g — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 29, 2025

Southern Section high school football television games are moving to Spectrum this season. The first game will be Sierra Canyon vs. Oaks Christian. Bally Sports has been the primary TV channel in years past. . . .

Standout point guard Acen Jimenez from La Habra has committed to Dartmouth. . . .

Incoming freshmen Louis Lappe (Harvard-Westlake), Mateo Mier (Harvard-Westlake) and Jordan Leon (Sierra Canyon) are on the list of finalists for the USA 15U national baseball team. Also on list are Jayden Singer (Calabasas) and Ayden White (Corona). Lappe was the LL star. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 30, 2025

Mater Dei’s football team will make an early appearance on ESPN, traveling to Florida to face St. Thomas Aquinas on Aug. 23 at 12:30 p.m. . . .

Mater Dei running back Justin Lewis has committed to Massachusetts. . . .

Nick Itkin, a Palisades grad, and Bryce Louie, a Campbell Hall grad, helped the USA Men’s Foil team claim a silver medal at the World Fencing Championship in Tibilisi, Georgia. . . .

Former Newbury Park distance star Nico Young won the USTA national championship in the 10,000 meters, running 29:02.12. . . .

Robert Prieto is the new baseball coach at Bishop Amat. He was an assistant at Mt. SAC. . . .

Girls volleyball teams begin official practice next week, but Mater Dei and Santa Margarita made it to the championship of the Queen’s of the Court summer tournament. Corona Centennial and JSerra were the other semifinalists. Mater Dei won. Long Beach Poly also won its divisional championship. . .

Audrey Flanagan from Mira Costa is playing for the U.S. Girls U19 national team at the Women’s U21 World Championships Aug. 6-17 in Indonesia.

From the archives: Jonah Mathews

Oregon State’s Gianni Hunt tries to get past USC’s Jonah Mathews in 2020.

(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

Former Santa Monica and USC guard Jonah Mathews was a standout player for Besiktas in leading the team to the Turkish finals in June.

Jonah Mathews scored a combined 53 points in the final two games of the Turkish semifinals to lead Besiktas to back-to-back wins over Anadolu Efes, completing the upset and sending Besiktas to the Turkish Finals, where they will face Fenerbahçe. @jonah_mathews4 pic.twitter.com/3dP1W2PFd3 — BDAI (@BDAISports) June 16, 2025

Mathews was a top scorer during his Santa Monica and USC days.

Jonah Mathews finished with a 30 performance index rating, 27 points (6-11 2PT, 3-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 assist to lead Besiktas to a close victory over the BC Wolves in the EuroCup today. 🔥@jonah_mathews4 pic.twitter.com/qblBLg7Jj4 — BDAI (@BDAISports) January 14, 2025

Here’s a story from 2016 when he led Santa Monica to the 1A championship.

Here’s a story from 2016 about the rise of Mathews.

Tweets you might have missed

We prioritize fostering a sense of competition and cultivating deep connections that extend beyond the game of football. Our week away from home University Camp.



No hype, just hard work.



Credit: Silhan.Films@IG



Vista Murrieta Football@vmhsfootball @CCandaele @CoachLFord… pic.twitter.com/rdpVVWykmQ — Vista Murrieta Football Staff (@VMHS_Prospects) July 28, 2025

Master P’s son Mercy Miller is headed into Year 2 at Houston -- and Cougars legend Otis Birdsong tells us the sophomore is already something special. pic.twitter.com/8eAs432vUV — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 28, 2025

Buford High School in Georgia has officially opened its new $62 million football stadium.



• 10,000 seats

• 15 luxury suites

• 3,500 sqft video scoreboard

• Two-story fieldhouse with locker rooms



This is nicer than many college football stadiums.



(📸: Miguel Martinez/AJC) pic.twitter.com/sjyUTeC9DL — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 29, 2025

Participants in Softball Breakthrough Series at Compton Youth Academy this week: Jaylene Echeverria (Lakewood), Laritza Esparza (Paramount), Kalin Badgley (LB Wilson), Brianna Ramirez (Valley Christian), Isabela Sanchez (La Serna). — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 29, 2025

Players selected to compete for 20 spots for USA 18U baseball team. pic.twitter.com/nMS8KDNWi9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 29, 2025

Middle school student Delilah Walters from La Canada Flintridge set an AAU national record running the 800 meters in 2:17.44 at the AAU Junior Olympics. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 30, 2025

Fall stipends in City Section. You don’t get rich. pic.twitter.com/ZLe4Z7acKB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 30, 2025

Former Quartz Hill pitcher transfers from USD to UCLA. Huge recruiting victory for John Savage. The team now has its elite starting pitching for 2026. Had 2.29 ERA. Beat out LSU. https://t.co/4uVm3P69fo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 1, 2025

A young Paul Skenes at El Toro High. In Southern California, you never know when the teenager you’re talking to is a future Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/8CJWbIyZja — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 2, 2025

Amir Neal of Bellflower on lessons learned and why he didn’t quit after 0-10 season last year. pic.twitter.com/ssujqatmAl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 2, 2025

Donavan Brazier is BACK! High schooler Cooper Lutkenhaus breaks the U18 world record with a 1:42.27 in second! 😱



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/pVR9YAsT1W — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2025

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .