Prep Rally: These are the best defensive backs and kickers/punters in SoCal high school football
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. The Times begins a nine-part series previewing Southern California’s top high school football players Tuesday. In a final sneak peek, let’s look at defensive backs and kickers/punters.
Secondary power
The hardest projection this coming season involves which school has the best secondary. That’s how much depth and talent some teams have at defensive back.
Sierra Canyon has two USC commits, Madden Riordan and Brandon Lockhart, plus an LSU commit, Havon Finney Jr., and a terrific junior safety, Myles Baker.
Gardena Serra is loaded with Duvay Williams, Marcellous Ryan, Wesley Arce and Devohn Moutra Jr. Mater Dei has Cory Lavender, Aaryn Washington and Ace Leutele. St. John Bosco counters with USC commit Josh Holland, standout junior safety Isala Wiley-Ava and improving junior cornerback Dorian Franklin.
Murrieta Valley has the Johnson brothers, Derrick Johnson Jr., an Oklahoma commit, and junior Darius Johnson. Long Beach Poly has juniors Julius Johnson and Donte Wright Jr. Rancho Cucamonga has cornerbacks Joshua Mensah and Justin Lewis, both committed to UCLA.
There’s top defensive backs throughout the region, from Jeron Jones of Mission Viejo to Davon Benjamin of Oaks Christian. Sophomore Jalen Flowers of Palos Verdes is coming off an exceptional freshman season and keeps getting better and better. Sophomore Jordan Slye Jr. of Salesian is someone to keep your eye on because of his athleticism and size. Sophomore Micah Hannah of Simi Valley already has proven himself as a freshman.
They can kick
The band of kickers and punters keeps getting better aided by an army of private coaches.
Aiden Migirdichian of Orange Lutheran was nine of nine on field goals last season. Jacob Kreinberg of Loyola could be doing double duty after making 11 field goals.
Dylan Moreno of San Pedro is headed for All-City honors for his accuracy. Oscar Reyes Ramirez of Hemet returns after making 15 field goals as a junior. Jackson Shevin of Mira Costa is headed toward averaging better than 40 yards on punts. Washington commit CJ Wallace of St. John Bosco reaches his senior year ready for a big season.
Sophomore Jerry Shifman has left Agoura for Mater Dei and junior Carter Sobel has left Chaminade for Sierra Canyon. Each has shown strong kicking skills. Gabriel Goroyan of Westlake is a junior who figures to receive lots of kicking opportunities. Carter Montgomery of Claremont holds a school-record 48-yard field goal.
Top 25 preseason rankings
Drum roll, please. The Times’ top 25 preseason football rankings are out, and Mater Dei starts out as the No. 1 team.
The Monarchs went unbeaten last season and there’s no reason they can’t go unbeaten again. Their receiving group is exceptional but there are top players throughout positions.
Here’s a look at the top 25 rankings.
Practice notes
Los Alamitos and Inglewood will open the football season on Friday night at Inglewood in an official game a week ahead of most schools. Los Alamitos has a game scheduled in Hawaii on Aug. 22, so it gets to have a double zero week game. Simi Valley is playing Spanish Springs at Simi Valley. Santa Monica is traveling to Honolulu to play Kaimuki on Saturday.
Long Beach Millikan is also opening on Friday in Nevada against Foothill in Henderson. Most schools will be playing scrimmages this week, such as Corona Centennial hosting Sierra Canyon on Thursday night. Scrimmages are considered practices, so players who won’t be eligible because of a sit-out transfer period are allowed to play.
The Moore League, led by Millikan and Long Beach Poly, held its first media preview session. Here’s a report.
Mira Costa is turning to twins Liam and Luke Meeker, surfer and football dudes. Here’s a report.
The Tri County League held a media day in Ventura. Here’s a report.
The Marmonte League held its media day at Oaks Christian. Here’s a report.
Narbonne is engaged in another rebuilding year after an exodus of players because the team is banned from the playoffs for the next three years. Here’s a report.
Dymally has canceled its scheduled season opener against Palisades on Aug. 22 for lack of players.
Flag football
The flag football season has begun with new rules and new pressure on quarterbacks to adapt to having defensive players only one yard away from the line of scrimmage to start a play instead of seven yards.
Here’s The Times’ flag football preview.
Panorama has some key players returning and could be a factor in the City Section. Here’s a report.
Anthony Barr retires
Former Loyola High, UCLA and NFL linebacker Anthony Barr, 33, has retired from football.
His coach at Loyola in 2009, Jeff Kearin, said, “He was real pleasure to coach. High level and high profile and he knew his hard work would get him to where he wanted to be. Never felt a need to thump his own chest or transfer three times to feed his own ego. And believe me, the sharks were swimming around. His mom and family were well grounded. Different time. And different kind of guy.”
Here’s a look at Barr in a story from 2009 when he was a star running back.
Notes . . .
Transfers in California during the 2024-25 school year totaled 17,041, according to CIF stats. That’s down from the record 17,068 the previous school year. . . .
The CIF announced a record number of students — more than 820,000 — participated in high school sports during the last school year in California. . . .
Brock Livingston, Crespi’s long-time lacrosse coach, has resigned to move back east to take care of his family. . . .
Max Luchs is the new boys lacrosse coach at Chaminade. . . .
Mater Dei and Santa Margarita have won the Southern Section Commissioner’s Cup for boys and girls sports as the top athletic programs for 2024-25. . . .
Pitcher Grayson Martin of Temecula Valley has committed to Cal Baptist. . . .
The girls volleyball season begins this weekend with teams traveling to Hawaii for the Ann King Invitational. Top teams entered include Mira Costa, Sierra Canyon, Redondo Union, JSerra, Los Alamitos, Huntington Beach and Harvard-Westlake. . . .
Golfer Hill Wang from La Serna has committed to Pepperdine. . . .
Standout girls soccer and flag football quarterback Makena Cook of Orange Lutheran has committed to Georgia. . . .
Pitcher Juju Diaz-Jones from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has committed to Cal. . . .
Junior pitcher Roy Kim from Great Oak has committed to Stanford. . . .
Softball pitcher Liliana Escobar of JSerra has committed to Florida. . . .
Outfielder Ethan Price of Harvard-Westlake has committed to Santa Clara. . . .
Cory Skinner is the new softball coach at Chaminade. . . .
Standout junior guard Grayson Coleman is leaving Calabasas for Milken. His father, Ryan, will take over the Milken program after being head coach for many years at Shalhevet. . . .
Incoming Harvard-Westlake freshman baseball players Louis Lappe and Mateo Mier have made the U.S. 15U national baseball team. Also selected was Mira Costa sophomore Kekoa Delatori. Lappe was the hero on El Segundo’s championship Little League team in 2023. They will compete at the U-15 Pan American Championship in Mexico Sept. 13-18. . . .
Former Mira Costa and UCLA third baseman Kyle Karros made his major league debut for the Colorado Rockies on Friday and got a single and RBI in his first at-bat.
From the archives: Giancarlo Stanton
Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame standout Giancarlo Stanton continues to move forward in his pro baseball career with the New York Yankees. Last week he hit his 438th career home run, tying him for 46th on the all-time list.
Stanton will go down as one of the three greatest athletes in Southern California high school history, having been All-CIF in football, basketball and baseball.
Here’s a story from 2016 on Stanton talking about being a multi-sport athlete in high school.
Here’s a story from 2007 when Stanton’s first name was Mike and his skills were becoming known.
Recommendations
From FIBA basketball, a story that shows former Harvard-Westlake guard Robert Hinton playing for Taiwan.
From Gpb.org, a story on a high school in Georgia opening its $62 million stadium.
From Newstribune.com, a story on a high school football player in Tacoma who got too big to be a UFC fighter.
Until next time....
