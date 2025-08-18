Prep Rally: Previewing the big high school football game of zero week

Senior running back Journee Tonga of Leuzinger opens play against Long Beach Poly. As a junior he rushed for 2,267 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Zero week has arrived for high school football. Let’s examine some of the big games.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Showdown openers

Eagle Rock All-City quarterback Liam Pasten is 6 feet 1 and 145 pounds. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

After months of preparation, the high school football season begins this weekend. Here are some attractive games to watch.

North Hollywood at Granada Hills. If you want to see a game that lasts less than 90 minutes, this Thursday game is it. Two double-wing teams running the ball again and again. They played in last year’s City playoffs. You better eat that hot dog quick. The pick: Granada Hills.

Advertisement

Mayfair vs. Yorba Linda at SoFi Stadium, 5 p.m.. You’ll have to pay a hefty fee for parking and to get in on Thursday night, but Yorba Linda is a top 25 team. The pick: Yorba Linda.

Eagle Rock at Kennedy. It’s two All-City quarterbacks going at it on Friday night, with Liam Pasten vs. Diego Montes. Both teams are favored to win their respective leagues, so this is big for playoff seedings. The pick: Eagle Rock.

Leuzinger vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium. It’s the senior season for the little running back that will run through a brick wall if needed, Leuzinger’s Journee Tonga. Combined with quarterback Russell Sekona, that’s a formidable duo. Poly returns veteran quarterback Deuce Jefferson for first-year coach Justin Utupo. Look for a close, intense matchup. The pick: Leuzinger.

Advertisement

Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills. Carson Palmer debuts as head coach for the Eagles, which have perhaps the toughest schedule in Southern California. It won’t be easy taking down quarterback Luke Fahey & Co., but the return of Trent Mosley at receiver, the arrival of Trace Johnson at quarterback and a strong defensive line makes this the most intriguing game of the night. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Downey at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Downey quarterback Oscar Rios is a magician with his arm and legs. Notre Dame won’t have USC commit Luc Weaver at receiver (injured). Quarterback Wyatt Brown debuts for the Knights. This game is certain to go down to the final seconds. The pick: Downey.

JSerra at Sierra Canyon. Keep track of touchdowns allowed by Sierra Canyon this season. There won’t be many. That’s how good defensively the Trailblazers are. Sierra Canyon has aspirations of being a Final Four team in Division 1 and this will be the first big test. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

Advertisement

Newbury Park at Long Beach Millikan. It’s the final season for quarterback Brady Smigiel, and he’ll have to wait until the sit-out period ends to get his full complement of receivers, giving Millikan the opening to try for an upset. The pick: Newbury Park.

Hart at Birmingham. The Patriots begin their annual five-game stretch of playing Southern Section teams. They intend to feature an offensive line filled with 300 pounders. One lineman won the pizza eating contest with 10 slices in seven minutes. Hart returns a veteran quarterback in Jacob Paisano. The pick: Hart.

Orange Lutheran at Miami Northwestern. This was supposed to be a big national game, with Teddy Bridgewater coaching Northwestern. He was suspended, so now Orange Lutheran gets to show off its powerful offensive and defensive lines to help its new quarterbacks. The pick: Orange Lutheran.

St. John Bosco at Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee. The Braves get a nice trip to Florida to show off their many skill-position players. The pick: St. John Bosco.

Mater Dei at Florida St. Aquinas. It’s another national TV game on Saturday in which the No. 1-ranked Monarchs are going to dominate. Who’s going to stop their exceptional receiving group featuring tight end Mark Bowman, a USC commit, and two Ohio State commits? The answer is no one. The pick: Mater Dei.

Here’s the link to the complete zero week schedule of games.

Advertisement

Media days finish

Cousins Diego Montes (left) and James Montes of Kennedy. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The Valley Mission League held a media day. Kennedy and San Fernando are considered the league favorites but don’t forget about Van Nuys and quarterback Carlos Herrera. Here’s a report.

Here’s the top 10 City Section preseason rankings.

Here’s The Times’ top 25 preseason rankings.

Quarterback Jack Thomas (left) and receiver Demare Dezeurn should form one of the best passing duos in the City Section at Palisades. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s a look at scrimmages last week and how Palisades could have the best passing duo.

Advertisement

Valencia running back Brian Bonner on why he stayed four years at the same high school: “The coaches showed me a lot of love the past four years. If I’m doing fine at Valencia, there’s no reason to leave and go somewhere else.” pic.twitter.com/mK9rJx9vAQ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 16, 2025

Here’s the Foothill League media day.

Here’s the West Valley League media day.

Simi Valley’s Micah Hannah makes interception against Spanish Springs. (Craig Weston)

There were three games played last week with Los Alamitos and Long Beach Millikan picking up wins. Here’s a report.

Highlights from Los Alamitos' 20-12 win over Inglewood on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/ZPD0GNCGnq — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 18, 2025

Advertisement

West Adams, Dymally and Maya Angelou canceled games this week in the City Section because rosters were not ready to play.

Prep series

Defensive tackle Mikhal Johnson of Sierra Canyon makes his first ever reception on tackle eligible play to score go-ahead touchdown in 21-20 win over Gardena Serra last season. (Craig Weston)

The Times’ nine-part series previewing top high school football players continues this week with top linebackers on Monday.

Here’s the link to the series.

Dos Pueblos came close to pulling off the shocker of the early season in flag football, taking unbeaten Orange Lutheran to triple overtime before falling 23-21 in the championship game of a tournament at Beckman High.

Freshman quarterback Kate Meier connected on a single game school record six touchdown passes, including three scoring passes to junior G.G. Szczuka, as the JSerra Girls Flag Football team easily dispatched Santiago High of Corona, 45-6, in a nonleague contest on Thursday at… pic.twitter.com/cRrD1V0w6g — JSerraAthletics (@JSerraAthletics) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

JSerra has three of the best freshmen players in Tessa Russell, Katie Meier and Ava Irwin. Irwin is the sister of former Hart, Stanford and NFL receiver Trent Irwin, so catching passes comes in the family.

The JSerra Girls Flag Football team started its’ 2025 season in victorious fashion on Monday, as the Lions defeated the Downey Vikings 32-7 in a nonleague clash at JSerra Catholic High School.



After an interception in the first quarter by junior Bria Johnson, freshman Tessa… pic.twitter.com/XlGCxFgpgx — JSerraAthletics (@JSerraAthletics) August 12, 2025

London Lefler with NPHS Flag Football with the 1 handed grab!!! pic.twitter.com/Kc2qfFPiae — Steve Wood (@CoachSWood14) August 15, 2025

Girls volleyball

Redondo Union started the season going 8-1 in Hawaii, including a win over Sierra Canyon, to finish runner-up in the Iolani tournament.

Sea Hawks fight bravely but go down 0-2 to Byron Nelson in the finals of the Iolani Tourney. Start the season 8-1. Congrats to all tourney picks Abby Zimmerman, Taylor Boice & Rowan Devore 😎💪🤙🏐👏👏 pic.twitter.com/u6XMysF1hC — RUHS Varsity Girls VB (@RuhsVb) August 16, 2025

Here’s a preseason girls volleyball preview, with Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and Redondo Union looking like the teams to beat.

Advertisement

Notes . . .

Logan Brooks from El Segundo has committed to San Diego baseball. . . .

Guard Nick Giarrusso has transferred from Oaks Christian to Crean Lutheran. . . .

One of the state’s top basketball players, Brandon McCoy, is not returning to St. John Bosco for his senior season. He was not enrolled when classes began this week. There has been speculation he might transfer to Sierra Canyon. Top Eastvale Roosevelt sophomore guard Cam Anderson has enrolled at St. John Bosco. . . .

Capistrano Valley has added a football game against Crean Lutheran on Sept. 5. Most notable: Capistrano Valley’s head coach, Sean Curtis, is the son of Crean Lutheran coach Rick Curtis. Someone is going to have to pay for dinner after a loss. . . .

Offensive lineman Blake Graham of Leuzinger has committed to Cal Poly. . . .

Eagle Rock is scheduled to get a new football field and new track in 2026. Construction would begin in December. . . .

Erik Zimmerman is the new boys water polo coach at Mater Dei. . . .

Junior outfielder Tyler Vladic of Cypress has committed to Oregon. . . .

St. Francis quarterback Shawn Sanders suffered a broken collarbone in a scrimmage last week and will be sidelined at least a month. . . .

Newport Harbor water polo standout Kai Kaneko has committed to Stanford. . . .

Santa Margarita softball player Camryn Legeny has committed to Utah State. . . .

Defensive back Dillon Booth from Crean Lutheran has committed to Hawaii. . . .

Pierce College has closed its cross-country course for 2025, forcing City Section schools to scramble for a new site. Here’s the report. , , ,

Pete Cassidy, a former basketball coach and teacher at St. Genevieve and later Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, has died. He was always confused with the late former basketball coach with the same name at Cal State Northridge. He became a much-beloved teacher at Notre Dame and lover of sports who’d ride his bike to games.

From the archives: Lorenzo Booker

Lorenzo Booker was once one of the top running backs in California, if not the nation, in 2001 at St. Bonaventure. He ended up playing for Florida State and had four seasons in the NFL after being a third-round draft pick, retiring in 2012. He’s a member of the Ventura County Hall of Fame, He played on three unbeaten St. Bonaventure teams and rushed for nearly 8,500 yards and 137 touchdowns.

Now he’s an assistant coach at Newbury Park with another former St. Bonaventure standout, Whitney Lewis. His son played for the Panthers last season.

Here’s a story from 2006 about his days at Florida State.

Advertisement

Recommendations

From 13wmaz.com, a story on new high school transfer requirements in Georgia.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on Jaime and Gabriella Jaquez hosting a basketball camp.

From Deseret.com, a story on former Murrieta Valley QB Bear Bachmeier challenging for starting job at BYU.

From SI.com, a story on former Santa Margarita football player Jacob Bower making impact at Nebraska.

From MaxPreps, a story on more than 100 former NFL players being high school coaches this season.

Tweets you might have missed

Best letterman jackets. Van Nuys High. pic.twitter.com/aDhrRd22Qo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 11, 2025

Max Baker, Finley Green, Quinn Boehle, Lucas Keldorf, Brody Brooks. Incoming freshmen at Loyola High and all members of 2023 El Segundo champion Little League team. They’re all grown up. pic.twitter.com/yDBD5R3k7W — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 11, 2025

The new Garfield stadium field is officially open for use. Ruben Torres, Patrick Vargas, Lorenzo Hernandez. Waiting for the B-2 flyover. pic.twitter.com/SMwtipJzGF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 11, 2025

Good news to report. The cancer has been removed. Loyola volleyball coach Michael Boehle is moving on with his life. Surgery worked. Back to work. https://t.co/OYBhEnwGlL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

During a presentation about the reconstruction at Palisades High, LAUSD official said, "Best baseball field in the city, I hope, in a couple of years." Right now no field as temporary bungalows took over. Reconstruction won't be finished until late 2028. New track coming. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 12, 2025

Congratulations to Bosco Baseball’s James Clark, Julian Garcia, and Jaden Jackson for performing tremendously at the Area Code Games. All three represented Bosco well and displayed their immense talent on one of amateur baseball’s biggest stages! #boscobaseball #boscobuilt… pic.twitter.com/G3NRmQhlZ8 — Coach Andy Rojo (@CoachAndyRojo) August 12, 2025

On behalf of all sportswriters, is there any school or league in the Southern Section that would like to sponsor a bylaw requiring numerical rosters to be sent in to the Southern Section? The City Section has requirement for exchanging rosters before football games. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 12, 2025

Baldwin Park’s Elvis Diaz was asked about the possibility of being the last Braves football team. Schools with Indian nicknames must change by next season. Diaz’s response was awesome. pic.twitter.com/H4lQnQDRU9 — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) August 12, 2025

Start of year 27. 46th straight year in school. @Thee32sWife cut all the crust off my bread for my samich and made sure to pack me a capri sun too. pic.twitter.com/j6atObIYAn — Ray Rivera (@TheeRayRivera32) August 14, 2025

Advertisement

Pretty amazing at Sylmar High. Ray Rivera is entering his 23rd season as baseball coach. Bort Escoto is entering his 32nd season as basketball coach. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 14, 2025

This is a first. 11-man and flag football coming together for a hype video. https://t.co/18AQwM2rZi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 14, 2025

It really has come to the point we have to start saluting top high school football players who stayed for four years at the same high school. So let's go. 10 weeks of thanks. Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park; Madden Williams, St. John Bosco; Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 14, 2025

First deep ball of 2025 I get to see is a beauty of an 80-yard bomb by the @SPPirateFB tandem of @seth_solorio to @jaxonbrown111 for a TD during their opening scrimmage vs. Fairfax. Sensational stuff. @breezepreps @latsondheimer @LACitySection @NickIngram310 @DamianCalhoun pic.twitter.com/ITtbkiAsvZ — Jamaal Street (@JamaalStreet) August 15, 2025

First varsity play for Cleveland junior running back Moyo Odebunmi. Good run. pic.twitter.com/VQYWcS5MnW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 15, 2025

ICE raids impact LA high school football https://t.co/JvZk78IG26 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

Great interception by James Scida. Simi. pic.twitter.com/PNuYhhMP3z — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 16, 2025

Bishop Amat Girls Flag Football

3-0 today in Upland to finish as tournament champs (silver bracket)

20-6 Hart

13-12 chino

35-0 citrus valley championship



Girls played hard



6-1 in the inaugural season

Home game Monday at 3:00 vs Rancho @SGVNSports @James_Escarcega pic.twitter.com/1f7L6s0xjn — Sean (@seankoelle) August 16, 2025

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on X at @latsondheimer .