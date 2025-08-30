Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland:

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Anaheim 34, Katella 13

Anaheim Canyon 26, Ayala 7

Apple Valley 16, Highland 6

Aquinas 34, Glendora 7

Arroyo Valley 38, Nuview Bridge 0

Bell Gardens 14, El Rancho 7

Bishop Diego 42, West Ranch 6

Bonita 37, Diamond Ranch 0

Brentwood 38, Hueneme 7

Buena 44, Canyon Country Canyon 30

Camarillo 22, Rio Mesa 14

Cathedral City 6, San Bernardino 0

Crean Lutheran 42, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 9

Crespi 41, Golden Valley 16

Cypress 21, Brea Olinda 20

Damien 34, JSerra 31

Dana Hills 30, Modena 14

Desert Christian Academy 25, Riverside Prep 6

Dominguez 71, Pasadena Marshall 0

Don Lugo 36, Carter 32

Dos Pueblos 19, Royal 0

Downey 35, Orange Vista 34

El Dorado 31, Redondo Union 6

El Segundo 42, Temescal Canyon 0

Elsinore 30, Temecula Valley 0

Esperanza 35, Fountain Valley 17

Estancia 29, Costa Mesa 21

Etiwanda 35, Citrus Valley 13

Fillmore 21, Chaffey 14

Fontana 55, Jurupa Valley 3

Fullerton 50, Indio 0

Glendale 35, Duarte 14

Grace 40, Arrowhead Christian 14

Hart 49, Burbank Burroughs 0

Hawthorne 46, Firebaugh 7

Hesperia 35, Jurupa Hills 7

Kaiser 35, Heritage 20

La Canada 41, Santa Paula 14

Laguna Beach 42, Santa Monica 0

Lakewood 35, St. Anthony 14

La Habra 57, Northview 21

La Palma Kennedy 37, Woodbridge 0

La Puente 41, Temple City 0

La Serna 28, Schurr 0

Leuzinger 61, Palmdale 0

Los Amigos 47, Silver Valley 12

Loyola 35, Millikan 25

Magnolia 35, Compton Early College 8

Mary Star of the Sea 42, Eastside 7

Mira Costa 45, St. Francis 19

Mission Viejo 58, St. Paul 14

Montebello 30, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 8

Moreno Valley 34, Paloma Valley 27

Newport Harbor 42, Lancaster 26

Norco 55, Colony 7

Nordhoff 31, Hoover 13

Norte Vista 45, Rancho Christian 7

Northwood 38, Sonora 14

Ocean View 16, Bolsa Grande 0

Orange 46, Laguna Hills 43

Orange Lutheran 27, Rancho Cucamonga 24

Oxnard Pacifica 62, Oxnard 0

Palm Springs 28, Grand Terrace 21

Paraclete 49, San Marcos 0

Portola 7, Irvine 0

Ramona 33, Arlington 13

Rancho Mirage 30, Coachella Valley 7

Redlands East Valley 32, Perris 25

Rialto 56, Temecula Prep 14

Ridgecrest Burroughs 8, Adelanto 6

Rim of the World 35, Big Bear 13

Rio Hondo Prep 28, Quartz Hill 21

Riverside Poly 55, Riverside North 13

Rowland 41, Hacienda Heights Wilson 10

Salesian 48, Hemet 0

San Dimas 57, Pasadena 14

San Gabriel 35, Rosemead 0

San Jacinto 30, Riverside King 7

San Jacinto Valley Academy 22, Desert Mirage 0

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 33, Valley Christian 19

Santa Rosa Academy 46, California Military Institute 14

Saugus 51, Oak Park 19

Savanna 22, Glenn 18

Segerstrom 63, Santa Ana Valley 7

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 42, Alemany 0

Servite 56, Murrieta Valley 35

Sierra Canyon 63, Oaks Christian 0

Sierra Vista 42, Keppel 12

Silverado 37, Yucaipa 14

South Hills 49, Ontario Christian 0

South Pasadena 55, Arcadia 16

South Torrance 28, Arroyo 21

St. Monica 25, Peninsula 7

Summit 28, Chino 25

Sunny Hills 35, California 14

Tahquitz 55, Lakeside 16

Thousand Oaks 31, Ventura 6

Torrance 30, West Torrance 12

Trabuco Hills 20, Huntington Beach 19

Tustin 44, Santa Ana Foothill 0

Valencia 34, Chaminade 21

Viewpoint 42, Del Sol 15

Vista Murrieta 35, Murrieta Mesa 17

Walnut 21, Montclair 14

Western 27, Villa Park 20

Western Christian 56, Riverside Notre Dame 6

Westlake 31, Agoura 14

Westminster La Quinta 21, Godinez 0

Whittier 34, Gabrielino 25

Xavier Prep 31, Desert Hot Springs 0

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

INTERSECTIONAL

Beckman 21, Chula Vista Eastlake 0

Burbank 41, Mesa (AZ) Westwood 27

Canyon Springs 35, Fallbrook 14

Capistrano Valley 26, Gilbert )AZ) Campo Verde 16

Chino Hills 35, Oceanside El Camino 3

El Centro Central 33, Palm Desert 14

Fresno Bullard 15, Mayfair 9

Henderson (NV) Lake Mead Christian Academy 7, Nogales 6

Heritage Christian 26, El Camino Real 0

Las Vegas (NV) Shadow Ridge 41, Simi Valley 40

Moorpark 21, Bakersfield Centennial 0

Newbury Park 28, Arroyo Grande 27

North County San Marcos 45, Tesoro 14

Palos Verdes 47, ‘Aiea (HI) 6

San Clemente 35, Riverton (UT) 15

San Diego Lincoln 36, Long Beach Poly 20

Scripps Ranch 25, Warren 7

Shadow Hills 19, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 6

St. Bonaventure 42, Birmingham 10

St. John Bosco 66, El Paso (TX) Eastwood 7

Victor Valley 45, North Las Vegas (NV) Legacy 17

Village Christian 43, North Hollywood 13

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Coast Union 37, Malibu 34

Faith Baptist 30, Chadwick 6

Southlands Christian 42, Lucerne Valley 0

Calvary Baptist 64, Noli Indian 0

PAL Charter 40, Highland Entrepreneur 0

INTERSECTIONAL

CSDR 60, Animo Jackie Robinson 0

Lancaster Baptist 36, Frazier Mountain 15

Laton 49, Desert Christian 28

Alpaugh 14, Maricopa 12

New Designs Watts 34, Valley Oaks Charter 19

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .

Advertisement