Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland:
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Anaheim 34, Katella 13
Anaheim Canyon 26, Ayala 7
Apple Valley 16, Highland 6
Aquinas 34, Glendora 7
Arroyo Valley 38, Nuview Bridge 0
Bell Gardens 14, El Rancho 7
Bishop Diego 42, West Ranch 6
Bonita 37, Diamond Ranch 0
Brentwood 38, Hueneme 7
Buena 44, Canyon Country Canyon 30
Camarillo 22, Rio Mesa 14
Cathedral City 6, San Bernardino 0
Crean Lutheran 42, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 9
Crespi 41, Golden Valley 16
Cypress 21, Brea Olinda 20
Damien 34, JSerra 31
Dana Hills 30, Modena 14
Desert Christian Academy 25, Riverside Prep 6
Dominguez 71, Pasadena Marshall 0
Don Lugo 36, Carter 32
Dos Pueblos 19, Royal 0
Downey 35, Orange Vista 34
El Dorado 31, Redondo Union 6
El Segundo 42, Temescal Canyon 0
Elsinore 30, Temecula Valley 0
Esperanza 35, Fountain Valley 17
Estancia 29, Costa Mesa 21
Etiwanda 35, Citrus Valley 13
Fillmore 21, Chaffey 14
Fontana 55, Jurupa Valley 3
Fullerton 50, Indio 0
Glendale 35, Duarte 14
Grace 40, Arrowhead Christian 14
Hart 49, Burbank Burroughs 0
Hawthorne 46, Firebaugh 7
Hesperia 35, Jurupa Hills 7
Kaiser 35, Heritage 20
La Canada 41, Santa Paula 14
Laguna Beach 42, Santa Monica 0
Lakewood 35, St. Anthony 14
La Habra 57, Northview 21
La Palma Kennedy 37, Woodbridge 0
La Puente 41, Temple City 0
La Serna 28, Schurr 0
Leuzinger 61, Palmdale 0
Los Amigos 47, Silver Valley 12
Loyola 35, Millikan 25
Magnolia 35, Compton Early College 8
Mary Star of the Sea 42, Eastside 7
Mira Costa 45, St. Francis 19
Mission Viejo 58, St. Paul 14
Montebello 30, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 8
Moreno Valley 34, Paloma Valley 27
Newport Harbor 42, Lancaster 26
Norco 55, Colony 7
Nordhoff 31, Hoover 13
Norte Vista 45, Rancho Christian 7
Northwood 38, Sonora 14
Ocean View 16, Bolsa Grande 0
Orange 46, Laguna Hills 43
Orange Lutheran 27, Rancho Cucamonga 24
Oxnard Pacifica 62, Oxnard 0
Palm Springs 28, Grand Terrace 21
Paraclete 49, San Marcos 0
Portola 7, Irvine 0
Ramona 33, Arlington 13
Rancho Mirage 30, Coachella Valley 7
Redlands East Valley 32, Perris 25
Rialto 56, Temecula Prep 14
Ridgecrest Burroughs 8, Adelanto 6
Rim of the World 35, Big Bear 13
Rio Hondo Prep 28, Quartz Hill 21
Riverside Poly 55, Riverside North 13
Rowland 41, Hacienda Heights Wilson 10
Salesian 48, Hemet 0
San Dimas 57, Pasadena 14
San Gabriel 35, Rosemead 0
San Jacinto 30, Riverside King 7
San Jacinto Valley Academy 22, Desert Mirage 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 33, Valley Christian 19
Santa Rosa Academy 46, California Military Institute 14
Saugus 51, Oak Park 19
Savanna 22, Glenn 18
Segerstrom 63, Santa Ana Valley 7
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 42, Alemany 0
Servite 56, Murrieta Valley 35
Sierra Canyon 63, Oaks Christian 0
Sierra Vista 42, Keppel 12
Silverado 37, Yucaipa 14
South Hills 49, Ontario Christian 0
South Pasadena 55, Arcadia 16
South Torrance 28, Arroyo 21
St. Monica 25, Peninsula 7
Summit 28, Chino 25
Sunny Hills 35, California 14
Tahquitz 55, Lakeside 16
Thousand Oaks 31, Ventura 6
Torrance 30, West Torrance 12
Trabuco Hills 20, Huntington Beach 19
Tustin 44, Santa Ana Foothill 0
Valencia 34, Chaminade 21
Viewpoint 42, Del Sol 15
Vista Murrieta 35, Murrieta Mesa 17
Walnut 21, Montclair 14
Western 27, Villa Park 20
Western Christian 56, Riverside Notre Dame 6
Westlake 31, Agoura 14
Westminster La Quinta 21, Godinez 0
Whittier 34, Gabrielino 25
Xavier Prep 31, Desert Hot Springs 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Beckman 21, Chula Vista Eastlake 0
Burbank 41, Mesa (AZ) Westwood 27
Canyon Springs 35, Fallbrook 14
Capistrano Valley 26, Gilbert )AZ) Campo Verde 16
Chino Hills 35, Oceanside El Camino 3
El Centro Central 33, Palm Desert 14
Fresno Bullard 15, Mayfair 9
Henderson (NV) Lake Mead Christian Academy 7, Nogales 6
Heritage Christian 26, El Camino Real 0
Las Vegas (NV) Shadow Ridge 41, Simi Valley 40
Moorpark 21, Bakersfield Centennial 0
Newbury Park 28, Arroyo Grande 27
North County San Marcos 45, Tesoro 14
Palos Verdes 47, ‘Aiea (HI) 6
San Clemente 35, Riverton (UT) 15
San Diego Lincoln 36, Long Beach Poly 20
Scripps Ranch 25, Warren 7
Shadow Hills 19, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 6
St. Bonaventure 42, Birmingham 10
St. John Bosco 66, El Paso (TX) Eastwood 7
Victor Valley 45, North Las Vegas (NV) Legacy 17
Village Christian 43, North Hollywood 13
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Coast Union 37, Malibu 34
Faith Baptist 30, Chadwick 6
Southlands Christian 42, Lucerne Valley 0
Calvary Baptist 64, Noli Indian 0
PAL Charter 40, Highland Entrepreneur 0
INTERSECTIONAL
CSDR 60, Animo Jackie Robinson 0
Lancaster Baptist 36, Frazier Mountain 15
Laton 49, Desert Christian 28
Alpaugh 14, Maricopa 12
New Designs Watts 34, Valley Oaks Charter 19
