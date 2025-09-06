Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland:
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Fairfax 49, Los Angeles 28
Hawkins 32, Canoga Park 27
King/Drew 30, Gardena 6
L.A. Hamilton 23, Crenshaw 6
L.A. Marshall 13, Contreras 6
L.A. University 43, Santee 7
Legacy 28, Grant 8
Marquez 49, Hollywood 8
Maywood CES 54, Reseda 0
Monroe 46, Belmont 0
Palisades 59, Granada Hills 44
Panorama 35, Fulton 6
San Fernando 48, Sun Valley Poly 8
South East 40, Rancho Dominguez 28
Taft 43, Arleta 21
Van Nuys 32, Roybal 16
Washington 40, Diego Rivera 16
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Alhambra 27, Temple City 7
Aliso Niguel 52, Chino 12
Anaheim Canyon 40, Beckman 29
Aquinas 35, Bonita 13
Arlington 33, Fontana 23
Arroyo Valley 44, San Bernardino 12
Artesia 35, Firebaugh 0
Banning 32, Whittier Christian 13
Beaumont 41, Summit 14
Bellflower 35, Oxnard 7
Bell Gardens 50, Hacienda Heights Wilson 19
Bishop Amat 42, Valencia 38
Bloomington 42, Rubidoux 12
Brea Olinda 37, Diamond Bar 7
Brentwood 48, Oak Park 28
Carpinteria 52, Santa Clara 7
Century 10, Santa Ana Valley 10
Cerritos 31, Portola 17
Charter Oak 34, Muir 33
Compton Early College 49, Keppel 21
Corona 27, Miller 21
Costa Mesa 49, Godinez 0
Crean Lutheran 23, Capistrano Valley 6
Crescenta Valley 42, South Pasadena 21
Cypress 40, Eisenhower 0
Damien 38, St. Paul 28
Dana Hills 63, Esperanza 7
Desert Christian Academy 12, Desert Mirage 6
Dominguez 58, Hawthorne 6
Downey 55, Millikan 7
Edison 31, Lakewood 0
El Modena 21, Newport Harbor 17
El Toro 28, El Dorado 21
Estancia 42, Katella 0
Fillmore 41, Buena 17
Gabrielino 49, Azusa 0
Ganesha 40, Pomona 6
Garden Grove Pacifica 20, Northwood 14
Glenn 14, California Military Institute 0
Granite Hills 37, Kaiser 14
Hueneme 25, Channel Islands 0
Indian Springs 33, Silver Valley 6
Inglewood 18, St. Bonaventure 16
Irvine 29, Woodbridge 2
Jurupa Hills 12, Temescal Canyon 7
La Canada 35, Long Beach Jordan 6
Laguna Hills 44, Capistrano Valley Christian 30
Lakeside 45, Twentynine Palms 8
La Habra 41, Ayala 14
La Quinta 36, Citrus Valley 20
La Sierra 31, Saddleback 6
Lancaster 56, Golden Valley 12
Long Beach Poly 28, Tustin 27
Long Beach Wilson 49, Sunny Hills 21
Los Alamitos 41, Gardena Serra 21
Mary Star 22, Valley Christian 21
Mira Costa 31, Redondo Union 0
Murrieta Mesa 28, Rancho Verde 7
Nogales 50, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 30
Northview 22, Glendora 16
Norwalk 42, Pasadena 34
Ontario 49, Jurupa Valley 10
Oxnard Pacifica 56, Newbury Park 35
Pacific 65, Pasadena Marshall 13
Palm Desert 27, Elsinore 21
Palm Springs 61, Coachella Valley 27
Paraclete 47, Hart 21
Paramount 7, Compton 3
Ramona 44, Hillcrest 28
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Oak Hills 3
Rancho Christian 49, West Valley 14
Rancho Mirage 42, Tahquitz 16
Rim of the World 55, Perris 21
Riverside King 35, Riverside North 13
Riverside Notre Dame 24, Temecula Prep 20
Rowland 42, Placentia Valencia 6
San Clemente 35, Chaparral 34
San Dimas 14, Colony 0
San Gabriel 28, El Monte 21
San Jacinto Valley Academy 48, Duarte 14
San Juan Hills 42, Chino Hills 21
San Marino 35, South Torrance 27
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 27, Westminster 14
Santa Ana Foothill 10, Norte Vista 9
Santa Barbara 44, Dos Pueblos 7
Santa Margarita 45, Highland 13
Santa Monica 35, Burbank Burroughs 9
Santa Paula 42, Del Sol 0
Schurr 35, Village Christian 9
Servite 46, Chaminade 3
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 49, St. Francis 12
South El Monte 20, Montebello 0
St. Genevieve 14, South Hills 12
St. Margaret’s 35, La Salle 27
Temecula Valley 48, Paloma Valley 27
Tesoro 17, La Mirada 5
Thousand Oaks 20, Agoura 19
Torrance 45, St. Anthony 7
Trabuco Hills 29, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 20
Troy 31, Fullerton 12
Vasquez 17, Littlerock 14
Ventura 35, Rio Mesa 6
Villa Park 24, Upland 17
Walnut 37, Sonora 12
West Covina 21, El Rancho 14
West Ranch 23, Antelope Valley 13
West Torrance 20, Peninsula 14
Westminster La Quinta 6, Bassett 6
Whittier 14, Rosemead 0
Yucaipa 45, Shadow Hills 20
INTERSECTIONAL
Bakersfield West 42, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14
Big Bear 37, Rosamond 30
Burbank 52, Reno (Nev.) Galena 9
Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 30, Orange Lutheran 24
Crespi 44, Cleveland 16
Culver City 43, Narbonne 6
Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 49, Castaic 0
Garfield 42, La Palma Kennedy 38
Grace 31, El Camino Real 29
Granada Hills Kennedy 29, Canyon Country Canyon 21
Great Oak 28, San Pedro 27
Hoover 22, Verdugo Hills 20
Las Vegas (NV) Centennial 14, North Torrance 12
Las Vegas (NV) Shadow Ridge 14, Quartz Hill 6
Lawndale 69, L.A. Wilson 7
Maricopa 36, Lucerne Valley 0
Mater Dei 21, Kahuka (Hawaii) 18
Mission Viejo 53, Folsom 14
Monrovia 46, L.A. Roosevelt 6
Moorpark 38, Birmingham 13
Oaks Christian 35, Bakersfield Liberty 28
Palos Verdes 30, Carson 6
Pine Valley Mountain Empire 37, Nuview Bridge 0
River Ridge (La.) Curtis Christian 54, L.A. Cathedral 26
Riverside Prep 28, California City 7
South Gate 46, Santa Fe 14
Spring Valley Mt. Miguel 21, Loyola 0
St. Bernard 42, L.A. Jordan 0
St. John Bosco 21, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 14
St. Monica 40, Huntington Park 0
Tempe (AZ) Corona del Sol 31, Apple Valley 0
Venice 17, Harvard-Westlake 3
Westlake 31, Chatsworth 0
Wilmington Banning 55, Long Beach Cabrillo 7
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Majestic League
Hillcrest Christian 60, Highland Entrepreneur 12
Nonleague
Lancaster Baptist 39, Academy for Careers & Exploration 14
Orcutt Academy 54, Malibu 18
INTERSECTIONAL
Cornerstone Christian 21, Vista St. Joseph Academy 6
Mammoth 56, Santa Clarita Christian 28
