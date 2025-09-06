Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland:

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Fairfax 49, Los Angeles 28

Hawkins 32, Canoga Park 27

King/Drew 30, Gardena 6

L.A. Hamilton 23, Crenshaw 6

L.A. Marshall 13, Contreras 6

L.A. University 43, Santee 7

Legacy 28, Grant 8

Marquez 49, Hollywood 8

Maywood CES 54, Reseda 0

Monroe 46, Belmont 0

Palisades 59, Granada Hills 44

Panorama 35, Fulton 6

San Fernando 48, Sun Valley Poly 8

South East 40, Rancho Dominguez 28

Taft 43, Arleta 21

Van Nuys 32, Roybal 16

Washington 40, Diego Rivera 16

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Alhambra 27, Temple City 7

Aliso Niguel 52, Chino 12

Anaheim Canyon 40, Beckman 29

Aquinas 35, Bonita 13

Arlington 33, Fontana 23

Arroyo Valley 44, San Bernardino 12

Artesia 35, Firebaugh 0

Banning 32, Whittier Christian 13

Beaumont 41, Summit 14

Bellflower 35, Oxnard 7

Bell Gardens 50, Hacienda Heights Wilson 19

Bishop Amat 42, Valencia 38

Bloomington 42, Rubidoux 12

Brea Olinda 37, Diamond Bar 7

Brentwood 48, Oak Park 28

Carpinteria 52, Santa Clara 7

Century 10, Santa Ana Valley 10

Cerritos 31, Portola 17

Charter Oak 34, Muir 33

Compton Early College 49, Keppel 21

Corona 27, Miller 21

Costa Mesa 49, Godinez 0

Crean Lutheran 23, Capistrano Valley 6

Crescenta Valley 42, South Pasadena 21

Cypress 40, Eisenhower 0

Damien 38, St. Paul 28

Dana Hills 63, Esperanza 7

Desert Christian Academy 12, Desert Mirage 6

Dominguez 58, Hawthorne 6

Downey 55, Millikan 7

Edison 31, Lakewood 0

El Modena 21, Newport Harbor 17

El Toro 28, El Dorado 21

Estancia 42, Katella 0

Fillmore 41, Buena 17

Gabrielino 49, Azusa 0

Ganesha 40, Pomona 6

Garden Grove Pacifica 20, Northwood 14

Glenn 14, California Military Institute 0

Granite Hills 37, Kaiser 14

Hueneme 25, Channel Islands 0

Indian Springs 33, Silver Valley 6

Inglewood 18, St. Bonaventure 16

Irvine 29, Woodbridge 2

Jurupa Hills 12, Temescal Canyon 7

La Canada 35, Long Beach Jordan 6

Laguna Hills 44, Capistrano Valley Christian 30

Lakeside 45, Twentynine Palms 8

La Habra 41, Ayala 14

La Quinta 36, Citrus Valley 20

La Sierra 31, Saddleback 6

Lancaster 56, Golden Valley 12

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Long Beach Poly 28, Tustin 27

Long Beach Wilson 49, Sunny Hills 21

Los Alamitos 41, Gardena Serra 21

Mary Star 22, Valley Christian 21

Mira Costa 31, Redondo Union 0

Murrieta Mesa 28, Rancho Verde 7

Nogales 50, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 30

Northview 22, Glendora 16

Norwalk 42, Pasadena 34

Ontario 49, Jurupa Valley 10

Oxnard Pacifica 56, Newbury Park 35

Pacific 65, Pasadena Marshall 13

Palm Desert 27, Elsinore 21

Palm Springs 61, Coachella Valley 27

Paraclete 47, Hart 21

Paramount 7, Compton 3

Ramona 44, Hillcrest 28

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Oak Hills 3

Rancho Christian 49, West Valley 14

Rancho Mirage 42, Tahquitz 16

Rim of the World 55, Perris 21

Riverside King 35, Riverside North 13

Riverside Notre Dame 24, Temecula Prep 20

Rowland 42, Placentia Valencia 6

San Clemente 35, Chaparral 34

San Dimas 14, Colony 0

San Gabriel 28, El Monte 21

San Jacinto Valley Academy 48, Duarte 14

San Juan Hills 42, Chino Hills 21

San Marino 35, South Torrance 27

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 27, Westminster 14

Santa Ana Foothill 10, Norte Vista 9

Santa Barbara 44, Dos Pueblos 7

Santa Margarita 45, Highland 13

Santa Monica 35, Burbank Burroughs 9

Santa Paula 42, Del Sol 0

Schurr 35, Village Christian 9

Servite 46, Chaminade 3

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 49, St. Francis 12

South El Monte 20, Montebello 0

St. Genevieve 14, South Hills 12

St. Margaret’s 35, La Salle 27

Temecula Valley 48, Paloma Valley 27

Tesoro 17, La Mirada 5

Thousand Oaks 20, Agoura 19

Torrance 45, St. Anthony 7

Trabuco Hills 29, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 20

Troy 31, Fullerton 12

Vasquez 17, Littlerock 14

Ventura 35, Rio Mesa 6

Villa Park 24, Upland 17

Walnut 37, Sonora 12

West Covina 21, El Rancho 14

West Ranch 23, Antelope Valley 13

West Torrance 20, Peninsula 14

Westminster La Quinta 6, Bassett 6

Whittier 14, Rosemead 0

Yucaipa 45, Shadow Hills 20

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield West 42, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14

Big Bear 37, Rosamond 30

Burbank 52, Reno (Nev.) Galena 9

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 30, Orange Lutheran 24

Crespi 44, Cleveland 16

Culver City 43, Narbonne 6

Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 49, Castaic 0

Garfield 42, La Palma Kennedy 38

Grace 31, El Camino Real 29

Granada Hills Kennedy 29, Canyon Country Canyon 21

Great Oak 28, San Pedro 27

Hoover 22, Verdugo Hills 20

Las Vegas (NV) Centennial 14, North Torrance 12

Las Vegas (NV) Shadow Ridge 14, Quartz Hill 6

Lawndale 69, L.A. Wilson 7

Maricopa 36, Lucerne Valley 0

Mater Dei 21, Kahuka (Hawaii) 18

Mission Viejo 53, Folsom 14

Monrovia 46, L.A. Roosevelt 6

Moorpark 38, Birmingham 13

Oaks Christian 35, Bakersfield Liberty 28

Palos Verdes 30, Carson 6

Pine Valley Mountain Empire 37, Nuview Bridge 0

River Ridge (La.) Curtis Christian 54, L.A. Cathedral 26

Riverside Prep 28, California City 7

South Gate 46, Santa Fe 14

Spring Valley Mt. Miguel 21, Loyola 0

St. Bernard 42, L.A. Jordan 0

St. John Bosco 21, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 14

St. Monica 40, Huntington Park 0

Tempe (AZ) Corona del Sol 31, Apple Valley 0

Venice 17, Harvard-Westlake 3

Westlake 31, Chatsworth 0

Wilmington Banning 55, Long Beach Cabrillo 7

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Majestic League

Hillcrest Christian 60, Highland Entrepreneur 12

Nonleague

Lancaster Baptist 39, Academy for Careers & Exploration 14

Orcutt Academy 54, Malibu 18

INTERSECTIONAL

Cornerstone Christian 21, Vista St. Joseph Academy 6

Mammoth 56, Santa Clarita Christian 28

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .