Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Eastern League
Bell 22, Huntington Park 21
Garfield 37, Legacy 6
South Gate 54, L.A. Roosevelt 44
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy 40, Van Nuys 10
Panorama 20, Canoga Park 14
San Fernando 54, Reseda 6
Nonleague
Eagle Rock 56, Taft 21
Fremont 28, Diego Rivera 18
Granada Hills 35, Fairfax 25
King/Drew 21, Westchester 14
L.A. Hamilton 49, Rancho Dominguez 6
L.A. Marshall 47, L.A. Jordan 0
L.A. University 48, Los Angeles 6
Lincoln 48, Manual Arts 28
Locke 44, Angelou 0
Palisades 35, El Camino Real 18
Santee 49, West Adams 0
Sylmar 29, Chatsworth 15
Washington 21, Contreras 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
Camino Real League
St. Monica 41, St. Bernard 0
St. Genevieve 48, Bosco Tech 0
Foothill League
Golden Valley 14, Canyon Country Canyon 10
Hart 46, Saugus 35
Valencia 48, West Ranch 0
Golden League
Knight 31, Antelope Valley 6
Lancaster 71, Palmdale 22
Quartz Hill 35, Highland 6
Manzanita League
Nuview Bridge 42, Desert Chapel 28
Mission Valley League
El Monte 41, Arroyo 7
Gabrielino 48, Rosemead 13
South El Monte 48, Mountain View 13
Moore League
Lakewood 31, Compton 0
Long Beach Poly 56, Long Beach Jordan 7
Millikan 63, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Pacific League
Burbank 49, Crescenta Valley 28
Pasadena 54, Burbank Burroughs 14
Nonleague
Agoura 45, Buena 7
Aliso Niguel 24, Garden Grove Pacifica 21
Arrowhead Christian 49, Jurupa Valley 19
Arroyo Valley 43, Cathedral City 8
Barstow 45, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Bassett 55, Keppel 22
Bishop Amat 32, Upland 3
Bishop Diego 28, Etiwanda 14
Bonita 14, Schurr 7
Capistrano Valley 42, Santa Ana Foothill 7
Capistrano Valley Christian 31, St. Margaret’s 16
Carter 34, Linfield Christian 33
Chaminade 35, Cathedral 28
Chaparral 64, Great Oak 14
Chino 34, Don Lugo 7
Citrus Hill 27, Indian Springs 3
Claremont 56, La Salle 7
Corona 28, Bolsa Grande 2
Corona Centennial 42, Rancho Cucamonga 14
Costa Mesa 54, Century 14
Crean Lutheran 38, La Serna 14
Crespi 38, Oak Park 28
Damien 40, Salesian 18
Dana Hills 47, Tesoro 15
Desert Hot Springs 19, Big Bear 14
Dominguez 26, Compton Centennial 7
Downey 21, Inglewood 20
Eastvale Roosevelt 35, Corona Santiago 26
Edison 34, Fountain Valley 7
El Rancho 27, Fontana 17
Elsinore 35, Norte Vista 14
Estancia 15, Pioneer 0
Fillmore 42, Carpinteria 6
Garden Grove 35, Irvine University 14
Garey 50, Savanna 14
Glendora 45, Ayala 7
Hemet 14, Adelanto 7
Heritage Christian 44, Valley View 28
Hesperia 35, Eisenhower 7
Huntington Beach 48, Mayfair 12
JSerra 39, Leuzinger 35
La Habra 35, La Mirada 10
Laguna Beach 28, El Dorado 14
Lakeside 17, Sierra Vista 9
Los Alamitos 49, Granite Hills 42
Los Altos 49, Gahr 6
Loyola 9, St. Francis 3
Monrovia 35, Baldwin Park 14
Murrieta Valley 49, Riverside King 7
Nordhoff 48, Beverly Hills 3
Northview 56, Covina 21
Northwood 22, Portola 14
Norwalk 21, Paramount 14
Ontario 24, Montclair 17
Palm Desert 50, Redlands 35
Patriot 52, Shadow Hills 51 (2 OT)
Rancho Alamitos 35, Godinez 6
Rancho Mirage 35, Jurupa Hills 29
Redondo Union 14, Orange 12
Rio Hondo Prep 36, Bellflower 7
Riverside North 39, Redlands East Valley 36
Rowland 42, Nogales 6
San Clemente 26, Chino Hills 13
San Gabriel 28, Artesia 22
San Jacinto 23, Cajon 13
San Juan Hills 38, Mira Costa 28
San Marino 44, Montebello 7
Santa Rosa Academy 28, San Bernardino 9
Simi Valley 48, Thousand Oaks 28
South Hills 34, Santa Fe 20
Sunny Hills 34, Sonora 20
Temescal Canyon 16, Temecula Valley 10
Trabuco Hills 43, Brea Olinda 36
Troy 21, Segerstrom 13
Tustin 21, Yorba Linda 7
Ventura 49, Dos Pueblos 7
Victor Valley 48, Chaffey 14
Vista Murrieta 21, Beaumont 14
Western 55, San Dimas 6
Westminster 44, Saddleback 7
Westminster La Quinta 14, Glenn 0
West Torrance 33, Cypress 28
Whittier 28, Magnolia 13
Whittier Christian 31, Riverside Prep 7
Xavier Prep 35, Yucca Valley 21
INTERSECTIONAL
Alhambra 40, L.A. Wilson 21
Bakersfield 37, Dorsey 0
Calabasas 49, Birmingham 28
Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie 25, Mission Viejo 14
Henderson (Nev.) Foothill 28, El Toro 25
Jefferson 40, Firebaugh 19
Marquez 55, La Puente 12
Mater Dei 27, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 24
Moorpark 24, Pueblo (Colo.) Central 0
Orange Vista 42, Vista 7
San Diego Rancho Bernardo 44, West Covina 35
Santa Paula 34, Narbonne 8
South Pasadena 42, Franklin 35
St. John Bosco 49, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis 20
Viewpoint 40, Hawkins 22
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Valley Oaks CES 50, New Designs Watts 30
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Southlands Christian 36, Noli Indian 0
Thacher 36, Hillcrest Christian 22
Villanova Prep 40, Vista Meridian 12
INTERSECTIONAL
Chadwick 46, Animo Jackie Robinson 6
Malibu 26, East Valley 13
