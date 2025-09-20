Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland.

CITY SECTION

Eastern League

Bell 22, Huntington Park 21

Garfield 37, Legacy 6

South Gate 54, L.A. Roosevelt 44

Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy 40, Van Nuys 10

Panorama 20, Canoga Park 14

San Fernando 54, Reseda 6

Nonleague

Eagle Rock 56, Taft 21

Fremont 28, Diego Rivera 18

Granada Hills 35, Fairfax 25

King/Drew 21, Westchester 14

L.A. Hamilton 49, Rancho Dominguez 6

L.A. Marshall 47, L.A. Jordan 0

L.A. University 48, Los Angeles 6

Lincoln 48, Manual Arts 28

Locke 44, Angelou 0

Palisades 35, El Camino Real 18

Santee 49, West Adams 0

Sylmar 29, Chatsworth 15

Washington 21, Contreras 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

Camino Real League

St. Monica 41, St. Bernard 0

St. Genevieve 48, Bosco Tech 0

Foothill League

Golden Valley 14, Canyon Country Canyon 10

Hart 46, Saugus 35

Valencia 48, West Ranch 0

Golden League

Knight 31, Antelope Valley 6

Lancaster 71, Palmdale 22

Quartz Hill 35, Highland 6

Manzanita League

Nuview Bridge 42, Desert Chapel 28

Mission Valley League

El Monte 41, Arroyo 7

Gabrielino 48, Rosemead 13

South El Monte 48, Mountain View 13

Moore League

Lakewood 31, Compton 0

Long Beach Poly 56, Long Beach Jordan 7

Millikan 63, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

Pacific League

Burbank 49, Crescenta Valley 28

Pasadena 54, Burbank Burroughs 14

Nonleague

Agoura 45, Buena 7

Aliso Niguel 24, Garden Grove Pacifica 21

Arrowhead Christian 49, Jurupa Valley 19

Arroyo Valley 43, Cathedral City 8

Barstow 45, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

Bassett 55, Keppel 22

Bishop Amat 32, Upland 3

Bishop Diego 28, Etiwanda 14

Bonita 14, Schurr 7

Capistrano Valley 42, Santa Ana Foothill 7

Capistrano Valley Christian 31, St. Margaret’s 16

Carter 34, Linfield Christian 33

Chaminade 35, Cathedral 28

Chaparral 64, Great Oak 14

Chino 34, Don Lugo 7

Citrus Hill 27, Indian Springs 3

Claremont 56, La Salle 7

Corona 28, Bolsa Grande 2

Corona Centennial 42, Rancho Cucamonga 14

Costa Mesa 54, Century 14

Crean Lutheran 38, La Serna 14

Crespi 38, Oak Park 28

Damien 40, Salesian 18

Dana Hills 47, Tesoro 15

Desert Hot Springs 19, Big Bear 14

Dominguez 26, Compton Centennial 7

Downey 21, Inglewood 20

Eastvale Roosevelt 35, Corona Santiago 26

Edison 34, Fountain Valley 7

El Rancho 27, Fontana 17

Elsinore 35, Norte Vista 14

Estancia 15, Pioneer 0

Fillmore 42, Carpinteria 6

Garden Grove 35, Irvine University 14

Garey 50, Savanna 14

Glendora 45, Ayala 7

Hemet 14, Adelanto 7

Heritage Christian 44, Valley View 28

Hesperia 35, Eisenhower 7

Huntington Beach 48, Mayfair 12

JSerra 39, Leuzinger 35

La Habra 35, La Mirada 10

Laguna Beach 28, El Dorado 14

Lakeside 17, Sierra Vista 9

Los Alamitos 49, Granite Hills 42

Los Altos 49, Gahr 6

Loyola 9, St. Francis 3

Monrovia 35, Baldwin Park 14

Murrieta Valley 49, Riverside King 7

Nordhoff 48, Beverly Hills 3

Northview 56, Covina 21

Northwood 22, Portola 14

Norwalk 21, Paramount 14

Ontario 24, Montclair 17

Palm Desert 50, Redlands 35

Patriot 52, Shadow Hills 51 (2 OT)

Rancho Alamitos 35, Godinez 6

Rancho Mirage 35, Jurupa Hills 29

Redondo Union 14, Orange 12

Rio Hondo Prep 36, Bellflower 7

Riverside North 39, Redlands East Valley 36

Rowland 42, Nogales 6

San Clemente 26, Chino Hills 13

San Gabriel 28, Artesia 22

San Jacinto 23, Cajon 13

San Juan Hills 38, Mira Costa 28

San Marino 44, Montebello 7

Santa Rosa Academy 28, San Bernardino 9

Simi Valley 48, Thousand Oaks 28

South Hills 34, Santa Fe 20

Sunny Hills 34, Sonora 20

Temescal Canyon 16, Temecula Valley 10

Trabuco Hills 43, Brea Olinda 36

Troy 21, Segerstrom 13

Tustin 21, Yorba Linda 7

Ventura 49, Dos Pueblos 7

Victor Valley 48, Chaffey 14

Vista Murrieta 21, Beaumont 14

Western 55, San Dimas 6

Westminster 44, Saddleback 7

Westminster La Quinta 14, Glenn 0

West Torrance 33, Cypress 28

Whittier 28, Magnolia 13

Whittier Christian 31, Riverside Prep 7

Xavier Prep 35, Yucca Valley 21

INTERSECTIONAL

Alhambra 40, L.A. Wilson 21

Bakersfield 37, Dorsey 0

Calabasas 49, Birmingham 28

Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie 25, Mission Viejo 14

Henderson (Nev.) Foothill 28, El Toro 25

Jefferson 40, Firebaugh 19

Marquez 55, La Puente 12

Mater Dei 27, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 24

Moorpark 24, Pueblo (Colo.) Central 0

Orange Vista 42, Vista 7

San Diego Rancho Bernardo 44, West Covina 35

Santa Paula 34, Narbonne 8

South Pasadena 42, Franklin 35

St. John Bosco 49, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis 20

Viewpoint 40, Hawkins 22

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Valley Oaks CES 50, New Designs Watts 30

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Southlands Christian 36, Noli Indian 0

Thacher 36, Hillcrest Christian 22

Villanova Prep 40, Vista Meridian 12

INTERSECTIONAL

Chadwick 46, Animo Jackie Robinson 6

Malibu 26, East Valley 13

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .