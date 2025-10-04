Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from across the Southland.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Central League
Bernstein 54, Hollywood 0
Contreras 46, Belmont 6
Roybal 35, Mendez 0
Coliseum League
Crenshaw 12, Dorsey 8
Washington 38, Fremont 8
East Valley League
Grant 48, Fulton 13
North Hollywood 24, Arleta 20
Chavez 28, Sun Valley Poly 16
Verdugo Hills 55, Monroe 20
Eastern League
Garfield 34, Bell 19
Huntington Park 28, South East 7
L.A. Roosevelt 16, Legacy 13
East Valley League
Chavez 28, Sun Valley Poly 16
Exposition League
Jefferson 56, Angelou 0
Marquez 50, Santee 0
Marine League
Gardena 29, Wilmington Banning 6
San Pedro 48, Narbonne 6
Metro League
Hawkins 20, Rancho Dominguez 6
Northern League
Eagle Rock 41, L.A. Marshall 7
Franklin 21, L.A. Wilson 2
Southern League
Los Angeles 44, West Adams 0
Maywood CES 62, Rivera 0
Valley Mission League
Canoga Park 37, Reseda 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 42, Panorama 7
Van Nuys 49, Sylmar 46
Western League
LA Hamilton 26, Fairfax 6
Palisades 35, Westchester 19
Venice 27, LA University 7
West Valley League
Birmingham 42, El Camino Real 7
Cleveland 36, Chatsworth 19
Granada Hills 46, Taft 30
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Montebello 52, Keppel 12
Angelus League
Cathedral 56, St. Paul 25
Paraclete 49, Alemany 6
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 42, St. Francis 15
Baseline League
Chino Hills 27, Upland 21
Etiwanda 40, Ayala 0
Rancho Cucamonga 24, Damien 22
Bay League
Leuzinger 43, Inglewood 32
Mira Costa 14, Lawndale 0 (postponed in first quarter)
Palos Verdes 48, Culver City 7
Big West Lower League
Murrieta Mesa 35, Temecula Valley 21
Riverside King 44, Corona Santiago 28
Big West Upper League
Chaparral 28, Vista Murrieta 20
Murrieta Valley 55, Norco 45
Bravo League
Corona Del Mar 33, San Juan Hills 10
Tesoro 17, Newport Harbor 14
Yorba Linda 28, Villa Park 7
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea 21, St. Genevieve 12
St. Bernard 48, Bosco Tech 8
Channel League
Ventura 62, Buena 13
Moorpark 52, Oak Park 27
Royal 20, Oxnard 0
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 56, Redlands 0
Redlands East Valley 14, Citrus Valley 3
Citrus Coast League
Grace 53, Del Sol 6
Nordhoff 55, Channel Islands 14
Conejo Coast League
Newbury Park 31, Santa Barbara 21
Thousand Oaks 49, Calabasas 34
Westlake 49, Rio Mesa 20
Cottonwood League
Silver Valley 22, Temecula Prep 0
Del Rey League
Crespi 42, St. Anthony 6
La Salle 47, Harvard-Westlake 37
Salesian 64, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7
Del Rio League
La Serna 30, El Rancho 13
Santa Fe 34, Whittier 12
Delta League
Capistrano Valley 41, Western 14
El Modena 21, Trabuco Hills 7
Desert Empire League
Palm Springs 32, La Quinta 13
Shadow Hills 18, Rancho Mirage 14
Xavier Prep 19, Palm Desert 14
Desert Sky League
Barstow 21, Victor Valley 7
Granite Hills 25, Adelanto 20
Epsilon League
Huntington Beach 65, Laguna Hills 10
Foothill League
Hart 63, West Ranch 21
Saugus 41, Canyon Country Canyon 13
Foxtrot League
Dana Hills 35, Aliso Niguel 14
Laguna Beach 42, Northwood 0
Gateway League
Dominguez 21, Paramount 14
Downey 33, Mayfair 14
Warren 27, La Mirada 13
Golden League
Highland 28, Littlerock 6
Lancaster 34, Quartz Hill 20
Palmdale 28, Knight 9
Hacienda League
Chino 49, Covina 27
Diamond Bar 30, Walnut 7
Inland Valley League
Moreno Valley 42, Citrus Hill 7
Perris 13, Lakeside 9
Iota League
El Toro 27, Anaheim Canyon 17
Irvine 43, Santa Ana 7
Troy 42, Sonora 9
Ironwood League
Aquinas 75, Ontario Christian 27
Cerritos Valley Christian 35, Capistrano Valley Christian 26
Village Christian 17, Heritage Christian 13
Ivy League
Orange Vista 49, Paloma Valley 20
Rancho Verde 21, Riverside North 14
Kappa League
Brea Olinda 21, Westminster 0
Esperanza 58, Garden Grove 33
Segerstrom 27, St. Margaret’s 14
Lambda League
Beckman 34, Fullerton 14
La Palma Kennedy 14, Placentia Valencia 7
Manzanita League
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 47, Nuview Bridge 0
Marmonte League
Oxnard Pacifica 17, Oaks Christian 13
St. Bonaventure 41, Simi Valley 16
Mesquite League
Maranatha 20, Linfield Christian 14
Whittier Christian 7, Arrowhead Christian 6
Mid-Cities League
Compton Early College 63, Firebaugh 49
Gahr 48, Bellflower 13
Norwalk 25, Lynwood 6
Miramonte League
Bassett 37, Workman 14
Ganesha 47, La Puente 20
Garey 41, Duarte 0
Mission League
Chaminade 35, Bishop Amat 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35, Loyola 10
Sierra Canyon 30, Gardena Serra 0
Mission Valley League
El Monte 28, Rosemead 7
Gabrielino 30, South El Monte 28
Mojave River League
Oak Hills 28, Serrano 14
\Ridgecrest Burroughs 17, Sultana 7
Montview League
Hacienda Heights Wilson 42, Pomona 13
Nogales 53, Azusa 3
Ontario 49, Sierra Vista 31
Moore League
Long Beach Wilson 23, Compton 21
Millikan 49, Long Beach Jordan 10
Mountain Pass League
Elsinore 34, Temescal Canyon 18
San Jacinto 53, Tahquitz 7
Mountain Valley League
Indian Springs 30, San Bernardino 15
Mountain View 41, Pasadena Marshall 13
Ocean League
Compton Centennial 28, Beverly Hills 0
El Segundo 38, Hawthorne 0
Omicron League
Buena Park 30, Katella 3
Garden Grove Pacifica 42, Irvine University 6
Portola 17, Woodbridge 7
Pacific League
Burbank 55, Arcadia 23
Burbank Burroughs 34, Glendale 12
Muir 49, Crescenta Valley 0
Pasadena 66, Hoover 8
Pioneer League
Peninsula 35, South Torrance 34
Santa Monica 21, North Torrance 13
Torrance 34, Redondo Union 24
Rio Hondo League
La Canada 44, Temple City 3
South Pasadena 23, Monrovia 21
River Valley League
La Sierra 35, Rubidoux 24
Norte Vista 67, Jurupa Valley 0
Patriot 31, Ramona 27
Sierra League
Bonita 21, Colony 7
Charter Oak 40, Glendora 7
Claremont 28, Los Osos 24
Sigma League
Estancia 25, Rancho Alamitos 17
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 42, Santa Ana Valley 14
Skyline League
Bloomington 16, Arroyo Valley 14
Rialto 19, Fontana 16
Sunbelt League
Hillcrest 41, Arlington 17
Riverside Poly 50, Hemet 0
Tango League
Anaheim 54, Loara 21
Bolsa Grande 14, Westminster La Quinta 7
Tri County League
Agoura 35, Santa Paula 10
Dos Pueblos 27, Hueneme 8
Fillmore 21, San Marcos 0
Trinity League
Mater Dei 25, Orange Lutheran 10
Santa Margarita 17, Servite 7
St. John Bosco 70, JSerra 21
Valle Vista League
Alta Loma 20, West Covina 6
San Dimas 35, Diamond Ranch 0
Zeta League
Saddleback 52, Godinez 14
Nonleague
Arroyo 27, Glenn 0
Brentwood 35, Don Lugo 0
Cathedral City 28, Indio 0
Mission Viejo 56, Long Beach Poly 7
Rim of the World 28, Chaffey 24
Rowland 57, Artesia 7
Yucca Valley 62, Banning 42
INTERSECTIONAL
Manual Arts 64, Verbum Dei 0
Rio Hondo Prep 49, Dallas First Baptist 28
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
Animo Robinson 58, New Designs Watts 22
New Designs University Park 48, Stella 14
Valley League
Sherman Oaks CES 32, TEACH Tech 20
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Cornerstone Christian 76, Public Safety Academy 20
Hesperia Christian 50, PAL Academy 18
Hillcrest Christian 60, Malibu 16
INTERSECTIONAL
California School for the Deaf Riverside 44, Colorado City (Ariz.) El Capitan 12
Vista St. Joseph Academy 50, California Lutheran 6
