Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from across the Southland.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Central League

Bernstein 54, Hollywood 0

Contreras 46, Belmont 6

Roybal 35, Mendez 0

Coliseum League

Crenshaw 12, Dorsey 8

Washington 38, Fremont 8

East Valley League

Grant 48, Fulton 13

North Hollywood 24, Arleta 20

Chavez 28, Sun Valley Poly 16

Verdugo Hills 55, Monroe 20

Eastern League

Garfield 34, Bell 19

Huntington Park 28, South East 7

L.A. Roosevelt 16, Legacy 13

Exposition League

Jefferson 56, Angelou 0

Marquez 50, Santee 0

Marine League

Gardena 29, Wilmington Banning 6

San Pedro 48, Narbonne 6

Metro League

Hawkins 20, Rancho Dominguez 6

Northern League

Eagle Rock 41, L.A. Marshall 7

Franklin 21, L.A. Wilson 2

Southern League

Los Angeles 44, West Adams 0

Maywood CES 62, Rivera 0

Valley Mission League

Canoga Park 37, Reseda 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 42, Panorama 7

Van Nuys 49, Sylmar 46

Western League

LA Hamilton 26, Fairfax 6

Palisades 35, Westchester 19

Venice 27, LA University 7

West Valley League

Birmingham 42, El Camino Real 7

Cleveland 36, Chatsworth 19

Granada Hills 46, Taft 30

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Montebello 52, Keppel 12

Angelus League

Cathedral 56, St. Paul 25

Paraclete 49, Alemany 6

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 42, St. Francis 15

Baseline League

Chino Hills 27, Upland 21

Etiwanda 40, Ayala 0

Rancho Cucamonga 24, Damien 22

Bay League

Leuzinger 43, Inglewood 32

Mira Costa 14, Lawndale 0 (postponed in first quarter)

Palos Verdes 48, Culver City 7

Big West Lower League

Murrieta Mesa 35, Temecula Valley 21

Riverside King 44, Corona Santiago 28

Big West Upper League

Chaparral 28, Vista Murrieta 20

Murrieta Valley 55, Norco 45

Bravo League

Corona Del Mar 33, San Juan Hills 10

Tesoro 17, Newport Harbor 14

Yorba Linda 28, Villa Park 7

Camino Real League

Mary Star of the Sea 21, St. Genevieve 12

St. Bernard 48, Bosco Tech 8

Channel League

Ventura 62, Buena 13

Moorpark 52, Oak Park 27

Royal 20, Oxnard 0

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont 56, Redlands 0

Redlands East Valley 14, Citrus Valley 3

Citrus Coast League

Grace 53, Del Sol 6

Nordhoff 55, Channel Islands 14

Conejo Coast League

Newbury Park 31, Santa Barbara 21

Thousand Oaks 49, Calabasas 34

Westlake 49, Rio Mesa 20

Cottonwood League

Silver Valley 22, Temecula Prep 0

Del Rey League

Crespi 42, St. Anthony 6

La Salle 47, Harvard-Westlake 37

Salesian 64, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7

Del Rio League

La Serna 30, El Rancho 13

Santa Fe 34, Whittier 12

Delta League

Capistrano Valley 41, Western 14

El Modena 21, Trabuco Hills 7

Desert Empire League

Palm Springs 32, La Quinta 13

Shadow Hills 18, Rancho Mirage 14

Xavier Prep 19, Palm Desert 14

Desert Sky League

Barstow 21, Victor Valley 7

Granite Hills 25, Adelanto 20

Epsilon League

Huntington Beach 65, Laguna Hills 10

Foothill League

Hart 63, West Ranch 21

Saugus 41, Canyon Country Canyon 13

Foxtrot League

Dana Hills 35, Aliso Niguel 14

Laguna Beach 42, Northwood 0

Gateway League

Dominguez 21, Paramount 14

Downey 33, Mayfair 14

Warren 27, La Mirada 13

Golden League

Highland 28, Littlerock 6

Lancaster 34, Quartz Hill 20

Palmdale 28, Knight 9

Hacienda League

Chino 49, Covina 27

Diamond Bar 30, Walnut 7

Inland Valley League

Moreno Valley 42, Citrus Hill 7

Perris 13, Lakeside 9

Iota League

El Toro 27, Anaheim Canyon 17

Irvine 43, Santa Ana 7

Troy 42, Sonora 9

Ironwood League

Aquinas 75, Ontario Christian 27

Cerritos Valley Christian 35, Capistrano Valley Christian 26

Village Christian 17, Heritage Christian 13

Ivy League

Orange Vista 49, Paloma Valley 20

Rancho Verde 21, Riverside North 14

Kappa League

Brea Olinda 21, Westminster 0

Esperanza 58, Garden Grove 33

Segerstrom 27, St. Margaret’s 14

Lambda League

Beckman 34, Fullerton 14

La Palma Kennedy 14, Placentia Valencia 7

Manzanita League

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 47, Nuview Bridge 0

Marmonte League

Oxnard Pacifica 17, Oaks Christian 13

St. Bonaventure 41, Simi Valley 16

Mesquite League

Maranatha 20, Linfield Christian 14

Whittier Christian 7, Arrowhead Christian 6

Mid-Cities League

Compton Early College 63, Firebaugh 49

Gahr 48, Bellflower 13

Norwalk 25, Lynwood 6

Miramonte League

Bassett 37, Workman 14

Ganesha 47, La Puente 20

Garey 41, Duarte 0

Mission League

Chaminade 35, Bishop Amat 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35, Loyola 10

Sierra Canyon 30, Gardena Serra 0

Mission Valley League

El Monte 28, Rosemead 7

Gabrielino 30, South El Monte 28

Mojave River League

Oak Hills 28, Serrano 14

\Ridgecrest Burroughs 17, Sultana 7

Montview League

Hacienda Heights Wilson 42, Pomona 13

Nogales 53, Azusa 3

Ontario 49, Sierra Vista 31

Moore League

Long Beach Wilson 23, Compton 21

Millikan 49, Long Beach Jordan 10

Mountain Pass League

Elsinore 34, Temescal Canyon 18

San Jacinto 53, Tahquitz 7

Mountain Valley League

Indian Springs 30, San Bernardino 15

Mountain View 41, Pasadena Marshall 13

Ocean League

Compton Centennial 28, Beverly Hills 0

El Segundo 38, Hawthorne 0

Omicron League

Buena Park 30, Katella 3

Garden Grove Pacifica 42, Irvine University 6

Portola 17, Woodbridge 7

Pacific League

Burbank 55, Arcadia 23

Burbank Burroughs 34, Glendale 12

Muir 49, Crescenta Valley 0

Pasadena 66, Hoover 8

Pioneer League

Peninsula 35, South Torrance 34

Santa Monica 21, North Torrance 13

Torrance 34, Redondo Union 24

Rio Hondo League

La Canada 44, Temple City 3

South Pasadena 23, Monrovia 21

River Valley League

La Sierra 35, Rubidoux 24

Norte Vista 67, Jurupa Valley 0

Patriot 31, Ramona 27

Sierra League

Bonita 21, Colony 7

Charter Oak 40, Glendora 7

Claremont 28, Los Osos 24

Sigma League

Estancia 25, Rancho Alamitos 17

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 42, Santa Ana Valley 14

Skyline League

Bloomington 16, Arroyo Valley 14

Rialto 19, Fontana 16

Sunbelt League

Hillcrest 41, Arlington 17

Riverside Poly 50, Hemet 0

Tango League

Anaheim 54, Loara 21

Bolsa Grande 14, Westminster La Quinta 7

Tri County League

Agoura 35, Santa Paula 10

Dos Pueblos 27, Hueneme 8

Fillmore 21, San Marcos 0

Trinity League

Mater Dei 25, Orange Lutheran 10

Santa Margarita 17, Servite 7

St. John Bosco 70, JSerra 21

Valle Vista League

Alta Loma 20, West Covina 6

San Dimas 35, Diamond Ranch 0

Zeta League

Saddleback 52, Godinez 14

Nonleague

Arroyo 27, Glenn 0

Brentwood 35, Don Lugo 0

Cathedral City 28, Indio 0

Mission Viejo 56, Long Beach Poly 7

Rim of the World 28, Chaffey 24

Rowland 57, Artesia 7

Yucca Valley 62, Banning 42

INTERSECTIONAL

Manual Arts 64, Verbum Dei 0

Rio Hondo Prep 49, Dallas First Baptist 28

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

Animo Robinson 58, New Designs Watts 22

New Designs University Park 48, Stella 14

Valley League

Sherman Oaks CES 32, TEACH Tech 20

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Cornerstone Christian 76, Public Safety Academy 20

Hesperia Christian 50, PAL Academy 18

Hillcrest Christian 60, Malibu 16

INTERSECTIONAL

California School for the Deaf Riverside 44, Colorado City (Ariz.) El Capitan 12

Vista St. Joseph Academy 50, California Lutheran 6

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
