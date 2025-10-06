Prep Rally: Will the Southern Section enforce basketball transfer rules aggressively?

Southern Section commissioner Mike West says his staff is committed to using its new investigative tools to determine the accuracy of transfer paperwork submitted by schools.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Basketball season is a month away, and the big question is did everyone learn something from the football scandals this fall?

Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Scandal watch

The Southern Section has made more than 40 fall athletes ineligible for two years for violating CIF bylaw 202, which involves providing false information on transfer paperwork. The majority are football players. Players have left California to play elsewhere. Bishop Montgomery, which had 24 transfers declared ineligible, has seen students move to Arizona and Florida. A Long Beach Millikan player also left for Arizona.

Athletic directors will soon start submitting transfer paperwork for numerous basketball players. How many will try to gain immediate eligibility with a valid change of residence? How many will seek sit-out period eligibility? How many will be declared ineligible because of undue influence, otherwise known as illegal recruiting?

Southern Section commissioner Mike West has received support from some football coaches for having his assistant commissioners enforce and uncover rule violations among transfers. But there’s lots of skepticism whether basketball will face the same scrutiny since powerful programs have been relying on transfers for years and one of the continuing public perception issues, right or wrong, has been “unequal” enforcement of rules.

Advertisement

West has insisted the Southern Section is committed to using its new investigative tools to determine the accuracy of transfer paperwork submitted by schools as filled out by parents, so athletic directors and principals have been put on notice to investigate before making a decision to send in the paperwork.

If there are lots of sit-out period athletes, it will mean teams won’t be at full strength until Dec. 26, the day the sit-out period ends for boys and girls basketball. And, as shown during football season, just because the Southern Section initially approves or denies a transfer, it doesn’t mean the athlete’s status won’t change when additional facts are brought forward.

Call it Crampgate. While Sierra Canyon rolled to a 30-0 victory over Gardena Serra, a controversial decision by the Trailblazers to purposely fake cramps in retaliation for what it thought was Serra’s repeated issues with cramps caused quite a debate. Here’s the story.

Advertisement

There were a number of losses by top 25 teams. No. 8 Orange Lutheran lost 25-10 to No. 4 Mater Dei. No. 9 Vista Murrieta lost 28-20 to Chaparral. No. 10 Servite lost 17-7 to No. 6 Santa Margarita. No. 11 Damien lost 24-22 to Rancho Cucamonga. No. 12 San Juan Hills lost 33-10 to No. 17 Corona del Mar.

Leuzinger defeated Inglewood 43-32 for the first time since 1999 in a Bay League showdown. Next up is another great league matchup, with Palos Verdes playing Leuzinger on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

Advertisement

Mary Star took control of the Camino Real League with a 21-12 win over St. Genevieve. Sophomore running back Johnny Rivera, with nearly 800 yards rushing, has provided a big boost this season.

Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan (right) receives trophy from athletic director Tony Barile after 300th coaching win. (Interscholastic Films)

Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan joined the 300 wins club when his team defeated Roosevelt. Here’s a story about the party in Corona.

Here’s the new top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s the top performers list.

Here’s this week’s schedule.

Crenshaw wide receiver Deance’ Lewis (11) celebrates his touchdown with tight end De’Andre Kirkpatrick (10) against Dorsey. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Crenshaw continues to make strides, knocking off rival Dorsey 12-8 in a game that featured a halftime concert by Mustard. Here’s the report.

Party at Crenshaw High School. It’s Mustard. pic.twitter.com/9dClsGGJhC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 4, 2025

The Western League began with the expected wins by Hamilton, Venice and Palisades. Hamilton won’t find out where it stands until facing Palisades on Oct. 24 and Venice on Oct. 30. The big matchup is on Friday when Venice hosts Palisades.

Van Nuys defeated Sylmar for the first time in more than 30 years 49-46. Coach Ken Osorio credited his offensive line that features right tackle Ernesto Gomez, right guard Jiancarlos Lopez, center Omar Hernandez, left guard Angel Avendano and left tackle Eli Taitz. Quarterback Carlos Herrera ran for four touchdowns and threw another.

Gardena began Marine League play with a 29-6 win over Banning. Quarterback Kevin Martinez had two touchdowns passing and two touchdowns running.

Eagle Rock handed Marshall its first defeat 41-7 in a Northern League opener.

Here’s this week’s top 10 City Section rankings by The Times.

Brady Smigiel lost for season

Quarterback Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park, The Times’ reigning player of the year in Southern California, suffered a torn ACL knee injury on Friday night against Santa Barbara, ending his high school career, his father, Joe, said. He’s committed to Michigan and will undergo surgery.

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel suffered a torn ACL injury to his knee on Friday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Advertisement

He came into this season with 11,222 career yards passing and 147 touchdowns. This season, in six games, he passed for 1,624 yards and 15 touchdowns.

From the moment I saw Brady Smigiel as a freshman in a summer passing tournament, I was convinced he had the ability to be a top quarterback. He got better every season. A leader. A fighter. To see him and his father together for four years was special at Newbury Park. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 6, 2025

His work ethic combined with surgery should allow him to have a complete recovery. He will go down as one of the most prolific football players in Ventura County history.

JSerra quarterback Kate Meier reaches across the goal line for the winning touchdown an instant before her flag is pulled.

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

The showdown between No. 1 Orange Lutheran and No. 2 JSerra turned out as fun as expected, with JSerra winning 18-7 on the strength of four interceptions. Here’s the report.

Dos Pueblos quarterback Kacey Hurley and coach Doug Caines bump fists. (Michael Owen Baker/For The Times)

Advertisement

What’s happening at Dos Pueblos could be a trend. Doug Caines, a former 11-man football coach, switched to flag football, and it’s changed his life. Here’s the report how veteran coaches can be revitalized with the positivity of teaching new skills to athletes wanting to learn.

Girls volleyball

It was a big week for Sierra Canyon. The Trailblazers went to five sets to win their Mission League showdown against Marymount 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 25-27, 15-11.

Then Sierra Canyon won the Mira Costa/Redondo Union tournament championship over Archbishop Mitty, which pretty much makes the Trailblazers the top team in Southern California and perhaps the state.

🚨GIRLS VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS as of 9/30/25🚨



Head to the link below to view where your Girls Volleyball program currently ranks! 🏐



🔗 https://t.co/rqGpuYCzFq pic.twitter.com/SF37l8eA4H — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) September 30, 2025

Girls Volleyball: 2025 @CIFLACS Midseason Rankings.



1. Venice

2. Palisades

3. Granada Hills

4. El Camino Real

5. Chatsworth

6. Taft

7. Cleveland

8. University

9. Grant

10. Eagle Rock



Others To Watch: Arleta, Carson, Kennedy, Marshall, San Pedro, Sylmar — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) October 6, 2025

Notes . . .

Shalen Sheppard has left Brentwood for Crossroads. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Shalen Sheppard, a 6-foot-8 sophomore who was expected to be the standout basketball player at Brentwood, has transferred to rival Crossroads. Brentwood coach Ryan Bailey developed him into one of the top freshman players last season. ...

Tyran Stokes from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Brandon McCoy from Sierra Canyon have signed NIL deals with Nike. ...

Tajh Ariza of St. John Bosco, last season’s co-City Section basketball player of the year at Westchester, has committed to Oregon. ...

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Melissa Seidemann is the new girls water polo coach at Orange Lutheran. Here’s the report. ...

Adam Goldstein was named baseball coach at Agoura. ...

Junior lacrosse player Brody Booen of Santa Margarita has committed to Virginia. ...

Tight end Keawe Browne of Corona Centennial has committed to Boise State. ...

San Pedro softball player Caroline Baker has committed to Louisiana Tech. ...

Quarterback Kade Casillas of Lakewood has committed to Wayne State. ...

We will cherish every second we had with you Kyle. Thank you for your fight and inspiration. All of us who were lucky to be your teammate will live more purposefully because of you🪽🪽🪽 We love you always. https://t.co/mqRcFVUFLK pic.twitter.com/2DgHYxPAlx — Mikey Magpayo (@coachsonic) October 1, 2025

Former Crespi and UC Riverside basketball player Kyle Owens has died after a bout with cancer. He was 24. ...

Pitcher Abby Ford of JSerra has committed to Washington for softball.

From the archives: Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers’ Romeo Doubs. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Former Jefferson High standout Romeo Doubs has become a standout receiver in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers. His is a great story to tell, having been a double-wing T quarterback at Jefferson in the City Section. He got a scholarship to Nevada and kept improving as a receiver.

A HAT TRICK FOR ROMEO DOUBS



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/05PXhoW8V0 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

Here’s a story from 2022 when Doubs was selected in the fourth round by the Packers.

Recommendations

From Substack, a story on former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame star Giancarlo Stanton.

From the Washington Post, a story on a high school football team with two former Super Bowl winners on the coaching staff.

From the Orange County Register, a story on former Loyola linebacker Scott Taylor contributing for UCLA as a freshman.

Tweets you might have missed

Tom Brady is retired but QB Brady Bretthauer of Valencia keeps putting on a show. Highlights vs. Saugus courtesy Interscholastic Film. pic.twitter.com/TeAjnETJn1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 29, 2025

🚨GIRLS GOLF POWER RANKINGS as of 9/29/25🚨



Head to the link below to view where your Girls Golf program currently ranks! 🏌️‍♀️



🔗 https://t.co/QeFYPvf3m4 pic.twitter.com/diwSRFZxmp — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) September 30, 2025

Advertisement

Hunter Greene is the third pitcher in MLB history to pitch 100 or more innings and average at least 10 strikeouts per nine innings in each of his first four seasons (2022-25). The others are Yu Darvish (first five seasons: 2012-17; DNP in 2015) and Mark Prior (2002-05). pic.twitter.com/FBqyrIyOB1 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 30, 2025

HW Baseball Legacy



Four Wolverines are chasing the ultimate prize this October:



Lucas Giolito, Max Fried, Jack Flaherty, Pete Crow-Armstrong



Wishing each of them the best of luck in the MLB Playoffs! @Mission_Conf @ericsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal @hwbaseball pic.twitter.com/BKc4ihiRFb — Harvard-Westlake (@hwathletics) September 30, 2025

Corona Centennial has reached more than 100 players on varsity football team. That's called participation. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 30, 2025

What can coaches do anymore. You coach, you sit down a player to get him to understand what you want, they either learn or rebel. It's a crazy time to coach. Criticism is forbidden. Saying only good things is a must even if it's untrue. Good luck to all. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 1, 2025

Transfers in Southern Section have risen each month and headed for record. pic.twitter.com/BqRJAofrOy — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 1, 2025

Back for its 13th year, The Terry Donahue Memorial #CAshowcase is completely FREE for graduating high school seniors & JUCO athletes. This one-day event has helped hundreds earn scholarships. Will you be next?



February 21, 2026

Great Park of Irvine, CAhttps://t.co/JVdKZqExek pic.twitter.com/JHjqIWexrD — California Showcase (@CA_Showcase) July 16, 2025

Advertisement

Two great football coaches. Dick Bruich and Dave White. They had some battles in the 1980s and 1990s at Fontana and Edison, respectively. pic.twitter.com/agELy3KtWc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 3, 2025

The Marmonte League needs to change its league name for teams in the league playing football only next season. Options: Surfer League. 101 League. We shake hands League. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 3, 2025

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .