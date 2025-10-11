Advertisement
Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland.

CITY SECTION

Central League

Roybal 48, Belmont 0

Contreras 39, Hollywood 14

Mendez 39, Reseda 20

Coliseum League

Crenshaw 32, Washington 0

East Valley League

Arleta 48, Monroe 6

Chavez 30, Grant 8

North Hollywood 32, Sun Valley Poly 14

Verdugo Hills 43, Fulton 0

Eastern League

Garfield 45, South East 30

L.A. Roosevelt 22, Huntington Park 14

South Gate 34, Bell 19

Exposition League

Manual Arts 32, Santee 21

Marquez 45, Jefferson 16

Marine League

San Pedro 55, Wilmington Banning 13

Northern League

Eagle Rock 35, Lincoln 14

Franklin 41, L.A. Marshall 21

Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy 42, Sylmar 13

San Fernando 35, Panorama 14

Van Nuys 36, Canoga Park 14

West Valley League

Birmingham 49, Cleveland 41

El Camino Real 28, Granada Hills 8

Taft 40, Chatsworth 18

Western League

L.A. University 27, L.A. Hamilton 26

Palisades 56, Venice 54

Nonleague

Dorsey 7, Locke 0

Los Angeles 48, Angelou 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Alhambra 36, Montebello 29

Bell Gardens 32, San Gabriel 27

Schurr 61, Keppel 0

Angelus League Cathedral 41, Alemany 13 Paraclete 38, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 29 St. Paul 21, St. Francis 16

Baseline League

Chino Hills 49, Ayala 0

Damien 49, Etiwanda 31

Rancho Cucamonga 42, Upland 7

Bay League

Inglewood 57, Lawndale 9

Mira Costa 37, Culver City 14

Big West Lower League

Murrieta Mesa 42, Great Oak 21

Riverside King 37, Corona 0

Temecula Valley 21, Corona Santiago 16

Big West Upper League

Corona Centennial 63, Vista Murrieta 14

Murrieta Valley 56, Chaparral 42

Norco 50, Eastvale Roosevelt 14

Bravo League

San Juan Hills 41, Yorba Linda 17

Villa Park 42, Tesoro 24

Camino Real League

Mary Star of the Sea 27, St. Monica 26

Channel League

Buena 65, Royal 24

Ventura 34, Moorpark 23

Citrus Belt League

Cajon 25, Beaumont 23

Redlands East Valley 69, Redlands 28

Citrus Coast League

Channel Islands 35, Del Sol 30

Grace 52, Carpinteria 20

Nordhoff 63, Santa Clara 0

Conejo Coast League

Newbury Park 46, Calabasas 14

Westlake 42, Thousand Oaks 21

Cottonwood League

Santa Rosa Academy 46, Temecula Prep 6

Del Rey League

Crespi 49, La Salle 7

Salesian 44, Harvard-Westlake 14

St. Anthony 30, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 23

Del Rio League

El Rancho 35, California 21

La Serna 36, Santa Fe 14

Delta League

Caopistrano Valley 42, Cypress 0

El Modena 28, Western 21

Tustin 42, Trabuco Hills 14

Desert Empire League

La Quinta 28, Xavier Prep 14

Palm Desert 31, Rancho Mirage 7

Palm Springs 41, Shadow Hills 21

Epsilon League

Crean Lutheran 50, El Dorado 7

Huntington Beach 35, La Habra 30

Foothill League

Hart 49, Castaic 0

Saugus 54, West Ranch 6

Valencia 55, Canyon Country Canyon 3

Foxtrot League

Aliso Niguel 42, Northwood 3

Dana Hills 49, Orange 28

Laguna Beach 63, Fountain Valley 18

Gateway League

Downey 67, La Mirada 7

Warren 26, Dominguez 3

Golden League

Highland 49, Eastside 6

Lancaster 54, Littlerock 0

Quartz Hill 41, Knight 12

Hacienda League

Chino 35, Walnut 14

Los Altos 47, Covina 6

Inland Valley League

Canyon Springs 42, Lakeside 7

Citrus Hill 39, Perris 23

Iota League

Santa Ana 48, Troy 19

Ironwood League

Heritage Christian 40, Ontario Christian 8

Village Christian 44, Capistrano Valley Christian 21

Ivy League

Orange Vista 22, Liberty 21

Vista del Lago 35, Rancho Verde 20

Kappa League

Brea Olinda 36, St. Margaret’s 35

Segerstrom 28, Esperanza 22

Westminster 27, Garden Grove 13

Lambda League

Fullerton 17, La Palma Kennedy 14

Marina 35, Placentia Valencia 7

Marmonte League

Oaks Christian 14, Bishop Diego 13

Oxnard Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 23

Simi Valley 54, Camarillo 0

Mesquite League

Linfield Christian 27, Arrowhead Christian 7

Western Christian 41, Maranatha 34

Mid-Cities League

Bellflower 51, Firebaugh 0

Gahr 16, Lynwood 6

Norwalk 70, Compton Early College 0

Miramonte League

Duarte 47, Workman 21

Mission League

Bishop Amat 36, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 29

Sierra Canyon 45, Chaminade 14

Mojave River League

Hesperia 40, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14

Oak Hills 42, Apple Valley 21

Montview League

Hacienda Heights Wilson 35, Azusa 13

Ontario 50, Pomona 13

Moore League

Lakewood 33, Long Beach Jordan 2

Long Beach Wilson 43, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

Mountain Pass League

Temescal Canyon 42, West Valley 7

Mountain Valley

Indian Springs 28, Pacific 20

Miller 35, San Bernardino 16

West Torrance 42, Torrance 6

Omicron League

Irvine University 10, Buena Park 2

Portola 38, Katella 0

Pacific League

Burbank 35, Pasadena 14

Burbank Burroughs 21, Hoover 10

Crescenta Valley 42, Glendale 34

Muir 49, Arcadia 14

Pioneer League

Redondo 34, North Torrancev7

Santa Monica 42, South Torrance 31

Torrance 31, Peninsula 0

Rio Hondo League

South Pasadena 23, La Canada 22

San Marino 44, Temple City 0

River Valley League

Ramona 49, La Sierra 0

Rubidoux 32, Jurupa Valley 11

Sierra League

Charter Oak 42, Claremont 0

Sigma League

Ocean View 28, Santa Ana Valley 0

Rancho Alamitos 17, Los Amigos 6

Sunbelt League

Hillcrest 42, Hemet 14

Valley View 34, Arlington 7

Tango League

Costa Mesa 37, Anaheim 14

Tri County League

Agoura 50, Dos Pueblos 7

Fillmore 42, Hueneme 0

San Marcos 25, Santa Paula 0

Trinity League

Santa Margarita 7, Mater Dei 6

Servite 43, JSerra 26

St. John Bosco 48, Orange Lutheran 0

Valle Vista League

Alta Loma 35, Baldwin Park 6

Northview 47, Diamond Ranch 14

San Dimas 14, West Covina 0

Zeta League

Magnolia 14, Century 6

Saddleback 60, Savanna 21

Nonleague

Banning 42, Twentynine Palms 22

Brentwood 33, Compton Centennial 0

Rowland 36, Pioneer 21

St. Genevieve 17, Monrovia 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Hawkins 52, Verbum Dei 0

Viewpoint 21, Redwood Christian 6

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

New Designs Watts 58, New Designs University Park 28

Valley League

Sherman Oaks CES 44, Valley Oaks CES 24

SOUTHERN SECTION

Agape League

Hesperia Christian 63, Lucerne Valley 0

Heritage League

Faith Baptist 42, Lancaster Baptist 6

Majestic League

Cornerstone Christian 61, Calvary Baptist 6

Nonleague

Hillcrest Christian 38, Pasadena Poly 28

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield Valley Oaks Charter 28, PAL Academy 22

Mammoth 38, Chadwick 33

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

