Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
-
-
- Share via
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Central League
Roybal 48, Belmont 0
Contreras 39, Hollywood 14
Mendez 39, Reseda 20
Coliseum League
Crenshaw 32, Washington 0
East Valley League
Arleta 48, Monroe 6
Chavez 30, Grant 8
North Hollywood 32, Sun Valley Poly 14
Verdugo Hills 43, Fulton 0
Eastern League
Garfield 45, South East 30
L.A. Roosevelt 22, Huntington Park 14
South Gate 34, Bell 19
Exposition League
Manual Arts 32, Santee 21
Marquez 45, Jefferson 16
Marine League
San Pedro 55, Wilmington Banning 13
Northern League
Eagle Rock 35, Lincoln 14
Franklin 41, L.A. Marshall 21
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy 42, Sylmar 13
San Fernando 35, Panorama 14
Van Nuys 36, Canoga Park 14
West Valley League
Birmingham 49, Cleveland 41
El Camino Real 28, Granada Hills 8
Taft 40, Chatsworth 18
Western League
L.A. University 27, L.A. Hamilton 26
Palisades 56, Venice 54
Nonleague
Dorsey 7, Locke 0
Los Angeles 48, Angelou 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Alhambra 36, Montebello 29
Bell Gardens 32, San Gabriel 27
Schurr 61, Keppel 0
Angelus League Cathedral 41, Alemany 13 Paraclete 38, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 29 St. Paul 21, St. Francis 16
Baseline League
Chino Hills 49, Ayala 0
Damien 49, Etiwanda 31
Rancho Cucamonga 42, Upland 7
Bay League
Inglewood 57, Lawndale 9
Mira Costa 37, Culver City 14
Big West Lower League
Murrieta Mesa 42, Great Oak 21
Riverside King 37, Corona 0
Temecula Valley 21, Corona Santiago 16
Big West Upper League
Corona Centennial 63, Vista Murrieta 14
Murrieta Valley 56, Chaparral 42
Norco 50, Eastvale Roosevelt 14
Bravo League
San Juan Hills 41, Yorba Linda 17
Villa Park 42, Tesoro 24
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea 27, St. Monica 26
Channel League
Buena 65, Royal 24
Ventura 34, Moorpark 23
Citrus Belt League
Cajon 25, Beaumont 23
Redlands East Valley 69, Redlands 28
Citrus Coast League
Channel Islands 35, Del Sol 30
Grace 52, Carpinteria 20
Nordhoff 63, Santa Clara 0
Conejo Coast League
Newbury Park 46, Calabasas 14
Westlake 42, Thousand Oaks 21
Cottonwood League
Santa Rosa Academy 46, Temecula Prep 6
Del Rey League
Crespi 49, La Salle 7
Salesian 44, Harvard-Westlake 14
St. Anthony 30, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 23
Del Rio League
El Rancho 35, California 21
La Serna 36, Santa Fe 14
Delta League
Caopistrano Valley 42, Cypress 0
El Modena 28, Western 21
Tustin 42, Trabuco Hills 14
Desert Empire League
La Quinta 28, Xavier Prep 14
Palm Desert 31, Rancho Mirage 7
Palm Springs 41, Shadow Hills 21
Epsilon League
Crean Lutheran 50, El Dorado 7
Huntington Beach 35, La Habra 30
Foothill League
Hart 49, Castaic 0
Saugus 54, West Ranch 6
Valencia 55, Canyon Country Canyon 3
Foxtrot League
Aliso Niguel 42, Northwood 3
Dana Hills 49, Orange 28
Laguna Beach 63, Fountain Valley 18
Gateway League
Downey 67, La Mirada 7
Warren 26, Dominguez 3
Golden League
Highland 49, Eastside 6
Lancaster 54, Littlerock 0
Quartz Hill 41, Knight 12
Hacienda League
Chino 35, Walnut 14
Los Altos 47, Covina 6
Inland Valley League
Canyon Springs 42, Lakeside 7
Citrus Hill 39, Perris 23
Iota League
Santa Ana 48, Troy 19
Ironwood League
Heritage Christian 40, Ontario Christian 8
Village Christian 44, Capistrano Valley Christian 21
Ivy League
Orange Vista 22, Liberty 21
Vista del Lago 35, Rancho Verde 20
Kappa League
Brea Olinda 36, St. Margaret’s 35
Segerstrom 28, Esperanza 22
Westminster 27, Garden Grove 13
Lambda League
Fullerton 17, La Palma Kennedy 14
Marina 35, Placentia Valencia 7
Marmonte League
Oaks Christian 14, Bishop Diego 13
Oxnard Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 23
Simi Valley 54, Camarillo 0
Mesquite League
Linfield Christian 27, Arrowhead Christian 7
Western Christian 41, Maranatha 34
Mid-Cities League
Bellflower 51, Firebaugh 0
Gahr 16, Lynwood 6
Norwalk 70, Compton Early College 0
Miramonte League
Duarte 47, Workman 21
Mission League
Bishop Amat 36, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 29
Sierra Canyon 45, Chaminade 14
Mojave River League
Hesperia 40, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14
Oak Hills 42, Apple Valley 21
Montview League
Hacienda Heights Wilson 35, Azusa 13
Ontario 50, Pomona 13
Moore League
Lakewood 33, Long Beach Jordan 2
Long Beach Wilson 43, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Mountain Pass League
Temescal Canyon 42, West Valley 7
Mountain Valley
Indian Springs 28, Pacific 20
Miller 35, San Bernardino 16
West Torrance 42, Torrance 6
Omicron League
Irvine University 10, Buena Park 2
Portola 38, Katella 0
Pacific League
Burbank 35, Pasadena 14
Burbank Burroughs 21, Hoover 10
Crescenta Valley 42, Glendale 34
Muir 49, Arcadia 14
Pioneer League
Redondo 34, North Torrancev7
Santa Monica 42, South Torrance 31
Torrance 31, Peninsula 0
Rio Hondo League
South Pasadena 23, La Canada 22
San Marino 44, Temple City 0
River Valley League
Ramona 49, La Sierra 0
Rubidoux 32, Jurupa Valley 11
Sierra League
Charter Oak 42, Claremont 0
Sigma League
Ocean View 28, Santa Ana Valley 0
Rancho Alamitos 17, Los Amigos 6
Sunbelt League
Hillcrest 42, Hemet 14
Valley View 34, Arlington 7
Tango League
Costa Mesa 37, Anaheim 14
Tri County League
Agoura 50, Dos Pueblos 7
Fillmore 42, Hueneme 0
San Marcos 25, Santa Paula 0
Trinity League
Santa Margarita 7, Mater Dei 6
Servite 43, JSerra 26
St. John Bosco 48, Orange Lutheran 0
Valle Vista League
Alta Loma 35, Baldwin Park 6
Northview 47, Diamond Ranch 14
San Dimas 14, West Covina 0
Zeta League
Magnolia 14, Century 6
Saddleback 60, Savanna 21
Nonleague
Banning 42, Twentynine Palms 22
Brentwood 33, Compton Centennial 0
Rowland 36, Pioneer 21
St. Genevieve 17, Monrovia 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Hawkins 52, Verbum Dei 0
Viewpoint 21, Redwood Christian 6
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
New Designs Watts 58, New Designs University Park 28
Valley League
Sherman Oaks CES 44, Valley Oaks CES 24
SOUTHERN SECTION
Agape League
Hesperia Christian 63, Lucerne Valley 0
Heritage League
Faith Baptist 42, Lancaster Baptist 6
Majestic League
Cornerstone Christian 61, Calvary Baptist 6
Nonleague
Hillcrest Christian 38, Pasadena Poly 28
INTERSECTIONAL
Bakersfield Valley Oaks Charter 28, PAL Academy 22
Mammoth 38, Chadwick 33
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.