Prep Rally: Which two football teams are the best in Division 1? It’s a mystery

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Santa Margarita’s 7-6 football win over Mater Dei has created uncertainty who might be the best two teams in Division 1.

For the first time since the 2015 season, Mater Dei (4-2) has suffered more than one loss in a season. Santa Margarita inflicted defeat No. 2 with a 7-6 win over the Monarchs. The return of Trent Mosley, who had not played since the opening game, provided a big boost for Santa Margarita. Here’s the report.

Santa Margarita’s win sets up a Trinity League showdown with unbeaten St. John Bosco on Friday night at Trabuco Hills.

Leuzinger took control of the Bay League race with a convincing 40-14 win over Palos Verdes at SoFi Stadium even though starting quarterback Russell Sekona suffered a fractured hand. Journee Tonga came to the rescue. Here’s the report.

100-yard interception return by Pakipole Moala, sophomore at Leuzinger. pic.twitter.com/iKfBzhB5MZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 10, 2025

Loyola pulled off a Mission League upset with a 13-10 win over Gardena Serra at SoFi Stadium. The race for second place and third place behind unbeaten Sierra Canyon is up for grab. Loyola, Bishop Amat, Notre Dame and Chaminade all have 1-1 records. Here’s the report.

Serra’s Duvay Williams hurdles over Loyola’s Peter Sciarrino at SoFi Stadium. Williams picked up a 15-yard penalty because hurdling isn’t allowed in high school football. (Craig Weston)

Crespi and Salesian are headed for a Friday showdown at Crespi to decide the Del Rey League tournament featuring quarterbacks Chase Curren and Donovan Shirley.

Jaden Walk-Green of Corona Centennial returned his third interception for a touchdown this season in a win over Vista Murrieta.

SoFi Stadium hosted two more games and will have the Los Alamitos vs. Edison game on Thursday night at 5 p.m. Here’s a look at the good and bad playing at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s the top performers list from last weekend’s games.

Here’s The Times’ top 25 rankings.

Here’s this week’s schedule.

Palisades quarterback Jack Thomas lofts a pass over Venice rusher Jonathan Sharp in the first half Friday night. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

It was an offensive brawl not decided until the final seconds. Palisades and Venice kept scoring and scoring. When the final second had ticked off the clock, the scoreboard said, Palisades 56, Venice 54. Quarterback Jack Thomas of Palisades passed for 460 yards and five touchdowns.

Here’s the report.

University upset Hamilton 27-26, stopping a two-point conversion attempt.

Birmingham won its 51st consecutive game against a City Section opponent, defeating Cleveland 49-21.

A big game comes on Saturday when Sylmar and San Fernando will play varsity, JV and flag football games at the Coliseum. The varsity game goes at 7:30 p.m.

King/Drew gets to try to win the Coliseum League over the next two weeks, playing Dorsey on Friday, then Crenshaw on Oct. 24.

Carson and San Pedro continued on collision course to play on Oct. 30 at San Pedro to decide the Marine League title.

Here are the latest top 10 City Section rankings.

JSerra (23-0) has established itself as the No. 1 team in Southern Section flag football after beating Orange Lutheran for a second time, 21-20.

LIONS POSTGAME: The undefeated JSerra Girls Flag Football team improved to 23-0 and sealed its’ second straight Trinity League title on Thursday, as the Lions slipped past the Orange Lutheran Lancers 21-20 in a high stakes battle between the two top teams in the nation at JSerra… pic.twitter.com/faXSOAJe26 — JSerraAthletics (@JSerraAthletics) October 10, 2025

The final week of the regular season is set for this week.

The Eagle Rock duo of Nyla Moore (left) an Kyla Siao are flag football/basketball standouts. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Two unbeaten City Section teams, Eagle Rock and Panorama, faced off, with Eagle Rock prevailing 13-6.

The QB of the future

Sophomore quarterback Chase Curren has led unbeaten Crespi. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

After going 0-10 in 2022, Crespi brought in a new coaching staff that was told to rebuild from the ground up. The Celts went 2-8 in 2023, 5-6 in 2024 and has started this season 7-0 behind sophomore quarterback Chase Curren.

A look how to build a program the right way led by a quarterback with immense talent.

‘Grass isn’t always greener’

Harout Agazaryan of Chaminade is a starting lineman who briefly transferred, only to return three days later. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

With more than 17,000 transfers statewide last school year, one of the strangest involved Chaminade football player Harout Agazaryan.

He left Chaminade on a Monday last January, went to Burbank on a Tuesday, then was back at Chaminade on a Thursday. The story about lessons learned.

Girls volleyball

Sierra Canyon, Marymount and Redondo Union hold the top three spots in Southern Section girls vollleyball power rankings. Sierra Canyon defeated Marymount last week to pretty much clinch the Mission League title.

Here’s the rankings.

The dunk machine

Cherif Millogo of St. Francis is so tall at 7 feet 3 that he can stand under a basket and still touch the rim. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Todd Wolfson has hit the basketball lottery for a second time when 7-foot-3 Cherif Millogo showed up for the start of school at St. Francis.

He adds to an already talent-laded Mission League.

Here’s the report on where Millogo came from and the impact he might have. Can you say, “Dunk.”

Notes . . .

$2,500 scholarships will be awarded to senior student athletes who turn setbacks into success. Here's how to apply.https://t.co/QzdlZbeRSc pic.twitter.com/sZehiNp8iR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 9, 2025

There’s a new scholarship program for California high school senior athletes awarding $2,500 for overcoming adversity and turning setbacks into success. Here’s the link to apply. . . .

Forward Jonas Oware of Long Beach Poly has committed to Yale. . . .

Junior infielder Brady Guth of Mater Dei has committed to Oklahoma State. . . .

Junior pitcher AJ LaSota of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has committed to Virginia. . . .

Longtime baseball coach Phil Torres of Crescenta Valley is no longer with the program, according to an email sent to parents. He had been on leave after 29 seasons as head coach. Bryan Rich is the interim coach. . . .

The Southern Section announced eight new inductees for its Hall of Fame, including former Tustin football coach Myron Miller. Here’s the list. They will be honored in Long Beach on Oct. 21. . . .

James Brooks is the new baseball coach at Citrus Hill. . . .

Drew Anderson, a 6-foot-9 senior basketball player at Santa Margarita, has committed to Oregon State. . . .

Standout junior shortstop Dylan Seward of Norco has committed to Tennessee. . . .

INTERVIEW: The @JSerraTF @JSerraAthletics girls team notched their second major national triumph this fall with a dominant win at the ASICS Clovis Invitational! The Lions bolted 35 points clear of a loaded field! #RoadToNXN #RoadToState pic.twitter.com/hQeVWwCCdT — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) October 11, 2025

The JSerra girls’ cross country team won the ASICS Clovis Invitational. . . .

🔥FASTEST SOPHOMORES EVER AT WOODWARD PARK!!🔥 Elias Thronson (left) of Davis High and Mario Montoya of Redondo U raced to the two fastest times in course history at the ASICS Clovis Invitational! Thronson (14:55) is the new record holder and Montoya (14:58) is the new #2!… pic.twitter.com/rLSlpyCbuZ — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) October 11, 2025

Newport Harbor (19-0) continues to dominate in boys water polo. Here’s the report. . . .

From the archives: Sam Yoon

Loyola offensive tackle Sam Yoon. (Brody Hannon)

During UCLA’s 0-4 start, there was debate whether to replace center Sam Yoon. Not after the Bruins’ 42-37 upset of Penn State in which one organization ranked him as the highest-graded center from Week 6.

Our @PFSNcollege highest-graded centers from Week 6:



1) Sam Yoon, UCLA: 90.8

2) Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech: 88.5

3) Austin Collins, Syracuse: 88.4

4) Matt Gulbin, Michigan State: 87.2

5) Luke Petitbon, Florida State: 87.0

6) Bruce Mitchell, BYU: 86.8



(📸: @UCLAFootball) pic.twitter.com/0lomQzjLq4 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 5, 2025

The Loyola High grad isn’t the biggest of centers but certainly one of the smartest from his days of getting mostly A’s on his report cards.

Here’s a profile from 2021 on Yoon’s rising ability as a football player.

From https://t.co/vTuo04Lz8q getting a little dig in vs. MaxPreps. Can we all get along? pic.twitter.com/RWWbqAGWFm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 6, 2025

NEWS: 2026 5⭐️ Tyran Stokes (@tyran_stokes) announced on ESPN he’s down to five schools:



Kansas

Oregon

Kentucky

Louisville

USC



The 6-7 forward has taken visits to all five finalists. #1 overall in the @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/SNQNWcZXWx — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) October 6, 2025

30 years of leadership that changed our community for the better.

Father figure.

Role model.

Life changer.

Coach.

Matt Logan - 300 Wins. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/BolVL2CwrX — Corona Centennial Football (@Cen10Football) October 7, 2025

Thank you to everyone who reached out, your messages and prayers mean a lot. I am truly blessed to have spent the past four years at Newbury Park. None of this would have been possible without the support of the coaches, staff, and my teammates. I’m grateful for everything we’ve… pic.twitter.com/Rp6rAycq0t — Brady Smigiel (@BradySmigiel) October 6, 2025

The @CIFSS Rankings for this week have just dropped! Not too many changed as we reach the midpoint of the season! https://t.co/otyOrBKfV6 pic.twitter.com/zEkXVpJntw — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) October 7, 2025

My favorite Brady Smigiel moment after winning Division 2 title he dumps Gatorade on his father with twin brother, being polite to wait after runner-up ceremony. Then seeing facial reaction from father who had been sick. pic.twitter.com/SS1lcTc92c — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 7, 2025

🏟️ STADIUM UPDATE 🏟️



Our new home is beginning to take shape as lights have been installed, footings are in, buildings are up, and bleachers arrived on campus! On track to be completed Summer 2026, Cougar Stadium will be one of the premier football venues in OC! #WeAreCV 🐯🌴 pic.twitter.com/Pf1Ze0oBGz — Capo Valley Football (@capofootball) October 7, 2025

Players are still violating rules on wearing mouth pieces and knee pads correctly. It was a point of emphasis to start the year and officials are getting frustrated coaches are not enforcing this late in the season. Better fix now or players will be sent off during playoff game. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 10, 2025

Division 1 top seeds: 1. St. John Bosco, 2. Sierra Canyon, 3. Corona Centennial, 4. Santa Margarita, 5. Mission Viejo, 6. Mater Dei, 7. Servite, 8. Los Alamitos. Don't know if anyone else belongs in Division 1 this season. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 11, 2025

An Oklahoma girls' basketball team thought they won last season's championship game by 1 point. But when they realized there had been a scoring error – and that they actually lost – they chose to give back the trophy. In doing so, they proved true victory comes from integrity,… pic.twitter.com/bLALKLjMqi — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 10, 2025

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Eagle Rock All-City quarterback Liam Pasten about his team's progress this season and his hair-cutting side business. pic.twitter.com/oBKEMvaTU9 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 10, 2025

Lots of SoCal players on Brewers team that will enjoy a flight back to L.A. Jake Bauers (Marina), Christian Yelich (Westlake), Joey Ortiz (Garden Grove Pacifica), Trevor Megill (Marina), Brice Turang (Corona Santiago). — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 12, 2025

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .