Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from across the Southland.

CITY SECTION

Coliseum League

Crenshaw 27, Fremont 6

King/Drew 17, Dorsey 16

East Valley League

Arleta 42, Verdugo Hills 21

Chavez 60, Fulton 13

North Hollywood 35, Grant 0

Sun Valley Poly 34, Monroe 14

Eastern League

Legacy 17, Bell 14

L.A. Roosevelt 28, South East 20

Garfield 39, South Gate 28

Exposition League

Manual Arts 30, Angelou 0

Santee 27, Jefferson 21 (halftime score, game to be resumed Monday at TBA)

Marine League

Carson 40, Wilmington Banning 0

Metro League

Hawkins d. LA Jordan, forfeit

Northern League

Eagle Rock 42, Franklin 28

Lincoln 33, L.A. Wilson 24

Southern League

Los Angeles 30, Rivera 22

Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy 49, Canoga Park 0

Van Nuys 46, Reseda 0

West Valley League

Birmingham 69, Taft 14

El Camino Real 41, Cleveland 21

Granada Hills 46, Chatsworth 17

Western League

Palisades 19, L.A. University 17

Nonleague

Washington 27, Maywood CES 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Bell Gardens 35, Montebello 7

San Gabriel 56, Keppel 6

Schurr 56, Alhambra 0

Alpha League

Mission Viejo 34, San Clemente 16

Angelus League

Cathedral 49, Paraclete 28

St. Francis 38, Alemany 6

St. Paul 35, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 34

Bay League

Inglewood 21, Mira Costa 17

Leuzinger 47, Culver City 7

Palos Verdes 40, Lawndale 14

Big West Lower League

Great Oak 50, Corona Santiago 24

Murrieta Mesa 31, Corona 20

Riverside King 47, Temecula Valley 39

Big West Upper League

Chaparral 56, Norco 28

Corona Centennial 48, Murrieta Valley 20

Vista Murrieta 42, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Bravo League

Corona del Mar 21, Villa Park 3

San Juan Hills 47, Newport Harbor 10

Yorba Linda 42, Tesoro 14

Camino Real League

Mary Star of the Sea 73, Bosco Tech 0

Channel League

Moorpark 44, Oxnard 10

Oak Park 48, Buena 7

Ventura 44, Royal 9

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont 57, Yucaipa 10

Citrus Valley 48, Redlands 8

Citrus Coast League

Carpinteria 62, Del Sol 33

Grace 42, Nordhoff 28

Conejo Coast League

Calabasas 51, Santa Barbara 34

Thousand Oaks 21, Rio Mesa 13

Westlake 29, Newbury Park 23

Cottonwood League

Santa Rosa Academy 42, Silver Valley 14

Trinity Classical Academy 36, Riverside Prep 31

Webb 48, Temecula Prep 0

Del Rey League

Crespi 31, Salesian 16

St. Anthony 29, La Salle 0

Del Rio League

El Rancho 36, Whittier 12

La Serna 42, California 27

Delta League

Capistrano Valley 41, Trabuco Hills 7

Tustin 51, El Modena 7

Western 34, Cypress 27

Desert Empire League

La Quinta 40, Rancho Mirage 13

Palm Springs 26, Xavier Prep 0

Desert Sky League

Barstow 24, Silverado 17

Victor Valley 49, Adelanto 0

Desert Valley League

Coachella Valley 56, Yucca Valley 30

Epsilon League

Crean Lutheran 56, La Habra 21

El Dorado 35, Laguna Hills 12

Huntington Beach 21, Foothill 14

Foothill League

Hart 42, Canyon Country Canyon 6

West Ranch 21, Castaic 19

Foxtrot League

Dana Hills 49, Fountain Valley 13

Laguna Beach 48, Aliso Niguel 20

Orange 34, Northwood 28

Gano League

Montclair 14, Don Lugo 0

Rowland 45, Chaffey 44

Gateway League

Downey 48, Paramount 9

La Mirada 34, Dominguez 7

Mayfair 26, Warren 20

Gold Coast League

Rio Hondo Prep 41, Viewpoint 10

Golden League

Highland 35, Antelope Valley 0

Palmdale 43, Littlerock 10

Quartz Hill 49, Eastside 0

Hacienda League

South Hills 41, Walnut 21

Inland Valley League

Canyon Springs 50, Citrus Hill 21

Iota League

El Toro 31, Irvine 25

Sonora 36, Santa Ana 15

Ironwood League

Aquinas 49, Heritage Christian 7

Capistrano Valley Christian 55, Ontario Christian 21

Cerritos Valley Christian 28, Village Christian 21

Kappa League

St. Margaret’s 21, Esperanza 14

Segerstrom 35, Westminster 14

Lamba League

Fullerton 21, Marina 0

Sunny Hills 66, Placentia Valencia 0

Manzanita League

Desert Christian Academy 51, Anza Hamilton 7

San Jacinto Valley Academy 47, Desert Chapel 41

Vasquez 50, Nuview Bridge 6

Marmonte League

St. Bonaventure 19, Oaks Christian 0

Oxnard Pacifica 42, Camarillo 16

Bishop Diego 25, Simi Valley 13

Mesquite League

Linfield Christian 38, Big Bear 0

Maranatha 37, Arrowhead Christian 14

Western Christian 55, Whittier Christian 20

Mid-Cities League

Bellflower 59, Compton Early College 7

Norwalk 27, Gahr 13

Miramonte League

Bassett 28, Duarte 7

Ganesha 57, Workman 0

La Puente 27, Garey 12

Mission League

Bishop Amat 30, Loyola 14

Chaminade 37, Gardena Serra 27

Sierra Canyon 45, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10

Mission Valley League

Arroyo 35, Gabrielino 10

Rosemead 32, Mountain View 21

South El Monte 34, Pasadena Marshall 0

Mojave River League

Apple Valley 34, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6

Montview League

Nogales 34, Hacienda Heights Wilson 14

Moore League

Long Beach Wilson 22, Long Beach Poly 21

Lakewood 3, Millikan 0

Mountain Valley League

Miller 21, Indian Springs 19

Pacific 34, San Bernardino 20

Ocean League

El Segundo 35, Compton Centennial 0

West Torrance 50, Beverly Hills 0

Omicron League

Portola 32, Irvine University 3

Pacific League

Arcadia 42, Glendale 24

Burbank 69, Hoover 0

Pioneer League

North Torrance 34, Peninsula 21

Redondo Union 47, Santa Monica 7

Torrance 48, South Torrance 28

Rio Hondo League

La Canada 14, Monrovia 0

South Pasadena 30, San Marino 22

San Andreas League

Kaiser 22, Colton 21

Sierra League

Bonita 31, Claremont 7

Charter Oak 41, Los Osos 20

Colony 34, Glendora 0

Sigma League

Los Amigos 21, Estancia 14

Rancho Alamitos 24, Santa Ana Valley 0

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 43, Ocean View 21

Skyline League

Arroyo Valley 56, Riverside Notre Dame 20

Fontana 35, Carter 0

Rialto 33, Bloomington 30

Sun Valley League

Banning 28, Desert Hot Springs 27

Cathedral City 20, Desert Mirage 14

Sunbelt League

Riverside Poly 33, Hillcrest 27

Sunkist League

Eisenhower 14, Jurupa Hills 0

Summit 38, Grand Terrace 0

Tango League

Anaheim 20, Garden Grove Santiago 7

Costa Mesa 29, Bolsa Grande 6

La Quinta 27, Loara 12

Tri-County League

Agoura 42, Fillmore 14

San Marcos 35, Hueneme 32

Dos Pueblos 14, Santa Paula 3

Trinity League

Orange Lutheran 63, JSerra 23

St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 14

Valle Vista League

Alta Loma 33, Diamond Ranch 20

Northview 42, San Dimas 7

West Covina 28, Baldwin Park 20

Zeta League

Century 34, Savanna 13

Godinez 29, Magnolia 8

INTERSECTIONAL

St. Genevieve 42, Roseville Oakmont 13

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

New Designs University Park 36, USC Hybrid 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

Coast Valley League

Maricopa 58, Cuyama Valley 14

Express League

Southlands Christian 47, Downey Calvary Chapel 14

Frontier League

Malibu 43, Laguna Blanca 42

Heritage League

Santa Clarita Christian 56, Lancaster Baptist 26

Majestic League

California Lutheran 58, Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian 42

Tri-Valley League

Flintridge Prep 29, Sage Hill 21

Nonleague

California School for the Deaf Riverside 64, Hesperia Christian 6

INTERSECTIONAL

Sherman Oaks CES 22, Bakersfield Tehillah Christian Academy 6

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .