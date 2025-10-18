Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from across the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Coliseum League
Crenshaw 27, Fremont 6
King/Drew 17, Dorsey 16
East Valley League
Arleta 42, Verdugo Hills 21
Chavez 60, Fulton 13
North Hollywood 35, Grant 0
Sun Valley Poly 34, Monroe 14
Eastern League
Legacy 17, Bell 14
L.A. Roosevelt 28, South East 20
Garfield 39, South Gate 28
Exposition League
Manual Arts 30, Angelou 0
Santee 27, Jefferson 21 (halftime score, game to be resumed Monday at TBA)
Marine League
Carson 40, Wilmington Banning 0
Metro League
Hawkins d. LA Jordan, forfeit
Northern League
Eagle Rock 42, Franklin 28
Lincoln 33, L.A. Wilson 24
Southern League
Los Angeles 30, Rivera 22
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy 49, Canoga Park 0
Van Nuys 46, Reseda 0
West Valley League
Birmingham 69, Taft 14
El Camino Real 41, Cleveland 21
Granada Hills 46, Chatsworth 17
Western League
Palisades 19, L.A. University 17
Nonleague
Washington 27, Maywood CES 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Bell Gardens 35, Montebello 7
San Gabriel 56, Keppel 6
Schurr 56, Alhambra 0
Alpha League
Mission Viejo 34, San Clemente 16
Angelus League
Cathedral 49, Paraclete 28
St. Francis 38, Alemany 6
St. Paul 35, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 34
Bay League
Inglewood 21, Mira Costa 17
Leuzinger 47, Culver City 7
Palos Verdes 40, Lawndale 14
Big West Lower League
Great Oak 50, Corona Santiago 24
Murrieta Mesa 31, Corona 20
Riverside King 47, Temecula Valley 39
Big West Upper League
Chaparral 56, Norco 28
Corona Centennial 48, Murrieta Valley 20
Vista Murrieta 42, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Bravo League
Corona del Mar 21, Villa Park 3
San Juan Hills 47, Newport Harbor 10
Yorba Linda 42, Tesoro 14
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea 73, Bosco Tech 0
Channel League
Moorpark 44, Oxnard 10
Oak Park 48, Buena 7
Ventura 44, Royal 9
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 57, Yucaipa 10
Citrus Valley 48, Redlands 8
Citrus Coast League
Carpinteria 62, Del Sol 33
Grace 42, Nordhoff 28
Conejo Coast League
Calabasas 51, Santa Barbara 34
Thousand Oaks 21, Rio Mesa 13
Westlake 29, Newbury Park 23
Cottonwood League
Santa Rosa Academy 42, Silver Valley 14
Trinity Classical Academy 36, Riverside Prep 31
Webb 48, Temecula Prep 0
Del Rey League
Crespi 31, Salesian 16
St. Anthony 29, La Salle 0
Del Rio League
El Rancho 36, Whittier 12
La Serna 42, California 27
Delta League
Capistrano Valley 41, Trabuco Hills 7
Tustin 51, El Modena 7
Western 34, Cypress 27
Desert Empire League
La Quinta 40, Rancho Mirage 13
Palm Springs 26, Xavier Prep 0
Desert Sky League
Barstow 24, Silverado 17
Victor Valley 49, Adelanto 0
Desert Valley League
Coachella Valley 56, Yucca Valley 30
Epsilon League
Crean Lutheran 56, La Habra 21
El Dorado 35, Laguna Hills 12
Huntington Beach 21, Foothill 14
Foothill League
Hart 42, Canyon Country Canyon 6
West Ranch 21, Castaic 19
Foxtrot League
Dana Hills 49, Fountain Valley 13
Laguna Beach 48, Aliso Niguel 20
Orange 34, Northwood 28
Gano League
Montclair 14, Don Lugo 0
Rowland 45, Chaffey 44
Gateway League
Downey 48, Paramount 9
La Mirada 34, Dominguez 7
Mayfair 26, Warren 20
Gold Coast League
Rio Hondo Prep 41, Viewpoint 10
Golden League
Highland 35, Antelope Valley 0
Palmdale 43, Littlerock 10
Quartz Hill 49, Eastside 0
Hacienda League
South Hills 41, Walnut 21
Inland Valley League
Canyon Springs 50, Citrus Hill 21
Iota League
El Toro 31, Irvine 25
Sonora 36, Santa Ana 15
Ironwood League
Aquinas 49, Heritage Christian 7
Capistrano Valley Christian 55, Ontario Christian 21
Cerritos Valley Christian 28, Village Christian 21
Kappa League
St. Margaret’s 21, Esperanza 14
Segerstrom 35, Westminster 14
Lamba League
Fullerton 21, Marina 0
Sunny Hills 66, Placentia Valencia 0
Manzanita League
Desert Christian Academy 51, Anza Hamilton 7
San Jacinto Valley Academy 47, Desert Chapel 41
Vasquez 50, Nuview Bridge 6
Marmonte League
St. Bonaventure 19, Oaks Christian 0
Oxnard Pacifica 42, Camarillo 16
Bishop Diego 25, Simi Valley 13
Mesquite League
Linfield Christian 38, Big Bear 0
Maranatha 37, Arrowhead Christian 14
Western Christian 55, Whittier Christian 20
Mid-Cities League
Bellflower 59, Compton Early College 7
Norwalk 27, Gahr 13
Miramonte League
Bassett 28, Duarte 7
Ganesha 57, Workman 0
La Puente 27, Garey 12
Mission League
Bishop Amat 30, Loyola 14
Chaminade 37, Gardena Serra 27
Sierra Canyon 45, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10
Mission Valley League
Arroyo 35, Gabrielino 10
Rosemead 32, Mountain View 21
South El Monte 34, Pasadena Marshall 0
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 34, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6
Montview League
Nogales 34, Hacienda Heights Wilson 14
Moore League
Long Beach Wilson 22, Long Beach Poly 21
Lakewood 3, Millikan 0
Mountain Valley League
Miller 21, Indian Springs 19
Pacific 34, San Bernardino 20
Ocean League
El Segundo 35, Compton Centennial 0
West Torrance 50, Beverly Hills 0
Omicron League
Portola 32, Irvine University 3
Pacific League
Arcadia 42, Glendale 24
Burbank 69, Hoover 0
Pioneer League
North Torrance 34, Peninsula 21
Redondo Union 47, Santa Monica 7
Torrance 48, South Torrance 28
Rio Hondo League
La Canada 14, Monrovia 0
South Pasadena 30, San Marino 22
San Andreas League
Kaiser 22, Colton 21
Sierra League
Bonita 31, Claremont 7
Charter Oak 41, Los Osos 20
Colony 34, Glendora 0
Sigma League
Los Amigos 21, Estancia 14
Rancho Alamitos 24, Santa Ana Valley 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 43, Ocean View 21
Skyline League
Arroyo Valley 56, Riverside Notre Dame 20
Fontana 35, Carter 0
Rialto 33, Bloomington 30
Sun Valley League
Banning 28, Desert Hot Springs 27
Cathedral City 20, Desert Mirage 14
Sunbelt League
Riverside Poly 33, Hillcrest 27
Sunkist League
Eisenhower 14, Jurupa Hills 0
Summit 38, Grand Terrace 0
Tango League
Anaheim 20, Garden Grove Santiago 7
Costa Mesa 29, Bolsa Grande 6
La Quinta 27, Loara 12
Tri-County League
Agoura 42, Fillmore 14
San Marcos 35, Hueneme 32
Dos Pueblos 14, Santa Paula 3
Trinity League
Orange Lutheran 63, JSerra 23
St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 14
Valle Vista League
Alta Loma 33, Diamond Ranch 20
Northview 42, San Dimas 7
West Covina 28, Baldwin Park 20
Zeta League
Century 34, Savanna 13
Godinez 29, Magnolia 8
INTERSECTIONAL
St. Genevieve 42, Roseville Oakmont 13
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
New Designs University Park 36, USC Hybrid 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Coast Valley League
Maricopa 58, Cuyama Valley 14
Express League
Southlands Christian 47, Downey Calvary Chapel 14
Frontier League
Malibu 43, Laguna Blanca 42
Heritage League
Santa Clarita Christian 56, Lancaster Baptist 26
Majestic League
California Lutheran 58, Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian 42
Tri-Valley League
Flintridge Prep 29, Sage Hill 21
Nonleague
California School for the Deaf Riverside 64, Hesperia Christian 6
INTERSECTIONAL
Sherman Oaks CES 22, Bakersfield Tehillah Christian Academy 6
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
