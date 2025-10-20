Prep Rally: St. John Bosco has a big advantage at this position

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. With two weeks left in the football regular season, teams are trying to wrap up league titles. But one thing we’ve already learned: St. John Bosco’s collection of receivers are second to none.

Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Carson Clark of St. John Bosco catches 62-yard touchdown pass and leaves Logan Hirou of Santa Margarita chasing him. (Craig Weston)

When you have four top receivers and spread the ball to each, you are close to unbeatable. That’s what St. John Bosco has with receivers Madden Williams, Carson Clark, Daniel Odom and DJ Tubbs. Each caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Koa Malau’ulu in a 27-14 win over Santa Margarita last week. Here’s the report.

Madden Williams 35-yard TD catch. St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 14. pic.twitter.com/6C5s3TyEZc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 18, 2025

Advertisement

Upon further reflection, this has to be the best receiving group ever for St. John Bosco, which is 8-0. When Malau’ulu has time to throw and the Braves mix in a little running, their offense is something else. Williams, a Texas A&M commit, has improved every season. Odom, an Oklahoma commit, and Clark, a San Jose State commit, patiently waited their turns. And Tubbs, only a sophomore, is a future college commit.

Los Alamitos won its eighth consecutive football game and first in the Alpha League with a 41-22 win over Edison.

That’s No. 61 Jackson Turek with key block on 75-yard TD run by Lenny Ibarra. Los Alamitos 28, Edison 16. pic.twitter.com/BD3u5NOwFF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 17, 2025

Advertisement

The player drawing rave reviews is running back/defensive back/punter Lenny Ibarra, who’s committed to Army and rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns while repeatedly refusing to go down unless tackled by multiple players. One opposing coach sent me a text: “Ibarra=Skattebo,” referring to the former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, known for his punishing running.

Los Alamitos closes the regular season with games against San Clemente this week and a showdown against Mission Viejo on Oct. 30.

Caden Jones of Crean Lutheran continues to be one of the best athletes in Southern California. The starting point guard for the basketball team, he’s also a terrific quarterback. He passed for 314 yards and five touchdowns in a win over La Habra.

Big high school games next week: Hart at Valencia, King/Drew at Crenshaw, Huntington Beach at Crean Lutheran, Laguna Beach at Dana Hills (battle of unbeatens), Los Alamitos at San Clemente, Murrieta Valley at Vista Murrieta, Roosevelt vs. Garfield at East LA College. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 19, 2025

Advertisement

Crespi took control of the Del Rey League race with a 31-16 comeback win over Salesian. Somto Nwute had three sacks for the unbeaten Celts (8-0).

It was a big week for freshman quarterbacks. Ezrah Brown of Orange Lutheran was 17 for 17 passing for 368 yards and three touchdowns in a win over JSerra. Ford Green of Westlake passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns in a double overtime win over Newbury Park. Westlake, 0-10 last season, is 8-0. Marcus Washington of Cajon passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Redlands East Valley.

Long Beach Wilson defeated Long Beach Poly for the first time since 1991.

The Southern Section is scheduled to announce the site for its Division 1 championship game on Monday, and the speculation is a return to the Rose Bowl, where St. John Bosco and Mater Dei played in 2022, drawing almost 16,000.

Here’s a list of top individual performances from last week.

Advertisement

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s this week’s complete schedule.

What a week it was for City Section football.

Garfield running back Ceasar Reyes set a school record with 420 yards rushing and four touchdowns in win over South Gate (Nick Koza)

Ceasar Reyes of Garfield turned in the greatest performance by a running back in Bulldogs history, rushing for 420 yards in 42 carries and scoring four touchdowns in a 39-28 win over South Gate that clinched at least a share of the Eastern League title. Here’s the report. It’s now time for the game that draws the largest regular season crowd: the East Los Angeles Classic. Garfield faces Roosevelt on Friday at East Los Angeles College.

Palisades improved to 8-0 and clinched at least a share of the Western League championship by holding off University 19-17. University had the ball on the Palisades eight-yard line with 49 seconds left when a lost fumble cost the Warriors a potential huge upset victory.

King/Drew defeated Dorsey 17-16 to set up a Coliseum League title decider on Friday night at Crenshaw.

Advertisement

Eagle Rock is going to be the Northern League champion after defeating Franklin 42-28. Quarterback Liam Pasten passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns and Melion Busano rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and had an 81-yard kickoff return.

Here’s this week’s top 10 City rankings by The Times.

‘The Lion’ roars at Eagle Rock

Senior Melion Busano of Eagle Rock has become one of the best running backs in the City Section after never playing football until sophomore year. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Melion Busano has become one of the best City Section running backs at Eagle Rock in his senior season, and how he even started playing football in his sophomore year is a story itself.

Advertisement

Here’s the report.

Lessons from Max

Loyola’s Max Meier (97) rushes against Gardena Serra at SoFi Stadium. (Craig Weston)

Stanford-bound Max Meier of Loyola lost his home to the Palisades fire and lost his best friend, Braun Levi, to a suspected drunk driver. The lessons he has learned this year alone and his attitude of giving his all every day is something inspirational.

Here’s the report.

The Southern Section flag football playoffs begin this week, with unbeaten JSerra (23-0) seeded No. 1 in the Division 1 bracket.

Here’s the complete brackets.

Advertisement

JSerra owns two wins over No. 2-seeded Orange Lutheran, the defending Division 1 champion. This is a much more balanced Division 1 bracket, with lots of challenges ahead for all 16 teams. JSerra hosts Trabuco Hills on Thursday and Orange Lutheran hosts Redondo Union. Nine of the 16 teams are from Orange County.

Dos Pueblos quarterback Kacey Hurley. (Michael Owen Baker/For The Times)

Ventura County is represented by a top opener, with Oxnard playing at Camarillo. Dos Pueblos is another title contender, hosting Etiwanda.

Girls volleyball

Sierra Canyon is seeded No. 1 for the Southern Section Division 1 girls volleyball playoffs.

Here’s the link to complete pairings.

Notes . . .

Long Beach Poly’s football team has forfeited a nonleague game against Tustin because of an ineligible player, dropping to 3-5. . . .

Advertisement

Newport Harbor’s water polo team won the North-South challenge championship, defeating Cathedral Catholic 15-11 in the final, avenging its only defeat during a 25-1 regular season. . . .

Wrestler Michael Kase from Chaminade has committed to Cal Poly. . . .

Kicker AJ Salo of Chaminade has committed to the University of Chicago. . . .

Junior swimmer Chloe Teger of Villa Park has committed to North Carolina State. . . .

Redondo Union will be hosting a terrific group of girls basketball teams Nov. 24-29, including defending state champion Etiwanda. . . .

Tajh Ariza (right) and Malachi Harris of Westchester celebrate after winning the City Section Open Division title on Friday night. (Nick Koza)

Tajh Ariza, the 6-foot-9 senior who had transferred from Westchester to St. John Bosco, has now left St. John Bosco and will enroll at a prep school. Ariza is committed to Oregon and was the co-City Section player of the year last season at Westchester. . . .

Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons has confirmed there will be new divisions for boys and girls basketball playoffs. Open, D1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. No more A or AA. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 17, 2025

Advertisement

Junior infielder Sam Pink of Great Oak has committed to San Diego State for baseball. . . .

Cornerback Jayden Crowder from Santa Margarita has committed to USC. . . .

🔥ORANGE COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS!🔥 Woodbridge junior Aidan Antonio (13:56) breaks the course record held by Dana Hills alum Evan Noonan and he also leads the Warriors to the team title! What a season already for Aidan and his team! Could NXN become a reality? pic.twitter.com/POg2YhYutq — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) October 19, 2025

At the Orange County cross-country championship, Woodbridge junior Aidan Antonio set a course record at 13:56. Irvine senior Summer Wilson won the girls sweepstakes race in 15:47.3.

From the archives: Miller Moss

Former Bishop Alemany quarterback Miller Moss in 2019. He led Louisville to an upset of No. 2 Miami. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

It’s been a long journey for former Bishop Alemany and USC quarterback Miller Moss. Last week, he helped Louisville upset No. 2 Miami.

Good grades and good patience have always been the impressive qualities displayed by Moss. He missed his senior year in 2020, which was the COVID season. He spent 2021 through 2024 at USC. After leaving USC, there was little doubt he’d have success wherever he ended up. Louisville offered a new beginning.

Here’s a story from 2020 on his decision to choose USC out of high school.

Here’s a story from 2024 when Moss fulfilled a dream, being named the starting quarterback at USC.

Advertisement

Here’s a story from last summer when Moss returned to hold a youth camp after losing his home to the Palisades fire.

Recommendations

From Nebraska, a story on how transfers are changing high school sports.

From ESPN, a story about a lawsuit in Ohio trying to allow high school athletes to profit off NIL.

From Footballscoop.com, a story on a coach in Pennsylvania having to resign under parental pressure after disciplining players.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on former Loyola and UCLA quarterback Jerry Neuheisel.

Tweets you might have missed

I have to admit something. One part of my job is to point out players making a difference but each time I mention a freshman, I fear it opens the door for someone in high school to recruit them illegally. That’s world we have now. I wish it wasn’t. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 13, 2025

Congratulations to SR QB Diego Montes on reaching the 100 total touchdowns milestone for his career! It’s been fun to watch Diego and his teammates accomplish so much on this journey!



Not done yet!#cougarfamily #100TDs pic.twitter.com/9BQFgrpfTu — JFK Golden Cougars Football (@GoldenCougarsFB) October 13, 2025

Advertisement

Simply put… THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/tyrcdfd8lF — Vista Murrieta Football (@vmhsfootball) October 14, 2025

Rolling Hills Prep girls coach Monique Alexander, a former UCLA player, meets with UCLA coach Cori Close. At LA Athletic Club for basketball kickoff breakfast. pic.twitter.com/W75NK11NsR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 14, 2025

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Loyola defensive lineman Max Meier, a Stanford commit who talks about losing his home to the Palisades fire, losing a friend and his dedication to the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/AK6hLtBlX5 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 17, 2025

** BREAKING!** New CIF-STATE RANKINGS have dropped! The updated CIF-State Rankings are now out for this week after the big Clovis Invitational clash! There were two big upward movers as Beckman's D1 boys and Laguna Beach's D4 girls each improved five spots!… pic.twitter.com/SiVZhhV0k9 — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) October 17, 2025

Trent Mosley. What a run. pic.twitter.com/jZpzJFhkz4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 18, 2025

Breaking news. My photographer, Craig Weston, has tried for three games to catch Carson Palmer smiling. Bingo. pic.twitter.com/Ju0X116VE6 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 18, 2025

Advertisement

I'm throwing out a theory that may or may not be true: There's lots of high school football players set to head off to college with their NIL deals and scholarships assured. Maybe they're not as hungry as opponents who don't have a scholarship. It's reflective in their effort. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 18, 2025

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .