Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
-
-
- Share via
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from across the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Central League
Bernstein 28, Roybal 20
Contreras 55, Mendez 17
Hollywood 48, Belmont 0
Coliseum League
Dorsey 37, Washington 12
Crenshaw 6, King/Drew 2
Eastern League
Garfield 37, L.A. Roosevelt 30
Exposition League
Santee 61, Angelou 0
Marine League
Carson 50, Narbonne 0
San Pedro 49, Gardena 14
Metro League
Hawkins 38, Locke 6
Northern League
Eagle Rock 49, L.A. Wilson 7
Lincoln 35, L.A. Marshall 28
Southern League
Diego Rivera 33, West Adams 18
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy 21, San Fernando 12
Sylmar 42, Reseda 0
Van Nuys 43, Panorama 36
West Valley League
Birmingham 23, Granada Hills 16
El Camino Real 45, Chatsworth 6
Taft 21, Cleveland 13
Western League
Fairfax 21, L.A. University 20
Palisades 46, LA Hamilton 30
Venice 21, Westchester 8
Nonleague
Fremont 30, Maywood CES 15
Los Angeles d. L.A. Jordan, forfeit
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Bell Gardens 43, Keppel 6
San Gabriel 27, Alhambra 20
Schurr 42, Montebello 7
Alpha League
San Clemente 28, Los Alamitos 9
Mission Viejo 37, Edison 20
Angelus League
Cathedral 28, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 14
Paraclete 42, St. Francis 35
St. Paul 41, Alemany 7
Baseline League
Chino Hills 27, Damien 19
Rancho Cucamonga 41, Etiwanda 7
Upland 37, Ayala 0
Bay League
Culver City 48, Lawndale 0
Leuzinger 27, Mira Costa 14
Palos Verdes 31. Inglewood 12
Big West Lower League
Corona Santiago 37, Corona 21
Great Oak 36, Temecula Valley 13
Murrieta Mesa 51, Riverside King 24
Big West Upper League
Vista Murrieta 42, Murrieta Valley 35
Bravo League
Corona del Mar 47, Tesoro 8
San Juan Hills 28, Villa Park 10
Yorba Linda 41, Newport Harbor 14
Channel League
Buena 28, Oxnard 26
Moorpark 42, Royal 6
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 56, Citrus Valley 3
Cajon 67, Redlands 0
Redlands East Valley 43, Yucaipa 41
Conejo Coast League
Calabasas 42, Rio Mesa 14
Thousand Oaks 17, Newbury Park 7
Westlake 33, Santa Barbara 14
Cottonwood League
Silver Valley 36, Riverside Prep 33
Salesian 40, St. Anthony 0
Del Rio League
California 28, Santa Fe 23
La Serna 42, Whittier 8
Delta League
Trabuco Hills 28, Cypress 7
Desert Empire League
Palm Desert 35, Palm Springs 28
Desert Valley League
Coachella Valley 28, Twentynine Palms 0
Yucca Valley d. Indio, forfeit
Epsilon League
Crean Lutheran 31, Huntington Beach 28
Foothill 31, El Dorado 13
Foothill League
Golden Valley 43, West Ranch 28
Valencia 38, Hart 7
Foxtrot League
Aliso Niguel 17, Orange 10
Laguna Beach 49, Dana Hills 40
Gano League
Chaffey 63, Don Lugo 14
Rowland 44, Montclair 7
Gateway League
Downey 40, Warren 0
La Mirada 37, Paramount 16
Mayfair 42, Dominguez 18
Golden League
Knight 26, Littlerock 14
Palmdale 48, Eastside 10
Quartz Hill 41, Antelope Valley 7
Hacienda League
Chino 29, South Hills 22
Los Altos 49, Diamond Bar 35
Inland Valley League
Heritage 35, Citrus Hill 34
Perris 33, Canyon Springs 7
Iota League
Troy 21, Irvine 20
Ironwood League
Aquinas 46, Capistrano Valley Christian 7
Cerritos Valley Christian 35, Heritage Christian 25
Village Christian 62, Ontario Christian 14
Ivy League
Liberty 21, Rancho Verde 19
Orange Vista 52, Riverside North 14
Vista del Lago 55, Paloma Valley 54
Kappa League
Esperanza 27, Westminster 21
Segerstrom 14, Brea Olinda 7
Marina 14, La Palma Kennedy 7
Manzanita League
Anza Hamilton 31, California Military Institute 14
Vasquez 64, Desert Chapel 14
Marmonte League
Bishop Diego 35, St. Bonaventure 27
Oaks Christian 42, Camarillo 6
Oxnard Pacifica 42, Simi Valley 20
Mission League
Chaminade 52, Loyola 0
Gardena Serra 35, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 16
Sierra Canyon 40, Bishop Amat 0
Mission Valley League
El Monte 38, South El Monte 21
Gabrielino 61, Pasadena Marshall 0
Rosemead 21, Arroyo 13
Mojave River League
Hesperia 33, Sultana 28
Mountain Pass League
San Jacinto 63, West Valley 0
Mountain Valley League
Miller 14, Pacific 13
West Torrance 35, Compton Centennial 6
Pacific League
Burbank d. Glendale, forfeit
Pasadena 49, Arcadia 14
Pioneer League
North Torrance 48, South Torrance 14
Redondo Union 40, Peninsula 21
Torrance 49, Santa Monica 14
Rio Hondo League
Monrovia 35, San Marino 7
South Pasadena 48, Temple City 6
San Andreas League
Colton 56, Rim of the World 49
Kaiser 28, San Gorgonio 21
Skyline League
Arroyo Valley 38, Fontana 19
Bloomington 50, Riverside Notre Dame 18
Rialto 7, Carter 6
Sun Valley League
Banning 37, Cathedral City 6
Desert Hot Springs 35, Desert Mirage 20
Sunbelt League
Rancho Christian 7, Hillcrest 0
Riverside Poly 28, Valley View 10
Tango League
Loara 28, Garden Grove Santiago 27
Tri-County League
Agoura 25, San Marcos 6
Fillmore 24, Dos Pueblos 17
Santa Paula 27, Hueneme 16
Trinity League
Mater Dei 40, JSerra 7
Santa Margarita 28, Orange Lutheran 7
St. John Bosco 42, Servite 0
Valle Vista League
Alta Loma 21, Northview 20
Zeta League
Saddleback 42, Century 6
Nonleague
El Segundo 35, El Rancho 18
Desert Christian Academy 30, Viewpoint 6
INTERSECTIONAL
Rancho Dominguez 42, Verbum Dei 20
St. Monica 55, Franklin 21
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Majestic League
Cornerstone Christian 43, Highland Entrepreneur 0
Tri-Valley League
Sage Hill 42, Cate 16
INTERSECTIONAL
Fresno Christian 84, Hesperia Christian 28
CSDR 70, Model School for the Deaf (Washington D.C.) 24
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.