Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from across the Southland.

CITY SECTION

Central League

Bernstein 28, Roybal 20

Contreras 55, Mendez 17

Hollywood 48, Belmont 0

Coliseum League

Dorsey 37, Washington 12

Crenshaw 6, King/Drew 2

Eastern League

Garfield 37, L.A. Roosevelt 30

Exposition League

Santee 61, Angelou 0

Marine League

Carson 50, Narbonne 0

San Pedro 49, Gardena 14

Metro League

Hawkins 38, Locke 6

Northern League

Eagle Rock 49, L.A. Wilson 7

Lincoln 35, L.A. Marshall 28

Southern League

Diego Rivera 33, West Adams 18

Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy 21, San Fernando 12

Sylmar 42, Reseda 0

Van Nuys 43, Panorama 36

West Valley League

Birmingham 23, Granada Hills 16

El Camino Real 45, Chatsworth 6

Taft 21, Cleveland 13

Western League

Fairfax 21, L.A. University 20

Palisades 46, LA Hamilton 30

Venice 21, Westchester 8

Nonleague

Fremont 30, Maywood CES 15

Los Angeles d. L.A. Jordan, forfeit

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Bell Gardens 43, Keppel 6

San Gabriel 27, Alhambra 20

Schurr 42, Montebello 7

Alpha League

San Clemente 28, Los Alamitos 9

Mission Viejo 37, Edison 20

Angelus League

Cathedral 28, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 14

Paraclete 42, St. Francis 35

St. Paul 41, Alemany 7

Baseline League

Chino Hills 27, Damien 19

Rancho Cucamonga 41, Etiwanda 7

Upland 37, Ayala 0

Bay League

Culver City 48, Lawndale 0

Leuzinger 27, Mira Costa 14

Palos Verdes 31. Inglewood 12

Big West Lower League

Corona Santiago 37, Corona 21

Great Oak 36, Temecula Valley 13

Murrieta Mesa 51, Riverside King 24

Big West Upper League

Vista Murrieta 42, Murrieta Valley 35

Bravo League

Corona del Mar 47, Tesoro 8

San Juan Hills 28, Villa Park 10

Yorba Linda 41, Newport Harbor 14

Channel League

Buena 28, Oxnard 26

Moorpark 42, Royal 6

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont 56, Citrus Valley 3

Cajon 67, Redlands 0

Redlands East Valley 43, Yucaipa 41

Conejo Coast League

Calabasas 42, Rio Mesa 14

Thousand Oaks 17, Newbury Park 7

Westlake 33, Santa Barbara 14

Cottonwood League

Silver Valley 36, Riverside Prep 33

Salesian 40, St. Anthony 0

Del Rio League

California 28, Santa Fe 23

La Serna 42, Whittier 8

Delta League

Trabuco Hills 28, Cypress 7

Desert Empire League

Palm Desert 35, Palm Springs 28

Desert Valley League

Coachella Valley 28, Twentynine Palms 0

Yucca Valley d. Indio, forfeit

Epsilon League

Crean Lutheran 31, Huntington Beach 28

Foothill 31, El Dorado 13

Foothill League

Golden Valley 43, West Ranch 28

Valencia 38, Hart 7

Foxtrot League

Aliso Niguel 17, Orange 10

Laguna Beach 49, Dana Hills 40

Gano League

Chaffey 63, Don Lugo 14

Rowland 44, Montclair 7

Gateway League

Downey 40, Warren 0

La Mirada 37, Paramount 16

Mayfair 42, Dominguez 18

Golden League

Knight 26, Littlerock 14

Palmdale 48, Eastside 10

Quartz Hill 41, Antelope Valley 7

Hacienda League

Chino 29, South Hills 22

Los Altos 49, Diamond Bar 35

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Inland Valley League

Heritage 35, Citrus Hill 34

Perris 33, Canyon Springs 7

Iota League

Troy 21, Irvine 20

Ironwood League

Aquinas 46, Capistrano Valley Christian 7

Cerritos Valley Christian 35, Heritage Christian 25

Village Christian 62, Ontario Christian 14

Ivy League

Liberty 21, Rancho Verde 19

Orange Vista 52, Riverside North 14

Vista del Lago 55, Paloma Valley 54

Kappa League

Esperanza 27, Westminster 21

Segerstrom 14, Brea Olinda 7

Marina 14, La Palma Kennedy 7

Manzanita League

Anza Hamilton 31, California Military Institute 14

Vasquez 64, Desert Chapel 14

Marmonte League

Bishop Diego 35, St. Bonaventure 27

Oaks Christian 42, Camarillo 6

Oxnard Pacifica 42, Simi Valley 20

Mission League

Chaminade 52, Loyola 0

Gardena Serra 35, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 16

Sierra Canyon 40, Bishop Amat 0

Mission Valley League

El Monte 38, South El Monte 21

Gabrielino 61, Pasadena Marshall 0

Rosemead 21, Arroyo 13

Mojave River League

Hesperia 33, Sultana 28

Mountain Pass League

San Jacinto 63, West Valley 0

Mountain Valley League

Miller 14, Pacific 13

West Torrance 35, Compton Centennial 6

Pacific League

Burbank d. Glendale, forfeit

Pasadena 49, Arcadia 14

Pioneer League

North Torrance 48, South Torrance 14

Redondo Union 40, Peninsula 21

Torrance 49, Santa Monica 14

Rio Hondo League

Monrovia 35, San Marino 7

South Pasadena 48, Temple City 6

San Andreas League

Colton 56, Rim of the World 49

Kaiser 28, San Gorgonio 21

Skyline League

Arroyo Valley 38, Fontana 19

Bloomington 50, Riverside Notre Dame 18

Rialto 7, Carter 6

Sun Valley League

Banning 37, Cathedral City 6

Desert Hot Springs 35, Desert Mirage 20

Sunbelt League

Rancho Christian 7, Hillcrest 0

Riverside Poly 28, Valley View 10

Tango League

Loara 28, Garden Grove Santiago 27

Tri-County League

Agoura 25, San Marcos 6

Fillmore 24, Dos Pueblos 17

Santa Paula 27, Hueneme 16

Trinity League

Mater Dei 40, JSerra 7

Santa Margarita 28, Orange Lutheran 7

St. John Bosco 42, Servite 0

Valle Vista League

Alta Loma 21, Northview 20

Zeta League

Saddleback 42, Century 6

Nonleague

El Segundo 35, El Rancho 18

Desert Christian Academy 30, Viewpoint 6

INTERSECTIONAL

Rancho Dominguez 42, Verbum Dei 20

St. Monica 55, Franklin 21

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Majestic League

Cornerstone Christian 43, Highland Entrepreneur 0

Tri-Valley League

Sage Hill 42, Cate 16

INTERSECTIONAL

Fresno Christian 84, Hesperia Christian 28

CSDR 70, Model School for the Deaf (Washington D.C.) 24

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement