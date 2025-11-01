Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Thursday and Friday high school football scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Thursday and Friday’s high school football scores from across the Southland.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Central League

Bernstein 40, Belmont 6

Contreras 28, Roybal 7

Hollywood 41, Mendez 17

Coliseum League

Dorsey 40, Fremont 6

King/Drew 26, Washington 8

East Valley League

Arleta 50, Sun Valley Poly 7

Chavez 44, Monroe 21

Verdugo Hills d. Grant, forfeit

North Hollywood 66, Fulton 12

Eastern League

Bell 21, L.A. Roosevelt 7

Huntington Park 49, Legacy 0

South Gate 26, South East 0

Exposition League

Jefferson 56, Manual Arts 24

Marine League

Carson 41, San Pedro 21

Northern League

Franklin 57, Lincoln 35

L.A. Marshall 23, L.A. Wilson 0

Southern League

Maywood CES 30, Los Angeles 22

Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy 65, Reseda 0

San Fernando 35, Canoga Park 13

Sylmar 56, Panorama 31

West Valley League

Birmingham 46, Chatsworth 8

El Camino Real 28, Taft 0

Granada Hills 33, Cleveland 14

Western League

Palisades 40, Fairfax 33

L.A. Hamilton 28, Venice 27 (2 OT)

Westchester 20, L.A. University 11

Nonleague

Garfield 41, Eagle Rock 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

605 League

Pioneer 26, Artesia 21

Cerritos 50, Glenn 0

Almont League

Montebello 54, San Gabriel 36

Alpha League

Mission Viejo 76, Los Alamitos 49

Baseline League

Rancho Cucamonga 31, Chino Hills 24

Damien 35, Ayala 13

Etiwanda 17, Upland 14

Bay League

Leuzinger 45, Lawndale 10

Big West Lower League

Great Oak 49, Riverside King 14

Murrieta Mesa 35, Corona Santiago 0

Temecula Valley 38, Corona 12

Big West Upper League

Norco 17, Vista Murrieta 7

Murrieta Valley 48, Eastvale Roosevelt 13

Bravo League

Yorba Linda 55, Corona del Mar 28

San Juan Hills 41, Tesoro 7

Villa Park 39, Newport Harbor 26

Channel League

Moorpark 49, Buena 16

Oak Park 41, Royal 21

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont 43, Redlands East Valley 6

Cajon 57, Citrus Valley 17

Yucaipa 44, Redlands 6

Citrus Coast League

Channel Islands 34, Carpinteria 21

Conejo Coast League

Westlake 35, Calabasas 10

Cottonwood League

Riverside Prep 45, Temecula Prep 3

Santa Rosa Academy 35, Trinity Classical 14

Del Rio League

California 28, Whittier 12

Delta League

El Modena 27, Cypress 22

Tustin 35, Capistrano Valley 20

Western 46, Trabuco Hills 17

Desert Empire League

Palm Desert 35, La Quinta 0

Palm Springs 33, Rancho Mirage 21

Shadow Hills 20, Xavier Prep 7

Desert Sky League

Silverado 27, Granite Hills 24

Epsilon League

La Habra 40, Foothill 7

Foxtrot League

Dana Hills 49, Northwood 6

Aliso Niguel 31, Fountain Valley 10

Gateway League

Downey 34, Dominguez 0

Mayfair 33, La Mirada 17

Golden League

Knight 49, Eastside 13

Lancaster 47, Antelope Valley 0

Quartz Hill 46, Littlerock 20

Hacienda League

Chino 42, Diamond Bar 9

Los Altos 38, Walnut 0

Heritage League

Lancaster Baptist 38, Lancaster Desert Christian 34

Inland Valley League

Perris 48, Heritage 34

Iota League

Anaheim Canyon 38, Santa Ana 0

Ironwood League

Cerritos Valley Christian 56, Ontario Christian 0

Ivy League

Liberty 41, Paloma Valley 35

Orange Vista 24, Rancho Verde 7

Vista del Lago 24, Riverside North 6

Kappa League

Segerstrom 26, Garden Grove 6

St. Margaret’s 7, Westminster 3

Lambda League

La Palma Kennedy 28, Sunny Hills 25

Fullerton 34, Placentia Valencia 15

Marmonte League

St. Bonaventure 47, Camarillo 36

Mid-Cities League

Lynwood 35, Compton Early College 13

Norwalk 14, Bellflower 7

Miramonte League

Bassett 28, Garey 24

Ganesha 56, Duarte 7

La Puente 58, Workman 0

Mission Valley League

Arroyo 48, Mountain View 15

El Monte 48, Gabrielino 12

Rosemead 32, Pasadena Marshall 21

Mojave River League

Oak Hills 45, Hesperia 0

Serrano 40, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14

Montview League

Nogales 29, Ontario 0

Hacienda Heights Wilson 35, Sierra Vista 0

Pomona 47, Azusa 7

Moore League

Long Beach Jordan 69, Long Beach Jordan 18

Long Beach Poly 55, Compton 22

Long Beach Wilson 23, Lakewood 0

Mountain Pass League

San Jacinto 42, Temescal Canyon 0

Tahquitz 20, West Valley 15

Mountain Valley League

Miller 41, San Bernardino 12

Ocean League

West Torrance 31, El Segundo 28

Omicron League

Buena Park 22, Woodbridge 14

Garden Grove Pacifica 20, Portola 7

Pacific League

Burbank 56, Burbank Burroughs 14

Crescenta Valley 56, Arcadia 20

Glendale 49, Hoover 3

Pioneer League

Redondo 58, South Torrance 21

Torrance 28, North Torrance 21

Rio Hondo League

Monrovia 44, Temple City 0

River Valley League

Norte Vista 49, La Sierra 22

Patriot 45, Jurupa Valley 7

Sierra League

Charter Oak 23, Bonita 6

Claremont 25, Colony 14

Los Osos 37, Glendora 7

Sigma League

Estancia 50, Santa Ana Valley 0

Rancho Alamitos 28, Ocean View 7

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 36, Los Amigos 26

Skyline League

Arroyo Valley 38, Carter 29

Sunbelt League

Hillcrest 41, Valley View 7

Rancho Christian 42, Hemet 3

Tango League

Anaheim 51, Westminster La Quinta 8

Costa Mesa 54, Loara 17

Tri County League

Fillmore 45, Santa Paula 8

San Marcos 16, Dos Pueblos 10 (2 OT)

Valle Vista League

Alta Loma 28, San Dimas 7

Baldwin Park 42, Diamond Ranch 35

Northview 35, West Covina 0

Zeta League

Godinez 23, Century 18

INTERSECTIONAL

Rio Hondo Prep 55, Santee 17

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Valley League

Sherman Oaks CES 38, East Valley 12

Valley Oaks CES 48, South LA College Prep 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Coast Valley League

Coast Union 78 San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 22

Valley Christian Academy 60, Maricopa 14

Express League

Downey Calvary Chapel 66, legacy College Prep 6

Majestic League

Calvary Baptist 72, Public Safety Academy 20

Tri-Valley League

Chadwick 28, Sage Hill 27

Flintridge Prep 46, Cate 17

Nonleague

CSDR 88, California Lutheran 32

Milken 55, Mojave 18

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Exposition League

Marquez d. Angelou, forfeit

Marine League

Wilmington Banning 53, Narbonne 18

Nonleague

Diego Rivera 22, Rancho Dominguez 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Alhambra 57, Keppel 0

Schurr 35, Bell Gardens 2

Alpha League

San Clemente 10, Edison 9

Angelus League

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 63, Alemany 3

St. Francis 28, Cathedral 21

Paraclete 43, St. Paul 42

Bay League

Inglewood 46, Culver City 35

Palos Verdes 18, Mira Costa 15

Big West Upper League

Corona Centennial 60, Chaparral 29

Camino Real League

Mary Star 61, St. Bernard 31

St. Monica 33, St. Genevieve 19

Channel League

Ventura 56, Oxnard 7

Citrus Coast League

Nordhoff 62, Del Sol 6

Grace 64, Santa Clara 12

Conejo Coast League

Newbury Park 49, Rio Mesa 7

Thousand Oaks 35, Santa Barbara 20

Cottonwood League

Webb 26, Silver Valley 18

Del Rey League

Crespi 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 20

Salesian 35, La Salle 14

St. Anthony 13, Harvard-Westlake 10 (OT)

Del Rio League

El Rancho 29, Santa Fe 3

Desert Sky League

Barstow 29, Adelanto 0

Desert Valley League

Coachella Valley 37, Indio 7

Yucca Valley 49, Twentynine Palms 0

Epsilon League

Huntington Beach 27, El Dorado 14

Foothill League

Saugus 32, Golden Valley 29

Valencia 63, Castaic 0

Canyon Country Canyon 34, West Ranch 24

Foxtrot League

Orange 24, Laguna Beach 9

Gano League

Chaffey 27, Montclair 10

Rowland 59, Don Lugo 20

Gateway League

Warren 31, Paramount 6

Gold Coast League

Brentwood 28, Viewpoint 7

Golden League

Palmdale 35, Highland 28

Hacienda League

South Hills 55, Covina 15

Inland Valley League

Canyon Springs d. Moreno Valley, forfeit

Citrus Hill 27, Lakeside 14

Iota League

Irvine 42, Sonora 15

Troy 41, El Toro 24

Ironwood League

Aquinas 42, Village Christian 12

Heritage Christian 35, Capistrano Valley Christian 20

Kappa League

Brea Olinda 35, Esperanza 27

Lambda League

Beckman 21, Marina 14

La Palma Kennedy 28, Sunny Hills 25

Manzanita League

Desert Chapel 48, Anza Hamilton 46

San Jacinto Valley Academy 55, California Military Institute 21

Desert Christian Academy 48, Vasquez 6

Marmonte League

Oaks Christian 27, Simi Valley 14

Oxnard Pacifica 46, Bishop Diego 33

Mesquite League

Big Bear 42, Arrowhead Christian 21

Maranatha 42, Whittier Christian 39

Western Christian 35, Linfield Christian 20

Mid-Cities League

Gahr d. Firebaugh, forfeit

Mission League

Bishop Amat 24, Gardena Serra 7

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 27, Chaminade 21

Sierra Canyon 52, Loyola 3

Mission Valley League

El Monte 42, Gabrielino 14

Mojave River League

Apple Valley 35, Sultana 7

Mountain Valley League

Miller 41, San Bernardino 12

Pacific 21, Indian Springs 14

Ocean League

Compton Centennial 53, Hawthorne 26

Omicron League

Irvine University 35, Katella 28

Pacific League

Muir 28, Pasadena 20

Pioneer League

Santa Monica 28, Peninsula 14

Rio Hondo League

La Canada 35, San Marino 14

River Valley League

Ramona 42, Rubidoux 0

San Andreas League

Colton 51, San Gorgonio 0

Rim of the World 45, Kaiser 7

Sierra League

Charter Oak 23, Bonita 6

Skyline League

Fontana 27, Bloomington 18

Rialto 48, Riverside Notre Dame 32

Sun Valley League

Banning 50, Desert Mirage 22

Desert Hot Springs 30, Cathedral City 22

Sunbelt League

Riverside Poly 27, Arlington 0

Sunkist League

Jurupa Hills 76, Grand Terrace 45

Summit 85, Eisenhower 0

Tango League

Bolsa Grande 10, Garden Grove Santiago 7

Tri County League

Agoura 33, Hueneme 6

Trinity League

Mater Dei 36, St. John Bosco 31

Santa Margarita 41, JSerra 14

Servite 30, Orange Lutheran 28

Zeta League

Saddleback 36, Magnolia 0

Nonleague

Verbum Dei 67, Bosco Tech 41

INTERSECTIONAL

Victor Valley 27, Layton Christian Academy 24

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

Animo Robinson 68, USC Hybrid 6

New Designs Watts 64, Stella 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Agape League

Hesperia Christian 47, Academy for Careers & Exploration 26

Freelance League

Malibu 30, Villanova Prep 10

INTERSECTIONAL

Pasadena Poly 38, New Designs University Park 0

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

