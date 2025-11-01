Prep Rally: Thursday and Friday high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Thursday and Friday’s high school football scores from across the Southland.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Central League
Bernstein 40, Belmont 6
Contreras 28, Roybal 7
Hollywood 41, Mendez 17
Coliseum League
Dorsey 40, Fremont 6
King/Drew 26, Washington 8
East Valley League
Arleta 50, Sun Valley Poly 7
Chavez 44, Monroe 21
Verdugo Hills d. Grant, forfeit
North Hollywood 66, Fulton 12
Eastern League
Bell 21, L.A. Roosevelt 7
Huntington Park 49, Legacy 0
South Gate 26, South East 0
Exposition League
Jefferson 56, Manual Arts 24
Marine League
Carson 41, San Pedro 21
Northern League
Franklin 57, Lincoln 35
L.A. Marshall 23, L.A. Wilson 0
Southern League
Maywood CES 30, Los Angeles 22
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy 65, Reseda 0
San Fernando 35, Canoga Park 13
Sylmar 56, Panorama 31
West Valley League
Birmingham 46, Chatsworth 8
El Camino Real 28, Taft 0
Granada Hills 33, Cleveland 14
Western League
Palisades 40, Fairfax 33
L.A. Hamilton 28, Venice 27 (2 OT)
Westchester 20, L.A. University 11
Nonleague
Garfield 41, Eagle Rock 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
605 League
Pioneer 26, Artesia 21
Cerritos 50, Glenn 0
Almont League
Montebello 54, San Gabriel 36
Alpha League
Mission Viejo 76, Los Alamitos 49
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 31, Chino Hills 24
Damien 35, Ayala 13
Etiwanda 17, Upland 14
Bay League
Leuzinger 45, Lawndale 10
Big West Lower League
Great Oak 49, Riverside King 14
Murrieta Mesa 35, Corona Santiago 0
Temecula Valley 38, Corona 12
Big West Upper League
Norco 17, Vista Murrieta 7
Murrieta Valley 48, Eastvale Roosevelt 13
Bravo League
Yorba Linda 55, Corona del Mar 28
San Juan Hills 41, Tesoro 7
Villa Park 39, Newport Harbor 26
Channel League
Moorpark 49, Buena 16
Oak Park 41, Royal 21
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 43, Redlands East Valley 6
Cajon 57, Citrus Valley 17
Yucaipa 44, Redlands 6
Citrus Coast League
Channel Islands 34, Carpinteria 21
Conejo Coast League
Westlake 35, Calabasas 10
Cottonwood League
Riverside Prep 45, Temecula Prep 3
Santa Rosa Academy 35, Trinity Classical 14
Del Rio League
California 28, Whittier 12
Delta League
El Modena 27, Cypress 22
Tustin 35, Capistrano Valley 20
Western 46, Trabuco Hills 17
Desert Empire League
Palm Desert 35, La Quinta 0
Palm Springs 33, Rancho Mirage 21
Shadow Hills 20, Xavier Prep 7
Desert Sky League
Silverado 27, Granite Hills 24
Epsilon League
La Habra 40, Foothill 7
Foxtrot League
Dana Hills 49, Northwood 6
Aliso Niguel 31, Fountain Valley 10
Gateway League
Downey 34, Dominguez 0
Mayfair 33, La Mirada 17
Golden League
Knight 49, Eastside 13
Lancaster 47, Antelope Valley 0
Quartz Hill 46, Littlerock 20
Hacienda League
Chino 42, Diamond Bar 9
Los Altos 38, Walnut 0
Heritage League
Lancaster Baptist 38, Lancaster Desert Christian 34
Inland Valley League
Perris 48, Heritage 34
Iota League
Anaheim Canyon 38, Santa Ana 0
Ironwood League
Cerritos Valley Christian 56, Ontario Christian 0
Ivy League
Liberty 41, Paloma Valley 35
Orange Vista 24, Rancho Verde 7
Vista del Lago 24, Riverside North 6
Kappa League
Segerstrom 26, Garden Grove 6
St. Margaret’s 7, Westminster 3
Lambda League
La Palma Kennedy 28, Sunny Hills 25
Fullerton 34, Placentia Valencia 15
Marmonte League
St. Bonaventure 47, Camarillo 36
Mid-Cities League
Lynwood 35, Compton Early College 13
Norwalk 14, Bellflower 7
Miramonte League
Bassett 28, Garey 24
Ganesha 56, Duarte 7
La Puente 58, Workman 0
Mission Valley League
Arroyo 48, Mountain View 15
El Monte 48, Gabrielino 12
Rosemead 32, Pasadena Marshall 21
Mojave River League
Oak Hills 45, Hesperia 0
Serrano 40, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14
Montview League
Nogales 29, Ontario 0
Hacienda Heights Wilson 35, Sierra Vista 0
Pomona 47, Azusa 7
Moore League
Long Beach Jordan 69, Long Beach Jordan 18
Long Beach Poly 55, Compton 22
Long Beach Wilson 23, Lakewood 0
Mountain Pass League
San Jacinto 42, Temescal Canyon 0
Tahquitz 20, West Valley 15
Mountain Valley League
Miller 41, San Bernardino 12
Ocean League
West Torrance 31, El Segundo 28
Omicron League
Buena Park 22, Woodbridge 14
Garden Grove Pacifica 20, Portola 7
Pacific League
Burbank 56, Burbank Burroughs 14
Crescenta Valley 56, Arcadia 20
Glendale 49, Hoover 3
Pioneer League
Redondo 58, South Torrance 21
Torrance 28, North Torrance 21
Rio Hondo League
Monrovia 44, Temple City 0
River Valley League
Norte Vista 49, La Sierra 22
Patriot 45, Jurupa Valley 7
Sierra League
Charter Oak 23, Bonita 6
Claremont 25, Colony 14
Los Osos 37, Glendora 7
Sigma League
Estancia 50, Santa Ana Valley 0
Rancho Alamitos 28, Ocean View 7
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 36, Los Amigos 26
Skyline League
Arroyo Valley 38, Carter 29
Sunbelt League
Hillcrest 41, Valley View 7
Rancho Christian 42, Hemet 3
Tango League
Anaheim 51, Westminster La Quinta 8
Costa Mesa 54, Loara 17
Tri County League
Fillmore 45, Santa Paula 8
San Marcos 16, Dos Pueblos 10 (2 OT)
Valle Vista League
Alta Loma 28, San Dimas 7
Baldwin Park 42, Diamond Ranch 35
Northview 35, West Covina 0
Zeta League
Godinez 23, Century 18
INTERSECTIONAL
Rio Hondo Prep 55, Santee 17
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Valley League
Sherman Oaks CES 38, East Valley 12
Valley Oaks CES 48, South LA College Prep 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Coast Valley League
Coast Union 78 San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 22
Valley Christian Academy 60, Maricopa 14
Express League
Downey Calvary Chapel 66, legacy College Prep 6
Majestic League
Calvary Baptist 72, Public Safety Academy 20
Tri-Valley League
Chadwick 28, Sage Hill 27
Flintridge Prep 46, Cate 17
Nonleague
CSDR 88, California Lutheran 32
Milken 55, Mojave 18
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Exposition League
Marquez d. Angelou, forfeit
Marine League
Wilmington Banning 53, Narbonne 18
Nonleague
Diego Rivera 22, Rancho Dominguez 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Alhambra 57, Keppel 0
Schurr 35, Bell Gardens 2
Alpha League
San Clemente 10, Edison 9
Angelus League
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 63, Alemany 3
St. Francis 28, Cathedral 21
Paraclete 43, St. Paul 42
Bay League
Inglewood 46, Culver City 35
Palos Verdes 18, Mira Costa 15
Big West Upper League
Corona Centennial 60, Chaparral 29
Camino Real League
Mary Star 61, St. Bernard 31
St. Monica 33, St. Genevieve 19
Channel League
Ventura 56, Oxnard 7
Citrus Coast League
Nordhoff 62, Del Sol 6
Grace 64, Santa Clara 12
Conejo Coast League
Newbury Park 49, Rio Mesa 7
Thousand Oaks 35, Santa Barbara 20
Cottonwood League
Webb 26, Silver Valley 18
Del Rey League
Crespi 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 20
Salesian 35, La Salle 14
St. Anthony 13, Harvard-Westlake 10 (OT)
Del Rio League
El Rancho 29, Santa Fe 3
Desert Sky League
Barstow 29, Adelanto 0
Desert Valley League
Coachella Valley 37, Indio 7
Yucca Valley 49, Twentynine Palms 0
Epsilon League
Huntington Beach 27, El Dorado 14
Foothill League
Saugus 32, Golden Valley 29
Valencia 63, Castaic 0
Canyon Country Canyon 34, West Ranch 24
Foxtrot League
Orange 24, Laguna Beach 9
Gano League
Chaffey 27, Montclair 10
Rowland 59, Don Lugo 20
Gateway League
Warren 31, Paramount 6
Gold Coast League
Brentwood 28, Viewpoint 7
Golden League
Palmdale 35, Highland 28
Hacienda League
South Hills 55, Covina 15
Inland Valley League
Canyon Springs d. Moreno Valley, forfeit
Citrus Hill 27, Lakeside 14
Iota League
Irvine 42, Sonora 15
Troy 41, El Toro 24
Ironwood League
Aquinas 42, Village Christian 12
Heritage Christian 35, Capistrano Valley Christian 20
Kappa League
Brea Olinda 35, Esperanza 27
Lambda League
Beckman 21, Marina 14
La Palma Kennedy 28, Sunny Hills 25
Manzanita League
Desert Chapel 48, Anza Hamilton 46
San Jacinto Valley Academy 55, California Military Institute 21
Desert Christian Academy 48, Vasquez 6
Marmonte League
Oaks Christian 27, Simi Valley 14
Oxnard Pacifica 46, Bishop Diego 33
Mesquite League
Big Bear 42, Arrowhead Christian 21
Maranatha 42, Whittier Christian 39
Western Christian 35, Linfield Christian 20
Mid-Cities League
Gahr d. Firebaugh, forfeit
Mission League
Bishop Amat 24, Gardena Serra 7
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 27, Chaminade 21
Sierra Canyon 52, Loyola 3
Mission Valley League
El Monte 42, Gabrielino 14
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 35, Sultana 7
Mountain Valley League
Miller 41, San Bernardino 12
Pacific 21, Indian Springs 14
Ocean League
Compton Centennial 53, Hawthorne 26
Omicron League
Irvine University 35, Katella 28
Pacific League
Muir 28, Pasadena 20
Pioneer League
Santa Monica 28, Peninsula 14
Rio Hondo League
La Canada 35, San Marino 14
River Valley League
Ramona 42, Rubidoux 0
San Andreas League
Colton 51, San Gorgonio 0
Rim of the World 45, Kaiser 7
Sierra League
Charter Oak 23, Bonita 6
Skyline League
Fontana 27, Bloomington 18
Rialto 48, Riverside Notre Dame 32
Sun Valley League
Banning 50, Desert Mirage 22
Desert Hot Springs 30, Cathedral City 22
Sunbelt League
Riverside Poly 27, Arlington 0
Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 76, Grand Terrace 45
Summit 85, Eisenhower 0
Tango League
Bolsa Grande 10, Garden Grove Santiago 7
Tri County League
Agoura 33, Hueneme 6
Trinity League
Mater Dei 36, St. John Bosco 31
Santa Margarita 41, JSerra 14
Servite 30, Orange Lutheran 28
Zeta League
Saddleback 36, Magnolia 0
Nonleague
Verbum Dei 67, Bosco Tech 41
INTERSECTIONAL
Victor Valley 27, Layton Christian Academy 24
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
Animo Robinson 68, USC Hybrid 6
New Designs Watts 64, Stella 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Agape League
Hesperia Christian 47, Academy for Careers & Exploration 26
Freelance League
Malibu 30, Villanova Prep 10
INTERSECTIONAL
Pasadena Poly 38, New Designs University Park 0
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
