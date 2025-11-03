Prep Rally: Here are the most intriguing matchups in the high school football playoffs

Dutch Horisk of St. John Bosco shows emotion after a sack against Mater Dei.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. The high school football playoff pairings are out. What are the most intriguing matchups?

Playoff intrigue

The computer has spoken. The eight-team Southern Section Division 1 playoff bracket will begin in two weeks with the following schedule: No. 8 Orange Lutheran at No. 1 St. John Bosco; No. 7 Servite at No. 2 Corona Centennial; No. 6 Mission Viejo at No. 3 Mater Dei; No. 5 Santa Margarita at No. 4 Sierra Canyon.

Sierra Canyon (10-0) is the lone unbeaten team. Everyone seems to want to question the Trailblazers, including the computer rankings. But this much is clear: They routed Orange Lutheran and JSerra in nonleague games, have five shutouts and are motivated to prove they belong.

It’s been a strange season with more than 40 transfer players declared ineligible for two years for violating CIF rule 202, providing false information to the Southern Section on transfer paperwork. Last week, Norco forfeited six victories when an investigation found a violation of CIF rule 510, undue influence with prior contact before enrolling several players. San Juan Hills forfeited nine games but still made the Division 2 playoffs. Long Beach Poly, which had six players declared ineligible, decided not to enter the playoffs despite finishing second in the Moore League. Here’s the report.

Then came the news on Saturday that Victor Santa Cruz was no longer the head coach at JSerra after three seasons. The team finished 3-7. Special teams coach Gabe Higerd will be the interim coach for the playoffs. Santa Cruz is a former Azusa Pacific head coach and former Hawaii defensive coordinator. The Lions got rid of popular head coach Scott McKnight and replaced him with Santa Cruz. Before that, Pat Harlow was head coach since 2017.

Here’s a commentary on where things stand for the playoffs.

Here’s the Southern Section playoff pairings.

Mater Dei receiver Chris Henry Jr. hauls in a pass over his shoulder ahead of two St. John Bosco defenders on Friday night. (Craig Weston)

Mater Dei, the defending Division 1 champions, continues to be the most unpredictable team this season. With losses to Corona Centennial and Santa Margarita but a win over Bishop Gorman, the Monarchs rose up to hand St. John Bosco it first defeat 36-31, creating a three-way tie for first place in the Trinity League with Santa Margarita and St. John Bosco. The Monarchs trailed 24-3. Here’s the report.

Luke Fahey of Mission Viejo set a school record with 569 yards passing in a 76-49 win over Los Alamitos. Here’s the report.

Here’s a look at top individual performances for the past week.

Here’s the final regular season top 25 rankings by The Times.

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III takes off on run against San Pedro. He ran for two touchdowns and passed for three touchdowns. (Craig Weston)

Carson was seeded No. 1 for the City Section Open Division playoffs and will open at home against King/Drew on Nov. 14. Birmingham, with a 54-game unbeaten streak against City opponents, is No. 2. Here’s the City playoff pairings.

The most intriguing opening game matches the running attack of Garfield against the passing attack of unbeaten Palisades.

Carson earned its No. 1 seeding after beating San Pedro on the road behind quarterback Chris Fields III. Here’s the report.

The play at the quarterback position has been outstanding this season. Here’s a report on the quarterbacks coming through in the City Section.

Three Carter brothers are starting for Kennedy football team: Jaycoby (left), Jayvon and Jayden Carter. (Carter family)

Three Carter brothers are starting at Kennedy. Here’s the report.

It will be unbeaten JSerra against Trinity League rival Orange Lutheran on Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium to decide the Southern Section Division 1 flag football championship. Each recorded a shutout victory in the semifinals, with JSerra beating Dos Pueblos 20-0 and Orange Lutheran defeating Huntington Beach 33-0.

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Orange Lutheran two-sport star Makena Cook about her development as a quarterback and how soccer has helped her in flag football. pic.twitter.com/m6DOAofh3L — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 31, 2025

Orange Lutheran is 0-2 against 27-0 JSerra this season, but quarterback Makena Cook has learned a lot from those games.

Here are the semifinal results.

The City Section released its flag football pairings, with San Pedro getting the No. 1 seed in the Open Division. Here’s the pairings.

Girls volleyball

The Southern Section girls’ volleyball championships are set for Saturday at Cerritos College. Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon will battle for the Division 1 championship after the Monarchs defeated San Juan Hills on Saturday night and Sierra Canyon took a five-set win over Marymount.

Here’s a look at Marymount’s sweep of Mira Costa in pool play.

Here are the semifinal results.

The City Section continues with semifinals this week and finals on Saturday.

Tennis

Coach Bud Kling of Palisades lost his home and lots of memorabilia in the Palisades fire, but he hasn’t let that slow him down.

Last week, the Dolphins’ girls’ tennis team won the City Section Open Division championship. It was Kling’s 54th City title overall and 22nd as girls coach. Here’s the report.

🔊 Congratulations 🎾🎾

Girls tennis open division champions Palisades!! pic.twitter.com/SCw79fvRIc — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) October 30, 2025

The Southern Section tennis playoff pairings were released.

Southern Section girls' tennis playoff pairings. https://t.co/97u2wTvCPe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 1, 2025

Elias Redlew shines

Three-sport standout Elias Redlew of San Pedro. (Jonathan Alcorn/For The Times)

A three-sport standout at San Pedro, Elias Redlew has become the Pirates’ star receiver after not playing football until his freshman year.

Here’s the report.

Notes . . .

Junior infielder Jordan Kurz of Orange Lutheran has committed to South Carolina baseball. . . .

Receiver Jack Cunningham of Ventura has committed to Western Colorado. . . .

Punter Matt O’Boyle from Loyola has committed to Kenyon College. . . .

Junior pitcher Jonah Cohen of Palos Verdes has committed to UCLA. . . .

Agoura baseball standout Tyler Starling has committed to UC San Diego. . . .

Sophomore guard Cameron Anderson has transferred back to Eastvale Roosevelt after earlier transferring to St. John Bosco, who also lost Tajh Ariza. . . .

Harvard-Westlake’s $200 million sports complex is about a year away from completion. Here’s a video and an update. . . .

Standout senior guard Joe Sterling from Harvard-Westlake has committed to Texas. . . .

Just before the basketball season begins, Campbell Hall announced it is replacing head coach David Grace with former Fresno State assistant Von Webb as interim coach for the 2025-26 season. . . .

Bryan Fournier has been named St. Margaret’s first flag football team coach. . . .

Junior pitcher James Venick of Harvard-Westlake has committed to USC. . . .

Newport Harbor continues to roll in the water polo playoffs. Here’s the pairings. . . .

Tight end Kaden Glover from Thousand Oaks has committed to Navy. . . .

Long Beach Veterans Stadium is about to be torn down and will be replaced by a new 10,000 seat stadium and 2,000 seat arena. . . .

From the archives: Zevi Eckhaus

Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus consoles his brothers Yanki and Chaim after his final high school game. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The long road to play Division 1 football for former Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is impressive. He’s now the starting quarterback at Washington State.

He set records at Culver City, had no D1 offers and ended up at Bryant University, where he did well.

Then he transferred to Washington State last season and finally got the starting job last month and completed 24 of 31 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 loss to Mississippi.

Here’s a story from 2021 when he became Culver City’s all-time passing leader.

Here’s an interview from 2021.

Until next time....

